This is installment 6, the last of the series. If you missed previous days you can find them here.

Our thoughts on what happened.

Mary and Joseph traveled to Bethlehem to register for the census as required by Rome. Quirinius (Cyreneus in some accounts), the Roman governor of Syria at the time, conducted a census around 4-6 AD This census supposedly occurred when Herod was King, but Herod is also thought to have died before 1 AD

While in Bethlehem Mary went into labor and delivered Jesus. If the shepherds were in the fields with their flocks it would have been sometime in September or early October.

The Magi would not have been there at the birth of Jesus, as they followed the star. The star arrived in Bethlehem on Rosh Hashannah, which was in September. If the Magi had left immediately and lived in the Ancient Near East, their trip to see Jesus would have taken them a minimum of a month on camels, twice as long on foot, so the Magi probably caught up with Jesus in Nazareth. This is purely based on the assumption that the Magi lived no closer to Bethlehem than Babylon (500 miles straight line distance – actual mileage was significantly more), that camels travel at 3 miles per hour, and that they traveled eight hours per day.

At the time the Magi were with Jesus, Herod supposedly decreed the murder of all baby boys under two years of age. There is no archaeological or written secular proof to this and many scientists believe it did not occur.

Also at this time an angel appeared to Joseph in a dream and told him to go to Egypt because Herod was trying to kill Jesus. The family stayed in Egypt until Herod’s death.

So the Christmas story is basically true and historically provable although the timeline is a little compressed with the Magi appearing earlier than seems possible.

And no matter its historical correctness, whether it can be proven by archaeology or documents, it is the story of the birth of our savior, the sovereign Lord we all serve, and it is important for that fact alone.

And some things just don’t change. As Christmas approaches, there are people around the country and in your community who need help.

We can’t ask often enough that you volunteer or contribute to a charity or organization that is taking care of them. Your caring can make all the difference.

Merry Christmas

13. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,

14. Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.

Luke 2:13-14

