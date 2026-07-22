Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
11h

The American tradition is not pacifism. It is ordered liberty. That means persuasion before resistance, courts before confrontation, elections before rupture, civil disobedience before force, and moral restraint at every stage. But it also means that self-defense is not extremism and resistance to tyranny is not a crime against civilization. The key word is “last.” Violence must never be romanticized, incited, or used as a shortcut around political disappointment. It becomes morally serious only when every peaceful and lawful remedy has been exhausted, and actual oppression leaves no alternative. The virtuous man is peaceful by discipline, not harmless by conditioning.

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Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
10h

Self government begins with each individual. Morality, knowledge, courage, and tenacity are qualifications for the job. And one final thing. Everyone has to expect all their partners to also have those qualifications.

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