Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

The question is whether consequences still exist for the protected class. If law applies only downward, America is not practicing the rule of law. It is practicing managed punishment. The Constitution does not permit one standard for insiders and another for dissidents. Equal justice means conduct determines consequences, not party, class, media favor, donor network, agency relationship, or ideological usefulness. Lawfare is institutionalized corruption because it converts prosecutorial discretion into factional warfare. When ordinary citizens see elites walk while enemies are crushed, obedience becomes irrational, and contempt becomes contagious. The remedy is not revenge. It is exposure, special counsels where warranted, congressional subpoenas, judicial discipline, bar complaints, civil damages, criminal referrals, and the restoration of a simple rule: no friends-and-enemies justice in a republic.

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
7h

Re-establish law & order well past time to get it right

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