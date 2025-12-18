We continue on day 1. If you missed part 1 you can find it here.

We can find some additional clues to answer the question of “when was Jesus really born” by looking at the birth of John the Baptist. Luke 1 tells of Zacharias, who was from the priestly order of Abijah, and his barren wife, Elizabeth, becoming pregnant with John the Baptist after his days of service in the temple. In the sixth month of Elizabeth’s pregnancy, Gabriel visited Mary with the news that she would give birth to Jesus. The approximate month of Jesus’ birth can thus be determined by counting from the date of Zacharias’ priestly service until the birth of Jesus.

Jewish priests were divided into 24 courses which ministered throughout the year in the temple. The order of Abijah was the eighth priestly course (1 Chronicles 24:6-19) which served in the temple during the 10th week of the priestly cycle. The start of the 10th week coincided with the second Sabbath in the month of Sivan, which runs approximately from mid-May to mid-June. Soon after Zechariah returned from his priestly duties Elizabeth became pregnant with John the Baptist.

Luke 1:24-28, 31 records these events, “Now after those days his wife Elizabeth conceived; and she hid herself five months, saying, ‘Thus the Lord has dealt with me, in the days when He looked on me, to take away my reproach among people.’ Now in the sixth month the angel Gabriel was sent by God to a city of Galilee named Nazareth, to a virgin betrothed to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David. The virgin’s name was Mary. And having come in, the angel said to her, ‘Rejoice, highly favored one, the Lord is with you; blessed are you among women!’...And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bring forth a Son, and shall call His name Jesus.”

The date of Jesus' birth?

Therefore, according to the texts above we can approximate the month of Jesus’ birth to be around the time of Tishri (mid to late September). To arrive at this date, start at the conception of John the Baptist, Sivan (June), count forward six months to arrive at Gabriel’s announcement of the conception of Jesus, Kislev (December), then count forward nine more months, the time it takes for human gestation, to reach Tishri (September), when Jesus was born.

The celebration of Christmas is typically observed on December 25th in most Christian traditions. However, it's important to note that different Christian denominations and some Eastern Orthodox churches use different calendars, and as a result, they may celebrate Christmas on different dates.

For example:

Western Christianity (including Roman Catholicism and most Protestant denominations): December 25th is the widely accepted date for Christmas.

Some Eastern Orthodox churches use the Julian calendar, and as a result, their Christmas falls on a different date than December 25th in the Gregorian calendar. For instance, in the Julian calendar, Christmas is celebrated on or around January 7th.

The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates Christmas on January 6th or 7th, depending on the specific tradition.

The Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria, which follows the Egyptian calendar, celebrates Christmas on January 7th.

It's important to check specific traditions and denominations to determine the exact date of Christmas celebrations, as variations exist based on the calendar used by each Christian community. In much of the world, though, December 25th remains the widely recognized and celebrated date for Christmas.

The exact date of Jesus' birth is not specified in the Bible, and historical records from that time are limited. As a result, the choice of December 25th as the date for celebrating Christmas is not based on a specific historical account of Jesus' birth but rather on traditions and historical considerations.

Different theories and traditions exist regarding the possible time of year when Jesus might have been born. Some scholars have suggested that Jesus was born in the spring or summer rather than in December. The choice of December 25th as the date for Christmas may have been influenced by efforts to integrate Christian celebrations with existing pagan festivals around the winter solstice.

Ultimately, the specific date of Jesus' birth remains uncertain, and the celebration of Christmas on December 25th is rooted more in the traditions of the Christian church than in historical documentation. Different Christian denominations may also observe Christmas on varying dates based on different liturgical calendars.

