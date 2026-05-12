America has sins in its record. Real ones. Not imaginary. Not manufactured by activists looking for another grievance industry to subsidize. Real sins. Sins written into statutes, enforced by sheriffs, protected by courts, financed by banks, excused by churches, and tolerated by ordinary people who should have known better. The law was used against freed slaves in the South. Custom, credit, zoning, school boundaries, union barriers, and mortgage “processes” were used in the North to do with paperwork what Southern governments often did openly by law. That history should not be denied. It should not be softened. It should not be wrapped in patriotic wallpaper and hidden behind a brass band.

But neither should that history be used to tell a lie about America.

The United States is not merely a catalog of failures. It is not a prison with better advertising. It is not a uniquely wicked nation whose only honest story is oppression. That is not history. That is propaganda with footnotes. The truth is harder, better, and more demanding: America is a flawed republic built on magnificent principles, repeatedly betrayed by its own people, and repeatedly rescued by those same principles when citizens finally forced the nation to live up to them. That is the American contradiction.

And it is also the American miracle.

The Declaration did not say rights came from government. It said men were “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights,” including “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” The Constitution did not begin with a king, a ministry, a party, a tribe, a bureaucracy, or an army. It began with “We the People,” and it announced its purpose as “a more perfect Union,” not a perfect one. That phrase matters. A more perfect union admits imperfection. It also refuses surrender. It says the job is not finished, but it is still worth doing.

That is why America can be criticized so fiercely from within. The same country that tolerated slavery also produced abolitionists. The same country that sanctioned segregation also produced the constitutional arguments that destroyed it. The same country that permitted redlining also gave its citizens courts, elections, churches, civic organizations, newspapers, public assemblies, and political mechanisms to expose it, challenge it, and eventually make it indefensible. America’s greatest strength is not that it never does wrong. It plainly has. Its greatest strength is that its own founding principles create the standard by which its wrongs can be judged.

That is no small thing. In much of human history, power was its own justification. The king ruled because he ruled. The party commanded because it controlled the police. The tribe dominated because it had the numbers. The warlord owned the road, the field, the house, the body, and the future. In America, even when power behaves arrogantly, it must still answer to a higher language: rights, consent, due process, equal protection, liberty, property, conscience, speech, worship, assembly, and law. The powerful may violate those words, but they cannot easily erase them. They remain there, waiting to be used against the violator.

That is one reason life in the United States remains better than life in most places on earth. Not perfect. Better. Materially better, legally better, politically better, and culturally better in ways that people who have never lived under real scarcity or real tyranny too often take for granted.

Start with the obvious: abundance. Americans argue about grocery prices while standing in buildings full of food. We argue about gas prices while owning vehicles that would represent unimaginable mobility in much of the world. We complain about internet bills while carrying handheld devices that connect us to more knowledge than the great libraries of antiquity. Even poverty in America, while real and painful, exists inside a society with vast public and private support systems: food assistance, school meals, Medicaid, housing support, emergency rooms, churches, food banks, mutual aid groups, local charities, and private generosity. The Census Bureau reported that real median household income in 2024 was $83,730, the official poverty rate was 10.6%, and 92.0% of the population had health insurance coverage for all or part of that year. Those numbers do not erase hardship. They do put American hardship in context.

But even here, gratitude must not become constitutional amnesia. America’s generosity is real, and it should be defended. The hungry should be fed. The disabled should be helped. The elderly, the veteran, the widow, the child, and the genuinely destitute should not be abandoned by a civilized people. But generosity does not erase structure. The federal assistance programs now relied upon by millions may be politically familiar and personally necessary, but familiarity is not the same thing as constitutional authority. A republic of enumerated powers cannot treat every social need as a federal assignment simply because the need is real. The better answer is not abandonment. It is constitutional relocation: assistance handled as close to the citizen as possible, through families, churches, charities, communities, cities, counties, and states before it becomes another permanent federal dependency machine. Compassion is a duty. Federal administration is a choice. The first is moral. The second must be constitutional.

And context matters. There is a difference between struggling inside an advanced, wealthy, rights-based society and struggling where the state is predatory, the currency is unstable, courts are corrupt, police are political, food supply is fragile, and dissent can get a person jailed or killed. Americans are very good at noticing the cracks in their own walls. We are less good at noticing that the house itself is still standing, heated, wired, defended, and legally ours.

The OECD’s Better Life data reports that the United States has an average household net-adjusted disposable income per capita of $51,147, compared with an OECD average of $30,490. Again, that does not mean every American is comfortable. It does not mean rent is cheap, medical bills are painless, or work is always rewarded fairly. It means the country still generates an extraordinary level of prosperity, and that prosperity is not incidental. It is connected to property rights, markets, innovation, contract enforcement, capital formation, education, energy, transportation, entrepreneurship, and a culture that still allows people to build, fail, try again, move, change jobs, start businesses, worship freely, criticize officials, and organize against injustice.

That last part is crucial. Freedom is not merely the right to be left alone. It is the right to act. To speak. To assemble. To publish. To sue. To vote. To preach. To homeschool. To start a company. To criticize the mayor, the governor, the president, the police chief, the school board, the university, the corporation, the union, the newspaper, and the machine behind all of them. That is not normal in the long sweep of history. It is precious. It is also fragile.

Freedom House rated the United States “Free” in its 2025 country report, with a score of 84 out of 100, while also noting institutional strain and erosion. That combination matters. A serious patriot does not deny the erosion. A serious patriot also does not pretend erosion is the whole structure. The United States still has robust freedoms of expression and religious belief, a vibrant political system, and a strong rule-of-law tradition, even as those institutions require defense. That is the adult view. Not flag-waving amnesia. Not national self-hatred. Gratitude with eyes open.

Then there is the American habit of voluntary action. Before government arrives, while government argues, and after government fails, Americans organize. Churches feed people. Civic clubs raise money. Neighbors rebuild houses. Veterans groups bury the forgotten. Volunteers search for the missing. Parents form committees. Citizens start nonprofits. Strangers give to medical funds, disaster relief, missionary work, animal shelters, scholarships, addiction recovery, pregnancy centers, homeless shelters, and local families whose names they may never know. In 2024, Americans gave an estimated $592.5 billion to charity, according to Giving USA. That is not a rounding error. That is a national character trait.

Yes, we are selfish. Yes, we are distracted. Yes, we are spoiled by comfort and poisoned by entertainment. But when disaster hits, the American instinct is still not merely to wait for a ministry. It is to load a truck, open a church basement, cut a check, cook a meal, bring a chainsaw, and ask who needs help. The bureaucracy may require forms. The neighbor usually requires only directions.

There is also mobility. Not perfect mobility. Not equal mobility. Not mobility untouched by class, race, family breakdown, addiction, geography, education, crime, or bad policy. But real mobility. An American can be born in one state, move to another, change trades, start over, go back to school, join the military, learn a skill, open a shop, publish online, sell across state lines, build a customer base, and become something his grandfather could not have imagined. That possibility does not exist everywhere. In much of the world, the family you are born into, the official you offend, the tribe you belong to, the caste you inherit, the bribe you cannot pay, or the party you refuse to join can determine the limits of your life. America is not free from class barriers. But America still hates the idea that a man must stay where he was born. That hatred is healthy. It is one of the best things in us.

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And then there is self-correction. This is the point the professional cynics never understand. They point to America’s failures as proof that the country is rotten at the root. But the record shows something else: America’s failures are most often corrected by appealing to America’s own promises. Abolitionists did not need a foreign theory to condemn slavery. They used the Declaration. Civil rights leaders did not need to invent a new moral universe. They demanded equal protection under the old one. Reformers did not say America must become something unrecognizable. They said America must become what it claimed to be.

That is why Lincoln’s language still cuts so deeply. In 1862, in the middle of the Civil War, he warned that Americans would “nobly save, or meanly lose, the last best hope of earth.” That was not cheap nationalism. It was burden. It was warning. It was responsibility. Lincoln knew exactly what slavery had done to the country. He knew the Union had been compromised by it from the beginning. Yet he did not conclude that the American experiment was worthless. He concluded that it had to be saved by being purified.

That is still the right answer.

We can admit that black Americans were betrayed after the Civil War without pretending the American ideal was the betrayal. We can admit that Northern systems of segregation were often more polite, more bureaucratic, and more deniable than Southern law without pretending bureaucracy is the same thing as liberty. We can admit that banks, courts, zoning boards, schools, and unions helped preserve racial separation without pretending America is uniquely evil for having needed reform. The proper conclusion is not that America is a fraud. The proper conclusion is that power must always be watched, law must always be measured against justice, and citizens must never outsource conscience to institutions.

The United States remains one of the few places where that argument can be made loudly, publicly, repeatedly, and legally. That alone should sober us.

A man can stand in America and denounce America. He can publish the denunciation, sell subscriptions to it, record a podcast about it, sue the government over it, run for office on it, organize a protest around it, raise money from it, and teach his children why he believes it. In many countries, that man would receive a visit. In some, he would disappear. Here, he may be mocked, debated, investigated, canceled, ignored, celebrated, or elected. That is messy. It is also civilization.

So yes, America is prosperous. Yes, America is free. Yes, America is generous. Yes, America is still a place where ordinary people live with comforts that kings could not command for most of human history: climate control, antibiotics, refrigeration, clean water, emergency medicine, public libraries, roads, schools, electricity, search engines, churches on every corner, grocery stores full of food, and the right to complain about all of it.

But the strongest case for America is not comfort. Comfort can make a people soft. The strongest case for America is the moral architecture: rights before government, law above rulers, citizenship above subjecthood, consent above command, conscience above coercion, and correction above fatalism.

That architecture has been violated. Repeatedly. Shamefully. Sometimes violently. But it has not been destroyed. Every generation decides whether to repair it or loot it.

The answer to America’s past is not contempt for America. It is stewardship. It is gratitude with a spine. It is patriotism that can read the indictment and still defend the inheritance. It is the ability to say, without embarrassment, that this country has done wrong and that this country is still worth loving. Not because it is innocent. Because it is capable of repentance. Not because it is perfect. Because it contains the tools of its own repair.

That is rare.

And rare things should be defended.

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