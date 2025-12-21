We continue with day 5. If you missed previous days you can find them here

The arrival of the Messiah occurred on Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, which is a two-day celebration that usually occurs in September or early October. It marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days and is a time for reflection, repentance, and prayer.

During Rosh Hashanah, Jewish communities come together to attend synagogue services, listen to the sounding of the shofar (a ram's horn), and participate in festive meals. Traditional foods such as apples dipped in honey symbolize hopes for a sweet and fruitful year ahead. The holiday is also a time for introspection and seeking forgiveness from others and from God.

Two theories, both based on astronomy and history, date Jesus’ birth a few years apart, but only a few weeks apart on the calendar year. Yet what stands out to me, is that both Martin and Nicholl agree that the constellatory sign heralding the arrival of the Messiah occurred on Rosh Hashanah.

The exact year of Jesus' birth is not definitively known, and different scholars and historians may offer varying estimates. However, it is commonly believed that Jesus was born sometime between 4 BC and 6 AD, based on historical and biblical evidence.

The historical challenge in pinpointing the year of Jesus' birth arises from the limited information available in ancient records. The Gospel of Matthew and the Gospel of Luke in the New Testament provide narratives about the birth of Jesus, but they do not include specific dates. Additionally, historical records from that time are incomplete, making it challenging to establish a precise timeline.

The traditional Western calendar, with the designation of "BC" (Before Christ) and "AD" (Anno Domini, which means "In the Year of Our Lord"), was introduced by the Christian monk Dionysius Exiguus in the 6th century. However, Dionysius made a calculation error, and it is now believed that Jesus was likely born a few years before the year 1 AD. The common consensus places Jesus' birth in the range of 4 BC to 6 AD.

There is no definitive date for Jesus’ birth in the bible or published by scientists.

Here’s what we do know: Yeshua was born to Jewish parents in the town of Bethlehem. He was born in the autumn during the High Holiday season, and his coming was announced in the sky on Rosh Hashanah.

This was a historical event, not a myth, and it didn’t take place in a quaint nativity scene nestled under twinkling lights on someone’s front lawn. Dean Martin wasn’t singing “Let It Snow!” on the radio. It was likely a warm night in central Israel. A teenage Jewish girl went into labor amongst farm animals, and perhaps somewhere in the village a shofar sounded to herald the coming king under the new moon which had appeared at Virgo’s feet.

This was finally the missing piece we needed. In Jewish tradition, the entire month of Elul, leading up to Rosh Hashanah, anticipates God’s presence coming among us. It is a time of reflection and repentance. We certainly have enough tradition at Rosh Hashanah to commemorate Yeshua’s birth. We anticipate blowing the shofar when Messiah comes and at the resurrection of the dead. In the same way, as the shofar resounded underneath Virgo in Bethlehem on that Rosh Hashanah so long ago, it will resound again when Messiah returns on the clouds of heaven: “For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised imperishable, and we shall be changed” (1 Corinthians 15:52). The Hasidic rabbis teach that the cry of a shofar has a certain sound “akin to the wail of a child, yearning to be reunited with a beloved parent. There are no words to express a longing that is so deep, so primal and so true.”

The Magi

The visit of the Magi, also known as the Wise Men or the Three Kings, to the baby Jesus is traditionally celebrated on the feast of Epiphany. The Gospel of Matthew in the New Testament is the primary source for the story of the Magi. According to Matthew 2:1-12, the Wise Men followed a star to find the newborn King of the Jews:

"Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, wise men from the east came to Jerusalem, saying, 'Where is he who has been born king of the Jews? For we saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.'"

The exact timing of the Wise Men's visit is not specified in the Bible. However, it is traditionally believed to have occurred a little while after Jesus' birth, perhaps up to two years later. This belief is based on Herod's decree to kill all male children in Bethlehem who were two years old and under, according to the information he received from the Wise Men about the time they saw the star.

If the Magi didn’t visit Jesus until he was over 1 year old they would have visited Nazareth and not Bethlehem. Joseph, Mary, and Jesus returned to Nazareth after Jesus circumcision, which would have occurred on the eighth day after his birth.

In the Gospel of Matthew, after the visit of the Magi (Wise Men) who came to worship the newborn Jesus, an angel appears to Joseph in a dream, warning him about King Herod's intention to harm the child. As a result, Joseph takes Mary and Jesus and flees to Egypt to escape Herod's threat (Matthew 2:13-15). The Holy Family remains in Egypt until Herod's death.

The feast of Epiphany is celebrated on January 6th in many Western Christian traditions, marking the revelation of Jesus to the Gentiles as represented by the visit of the Wise Men. In some Eastern Christian traditions, Epiphany is also associated with the baptism of Jesus.

The Bible does not specify the exact country or region from which the Magi originated, and the term "east" is relatively vague. The actual number of Magi is not in the Bible either, and their number has been assumed from the three gifts which they brought.

Various traditions and interpretations have suggested that the Magi may have come from different parts of the ancient Near East or even from regions beyond. The Gospel of Matthew does not provide detailed information about the identity or background of the Magi.

Traditionally, Christian artwork and medieval traditions have often depicted the Magi as three figures representing different regions or ethnicities, such as one from Europe, one from Asia, and one from Africa. However, these details are not explicitly stated in the biblical account.

The journey of the Magi to visit the newborn Jesus is a central part of the Christmas story, celebrated as the Feast of the Epiphany in Christian tradition, marking the revelation of Jesus to the Gentiles. Despite the lack of specific details in the Bible, the story of the Magi has captured the imagination of believers for centuries.

While the Gospels provide details about the significant events in Bethlehem, they do not specify the duration of the Holy Family's stay in Bethlehem immediately after Jesus' birth. The impression given by the Gospel narratives is that the family did not stay in Bethlehem for an extended period but eventually returned to Nazareth after fulfilling certain religious obligations and in response to the circumstances.

