Okay, so the prophesied star was well known, referenced by Jewish sources throughout history, and connected to the Jewish Messiah. But was there any scientific data to prove such a star actually appeared within the time frame Yeshua (Jesus) was born? That’s what we need to know.

There is a video of Dr. Colin Nicholl introducing his research at Oxford University. Dr. Nicholl is a theologian who dedicated a decade of his life to studying astronomy so he could find out the truth behind the star. He believes that the star which led the Magi to Bethlehem was a comet (based on the biblical description of the “star”). His idea seems to be in keeping with the rabbis’ descriptions of the messianic star having a “rod like a spear.” He claims that the comet appeared within the historically documented event of the constellation of Virgo aligning with the sun and moon on September 15, 6 BC (1 Tishrei 3756). He calculates that Jesus was born as this comet was being “birthed” from Virgo on October 20, 6 BC (5/6 Heshvan 3756). The video content and his other research is documented in his book, The Great Christ Comet: Revealing the True Star of Bethlehem, published in 2015.

All biblical scholars agree that Herod was alive and the reigning monarch at the time of Jesus’ birth.

In Reversing Hermon by Dr. Michael Heiser, chapter 4, Heiser puts forth his theory about the Bethlehem star. He believes that the star was the conjunction of the planet Jupiter and the star Regulus, a series of conjunctions which occurred in 3 BC, one of them being on September 11, 3 BC (1 Tishrei 3759). Heiser believes that this is Yeshua’s true birthdate. This view is based on his use of astronomical software and his calculation dating the death of King Herod to 1 BCE as opposed to 4 BCE, thereby opposing the predominant stance of modern scholarship. Although they don’t agree on the date of his death, all biblical scholars agree that Herod was alive and the reigning monarch at the time of Jesus’ birth.

While both of these scholars present intriguing research, their theories are unpersuasive unless you know another piece of the puzzle: the sign of Virgo.

The Sign of Virgo

In Revelation 12, what the author John describes is considered by a number of Bible theologians to be a description of the heavens when Messiah was born:

And a great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars. She was pregnant and was crying out in birth pains and the agony of giving birth. (Revelation 12:1-2)

This is not just obscure symbolism, but an arrangement in the constellations that actually occurred – twice, in fact, within the years 7-1 BC – the time frame in which the historical person Yeshua was born. The “woman” John is referring to is the constellation Virgo. As meteorologist and Bible researcher Ernest Martin writes, “The word ‘sign’ used by the author of the Book of Revelation to describe this celestial display was the same one used by the ancients to denote the zodiacal constellations.”

Martin dated the phenomenon to September 11, 3 BC (1 Tishrei 3759) based on his astronomical software calculations. The program indeed proved that on that date, the sun appeared in Virgo’s center, clothing her, with the moon under her feet. “In the year 3 BC, these two factors came to precise agreement for about an hour and a half... in the twilight period of September 11th the relationship began about 6:15 pm (sunset), and lasted until around 7:45 pm (moonset). This is the only day in the whole year that the astronomical phenomenon described in the twelfth chapter of Revelation could take place.”

Heiser and Martin are in agreement on the date of September 11, 3 BC. However, Dr. Nicholl is very persuasive that Herod died in 4 BC, and that the most updated astronomy software proves that in the timeframe of 7-1 BC (the only probable years for Yeshua’s birth), “Revelation 12:1 is only compatible with September 15, 6 BCE.” He claims that in 3 BC, the moon was not precisely under Virgo’s feet, and only in 6 BC did the correct positioning occur.

