Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
9m

A healthy constitutional republic requires both professional government and democratic accountability. Civil service protections were created to reduce patronage and political corruption, but every safeguard carries tradeoffs if transparency and oversight weaken over time. The challenge is not eliminating expertise; it is ensuring expertise never becomes a substitute for voter control. Congress must write clearer laws, agencies should exercise only delegated authority, courts must enforce constitutional limits, and executive officials must remain accountable to elected leadership. Lasting reform is structural rather than partisan. Institutions endure long after campaigns end, making transparency, oversight, and constitutional restraint indispensable regardless of which party holds office.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Sotallaro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture