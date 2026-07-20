How the Rule of Law Is Being Lost

America did not arrive at this moment overnight, nor is the erosion of the rule of law uniquely American. Around the world, governments, institutions, and even ordinary citizens are increasingly treating law as a weapon rather than a restraint. This first article examines how we arrived here. In Part 2 we’ll discuss what can be done to reverse the trend.

The world is not becoming lawless merely because more people are committing crimes. It is becoming lawless because governments, institutions, movements, and ordinary citizens are increasingly treating law as an instrument to be used against enemies rather than a standard binding everyone.

That distinction matters.

Crime statistics measure robbery, murder, assault, theft, and similar offenses. The rule of law concerns something deeper:

Whether rulers are restrained by law.

Whether laws are knowable and consistently applied.

Whether courts are independent.

Whether punishment follows conduct rather than political identity.

Whether citizens believe lawful processes can still produce justice.

A society can temporarily reduce street crime while its legal culture continues to deteriorate. In fact, preliminary FBI data indicate that American violent crime fell substantially in 2025, after also declining in 2024. Violent crime reportedly declined an estimated 9.3% from 2024 to 2025, including an 18.1% decline in murder. That is welcome news, but it does not settle the broader question of lawfulness.

Lawlessness begins when people conclude that rules are for the ruled, not the rulers.

The Worldwide Rule-of-Law Recession

The decline is measurable. The World Justice Project reported that the rule of law deteriorated in 68% of the countries it evaluated in 2025—the eighth consecutive year in which a majority declined. The principal problems included greater executive power, weaker judicial independence, shrinking civic space, and deteriorating checks on government authority.

Different countries display different forms of the same disease.

In authoritarian states, rulers openly subordinate courts, police, media, and legislatures to the regime. Law becomes whatever the leader requires today.

In unstable states, criminal organizations, militias, tribal authorities, or ideological movements compete with government for power. Official law may remain on paper, but actual authority belongs to whoever can intimidate, bribe, or kill.

In democratic states, the decline is often more gradual. Elections still occur. Courts still issue rulings. Legislatures still meet. But exceptions accumulate:

Emergency authority becomes permanent.

Executive agencies stretch old statutes to reach new objectives.

Prosecutorial discretion becomes ideological discretion.

Political allies receive indulgence while opponents receive maximal scrutiny.

Courts are respected only when they deliver acceptable outcomes.

Demonstrators claim moral permission to destroy property or obstruct public life.

Governments selectively tolerate disorder according to its political message.

The forms differ, but the operating principle is the same:

Our cause is too important to be limited by ordinary rules.

Every faction that embraces that principle helps destroy the legal order it expects to inherit.

Why the United States Is Especially Vulnerable

The United States was designed around distrust of concentrated power. Our Constitution divided power vertically between the federal government and the states and horizontally among the legislative, executive, and judicial branches.

But constitutional machinery cannot operate indefinitely without constitutional character.

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America’s present problem is not that it possesses no laws. We have more laws, regulations, criminal provisions, administrative rules, licensing requirements, and enforcement agencies than previous generations could have imagined.

Our problem is that Americans increasingly doubt that those laws are:

Understandable.

Constitutionally legitimate.

Enforced impartially.

Applied to the powerful.

Connected to a shared conception of justice.

Public confidence reflects that erosion. Pew’s historical series shows that trust in Washington remains extremely low and continues to shift substantially according to which party controls the presidency. Gallup has likewise found historically weak confidence in major institutions, while confidence in American courts fell to a record-low 35% in 2024.

That partisan fluctuation is particularly dangerous. It suggests that many Americans do not trust institutions as institutions. They trust them when their side controls them.

That is not confidence in law. It is confidence in possession.

Selective Enforcement Is Institutionalized Lawlessness

No principle is more important to American law than equal application. The Constitution requires due process and equal protection, and the Congressional Research Service’s Constitution Annotated describes equality of legal application as fundamental to the American system.

Yet discretion now permeates the system.

Police decide whom to stop. Prosecutors decide whom to charge. Agencies decide whom to investigate. Regulators decide when to issue waivers. Presidents decide which statutes to emphasize or neglect. Local officials decide whether certain offenses deserve enforcement at all.

Some discretion is unavoidable. No legal system has enough personnel, money, courtrooms, or jail space to pursue every violation identically.

But discretion becomes corruption when the operative question changes from:

“What does justice require?”

to:

“Who is this person, and which faction benefits?”

The public notices when politically connected defendants appear to receive treatment unavailable to ordinary citizens. It notices when one protest is described as democracy in action and another as insurrectionary merely because of its political identity. It notices when some unauthorized conduct is prosecuted aggressively while other violations are treated as morally justified resistance.

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The specific controversy changes with the administration. The underlying injury remains the same: people cease believing that conduct determines consequences.

Once that belief takes hold, obedience becomes irrational. Citizens begin to reason:

Why should I obey when officials do not?

Why should I tell the truth when institutions manipulate language?

Why should I accept a ruling when the other side would ignore it?

Why should I respect property when public authorities tolerate its destruction?

Why should I remain within constitutional limits when my opponents will not?

That is how selective enforcement reproduces itself.

The Expansion of Government Has Weakened Respect for Law

A nation can make law so expansive that ordinary citizenship becomes a life of technical noncompliance.

When Congress delegates broad powers to agencies, those agencies issue thousands of pages of rules governing conduct that most citizens cannot realistically understand. Many violations require no traditional criminal intent. People may be punished not because they knowingly harmed someone, but because they failed to comply with a complex regulatory command.

This produces three consequences.

First, citizens lose the ability to distinguish between moral wrongs and administrative violations.

Second, enforcement becomes inherently selective because universal enforcement is impossible.

Third, the enormous inventory of potential violations gives government leverage over disfavored individuals and organizations.

A free society should not make everyone technically guilty and then rely upon official mercy.

Law must be limited enough to be knowable, clear enough to be obeyed, and important enough to deserve enforcement.

Political Tribalism Has Replaced Constitutional Loyalty

Both major political camps increasingly speak as though the nation faces a permanent emergency.

Each side says, in substance:

The other side is so wicked, dangerous, illegitimate, or authoritarian that ordinary constitutional restraint is no longer adequate.

That argument licenses nearly anything:

Executive unilateralism.

Court packing or court defiance.

Administrative improvisation.

Investigatory abuse.

Censorship by proxy.

Politicized prosecution.

Legislative shortcuts.

Civil disorder.

Political intimidation.

The result is symmetrical escalation. Each side cites the other’s misconduct as permission for its own.

This does not mean both sides are equally responsible for every event or abuse. Moral seriousness requires examining particular evidence, not hiding behind empty equivalence. But both sides increasingly share a dangerous philosophy: power is legitimate when exercised for our purposes.

That philosophy is incompatible with republican government.

Constitutionalism means accepting limits that remain binding when they obstruct something we desperately want.

Threats Against Judges Reveal the New Attitude

Courts cannot preserve law by themselves, but attacks on judges illustrate the deterioration of legal culture. The federal judiciary reported that the U.S. Marshals Service investigated more than 1,000 serious threats against federal judges and justices over five years. A 2026 judiciary budget document reported that hostile communications rose more than 50% in fiscal year 2025, with hundreds of incidents considered potentially threatening.

Courts may be criticized. Judges may be wrong, arrogant, ideological, or constitutionally mistaken. Their decisions may be reversed, and judges may be impeached where constitutional grounds exist.

But intimidation is different. It seeks to substitute fear for legal argument.

A society that threatens judges when it loses cases has already begun replacing law with force.

The Information Environment Rewards Lawlessness

Digital media have made every accusation immediate and every correction late.

Outrage travels faster than evidence. Edited video replaces context. Allegation becomes conviction. Millions of citizens render judgment before police have collected evidence or courts have conducted hearings.

This creates pressure on officials to satisfy crowds rather than follow procedure.

The ancient protections of justice—investigation, testimony, cross-examination, deliberation, appeal—seem intolerably slow in an environment built around instant emotional response.

People no longer ask, “What happened?”

They ask, “Whose narrative does this event confirm?”

That is trial by faction.

At the same time, declining trust in neighbors reinforces declining trust in institutions. Pew has found a relationship between low social trust and reduced confidence in government, police, media, and other institutions.

When citizens assume bad faith everywhere, compromise appears to be surrender, procedural fairness appears naïve, and restraint appears cowardly.

Economic and Social Dislocation Matter

Law-abiding behavior is not produced solely by fear of punishment. It grows out of belonging, responsibility, property, family, work, reputation, and hope.

People protect communities in which they believe they have a stake.

When neighborhoods become transient, families fracture, work loses dignity, addiction spreads, schools abandon discipline, and public spaces deteriorate, informal social control weakens. Fewer people know their neighbors. Fewer adults correct other people’s children. Fewer citizens believe disgrace will follow dishonorable conduct.

The problem is that government can enforce behavior, but it cannot manufacture virtue. Police officers can respond to broken families, but they cannot replace fathers. Social workers can intervene in crises, but they cannot substitute for neighbors who know one another. Bureaucracies can administer programs, but they cannot create trust. The institutions closest to the citizen remain the first line of defense against lawlessness.

Law works best when most people obey it before an officer arrives.

The crisis, however, is not merely institutional. It is also moral. That moral decline appears in both secular and religious culture.

The Secular Moral Crisis

A secular society need not be immoral. Nonreligious people can possess courage, honesty, compassion, self-restraint, and devotion to justice.

But a society still requires some answer to the question:

Why should I do what is right when wrongdoing benefits me and I am unlikely to be caught?

If morality is reduced entirely to preference, social convention, personal authenticity, or political power, then law eventually becomes an expression of whoever controls the state.

Rights become grants rather than inheritances. Human dignity becomes negotiable. Justice becomes another name for prevailing ideology.

The secular crisis is therefore not simply unbelief. It is the inability of modern institutions to articulate a binding moral order without contradicting their own relativism.

Schools tell students to reject absolute moral claims while simultaneously presenting preferred political and social doctrines as morally compulsory. Corporations speak the language of virtue while pursuing profit and influence. Governments appeal to universal values while enforcing them inconsistently.

People recognize the contradiction.

A society cannot teach that truth is constructed and then demand unconditional trust in official truth.

The Religious Crisis

Religion has not merely been pushed out of public life. In many places, it has hollowed itself out from within.

American Christianity often condemns the sins of the opposing political tribe more vigorously than the sins of its own.

Churches may preach personal comfort without repentance, national restoration without humility, grace without obedience, or political victory without moral discipline. Some congregations have become partisan clubs with worship music. Others have withdrawn so thoroughly from public questions that they offer no moral instruction on citizenship, corruption, justice, courage, or authority.

This has several consequences.

Hypocrisy destroys moral credibility

When clergy excuse dishonesty, cruelty, corruption, or abuse because the offender advances a preferred cause, they teach their congregations that morality is subordinate to politics.

Religious people then become participants in the very relativism they condemn.

Cheap grace dissolves responsibility

A faith that speaks constantly of forgiveness but rarely of restitution, discipline, confession, or changed conduct can become an anesthetic for wrongdoing.

Biblical forgiveness is not the declaration that conduct does not matter. It is costly mercy offered to sinners who are called to repent.

Politics becomes idolatry

When a leader, party, movement, or nation is treated as a vehicle of salvation, political opponents are easily transformed from fellow citizens into enemies of God.

That sacralizes ordinary political disputes and makes compromise feel like apostasy.

Withdrawal abandons the field

At the opposite extreme, some churches treat public ethics as contamination. But Scripture repeatedly addresses rulers, judges, merchants, dishonest weights, bribery, partiality, violence, care for the vulnerable, and the administration of justice.

A church that says nothing about public righteousness leaves its members to be discipled by parties, screens, and pressure groups.

The religious answer is not theocracy. It is moral formation.

The state should not enforce a denomination’s creed. The church should not control the sword. But citizens formed by faith should bring honesty, courage, mercy, fidelity, and self-government into public life.

Civilizations rarely collapse because they run out of laws. They collapse because fewer and fewer people believe the law deserves to be obeyed.

If Part 1 has been discouraging, that’s because honest diagnosis usually is. But civilizations are not restored merely by recognizing decline. In Part 2 we’ll turn from diagnosis to prescription and examine practical steps Americans can take to strengthen the rule of law once again.

As always, I welcome your comments—especially if you disagree. Civil discussion is one small way free citizens practice the very rule of law we’ve been talking about.

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