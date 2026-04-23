Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Jacque Martin's avatar
Jacque Martin
1h

Excellent writing and very thought provoking. Pretty much spot on.

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Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
2h

Media, schools, universities, and many other public and private institutions fly cover for bad behavior. Looking at the attributes that are most often found in offending individuals/groups is prohibited. National origin, religion, sexual preference and race are all questions you can get banned or fired for asking. But we have to be courageous or we become part of the problem.

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