We continue with day 3. If you missed previous days you can find them here

Without fail, every version of the story of the birth of Jesus contains the shepherds. In the story of Jesus' birth as described in the New Testament of the Bible, shepherds play a significant role. The shepherds are mentioned in the Gospel of Luke (Luke 2:8-20). According to the narrative, on the night Jesus was born, a group of shepherds were tending their flock in the fields near Bethlehem.

The significance of the shepherds in the story is multifaceted:

Angel Announcement: According to the Gospel of Luke, an angel appeared to the shepherds, announcing the birth of Jesus and proclaiming "good news of great joy that will be for all the people" (Luke 2:10). The angel informed the shepherds that the Savior, the Messiah, had been born in Bethlehem.

Humility and Inclusiveness: The choice of shepherds as the recipients of this divine message is often interpreted to highlight the humility of Jesus' birth. Shepherds were considered lowly and were not typically regarded as high-status individuals in society. This emphasizes the inclusive nature of Jesus' message, suggesting that the good news of salvation is for all people, regardless of social standing.

Symbolism of Jesus as the Good Shepherd: In Christian tradition, Jesus is often referred to as the "Good Shepherd." The imagery of shepherds attending the birth of the Good Shepherd may symbolize Jesus' role in guiding and caring for his people, much like a shepherd tends to his flock.

Verification and Witness: The shepherds also serve as witnesses to the miraculous events surrounding Jesus' birth. After hearing the angelic announcement, they go to Bethlehem and find the baby, just as the angel described. They then share the news with others, becoming early witnesses to the fulfillment of prophecies about the Messiah.

In summary, the inclusion of shepherds in the story of Jesus' birth emphasizes themes of humility, inclusiveness, and the announcement of the arrival of the Savior to those who might be considered ordinary or marginalized. Their role adds depth and layers of meaning to the narrative of the Nativity in Christian tradition.

According to Bible commentator Adam Clarke, it was customary for the Jews to send their sheep to pasture from the spring until early October. As the cold winter months began, the flocks would return from the fields for shelter and warmth. Since the shepherds were still tending their flocks in the fields around Bethlehem it can be concluded that the angels announced the news of Jesus’ birth no later than October.

Bethlehem, located in the West Bank, has a Mediterranean climate with hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters. The average temperatures can vary throughout the year. Keep in mind that the following values are approximate averages, and actual temperatures may vary:

MONTH HIGHS LOWS January 13°C (55°F) 6°C (43°F) February 15°C (59°F) 7°C (45°F) March 17°C (63°F) 8°C (46°F) April 22°C (72°F) 10°C (50°F) May 26°C (79°F) 13°C (55°F) June 29°C (84°F) 16°C (61°F) July 31°C (88°F) 18°C (64°F) August 31°C (88°F) 18°C (64°F) September 29°C (84°F) 17°C (63°F) October 25°C (77°F) 14°C (57°F) November 20°C (68°F) 10°C (50°F) December 15°C (59°F) 7°C (45°F)

These values give a general idea of the climate in Bethlehem, but actual temperatures can vary from year to year. Bethlehem's weather is influenced by its elevation, and while it typically experiences a Mediterranean climate, the region can occasionally experience colder temperatures and even snowfall in the winter months.

The Christmas Star explained

Scientists can claim to explain the Christmas Star, but they can’t explain who planned it. As you will see below:

These expectations were even etched into the Dead Sea Scrolls: “The star is the Interpreter of the Law... as it is written, ‘A star has left Jacob, a staff has risen from Israel.’”Similar sentiments are also recorded by Philo note2, the Peshittanote3, Targumsnote4 Neofitinote5, Onkelosnote6, Pseudo-Jonathannote7, and the Fragmentary Targumnote8, as well as the testimonies of both Judah and Levi in The Testament of the Twelve Patriarchsnote9.

Perhaps the most fascinating reference to this phenomenon is in the post-rabbinic midrash Aggadat HaMashiachnote10:

“It is taught in the name of our Sages [that]... a star will emerge in the east. This is the star of the Messiah....”

This source also contains one of the most compelling descriptions regarding this coming Star:

“A star shall appear from the east and on top of it a rod of fire like a spear. The Gentile nations will claim “this star is ours,” but it is not so; rather, it pertains to Israel, as Scripture forecasts: “a star shall step forth from Jacob…"”

Section Endnotes

2. Philo A Hellenistic Jewish philosopher from Alexandria, Egypt. His writings are a major source for understanding Jewish thought during the Second Temple period and influenced early Christian theology.

3. The Syriac version of the Bible, used by Syriac-speaking Christian communities. The Old Testament in the Peshitta is a translation from Hebrew, while the New Testament includes early Syriac versions of Christian writings. It was likely compiled between the 2nd and 5th centuries AD. Known for its clarity and simplicity. The name "Peshitta" means "simple" or "common" in Syriac.

4. Targums are Aramaic translations and interpretations of the Hebrew Bible, developed for Jewish communities where Aramaic was the primary spoken language.

5. Targum Neofiti is one of the most complete Targums of the Pentateuch (the first five books of the Bible). Targum Neofiti was discovered in the Vatican Library in the 20th century. It offers a blend of literal translation and interpretive expansions, reflecting Jewish theological traditions.

6. Targum Onkelos is a widely used Targum on the Pentateuch. It is known for its relatively literal translation of the Hebrew text, with occasional interpretive additions. Traditionally attributed to Onkelos, though its actual origins are debated. It became a standard text in Jewish liturgy and study.

7. Targum Onkelos is a widely used Targum on the Pentateuch. It is known for its relatively literal translation of the Hebrew text, with occasional interpretive additions. Traditionally attributed to Onkelos, though its actual origins are debated. It became a standard text in Jewish liturgy and study.

Targum Pseudo-Jonathan is a Targum on the Pentateuch with extensive midrashic (interpretive) expansions. The name "Pseudo-Jonathan" was assigned because it was once incorrectly attributed to Jonathan ben Uzziel. It combines a translation of the text with significant storytelling and explanatory additions.

8. Fragmentary Targum refers to incomplete or scattered Targum manuscripts, primarily on the Pentateuch. These fragments provide insights into the diversity of Targumic traditions and reflect varying interpretive approaches.

9. The Testament of the Twelve Patriarchs is a pseudepigraphal (non-canonical) Jewish work, believed to have been written between the 2nd century BCE and the 2nd century CE. It is attributed to the twelve sons of Jacob (the patriarchs of the twelve tribes of Israel) and consists of their deathbed speeches to their children.

10. Midrash Aggadat HaMashiach (or "The Legend of the Messiah") is a Jewish eschatological and apocalyptic text that focuses on themes related to the coming of the Messiah, the end of days, and the ultimate redemption of Israel. It is part of the broader tradition of midrashim—rabbinic interpretations and expansions on biblical texts.

We continue tomorrow with Modern Theories about the origin of the Star.

Share

Leave a comment

And some things just don’t change. As Christmas approaches, there are people around the country and in your community who need help.

We can’t ask often enough that you volunteer or contribute to a charity or organization that is taking care of them. Your caring can make all the difference.

Merry Christmas