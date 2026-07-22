In Part 1 we examined how the rule of law has been weakening throughout the world and here at home. Diagnosis is necessary, but diagnosis alone changes nothing. In this concluding article, we’ll turn our attention to what Americans can actually do to reverse the trend. I hope you’ll find it every bit as encouraging to read as it was for me to write.

What America Can Do

There is no single statute that will restore the rule of law. The problem is legal, constitutional, cultural, institutional, and spiritual. The response must operate at all those levels.

1. Restore one law for rulers and citizens

Public officials who misuse office, accept bribes, obstruct investigations, falsify records, or knowingly violate constitutional rights must face meaningful consequences.

That requires genuinely independent inspectors general, transparent public-corruption investigations, enforceable financial-disclosure rules, protections for whistleblowers, and fewer opportunities for officials to investigate themselves.

The Department of Justice already maintains institutions devoted to public corruption. Their legitimacy depends upon visible independence and consistent standards across administrations.

No party should demand immunity for its friends and prosecution for its enemies.

2. Reduce the number and complexity of laws

Congress and state legislatures should conduct systematic reviews of criminal and regulatory provisions.

They should:

Repeal obsolete offenses.

Require a meaningful guilty mind for most crimes.

Put expiration dates on emergency powers.

Force agencies to identify the clear statutory basis for major actions.

Require major regulations to receive legislative approval.

Write laws that ordinary citizens can understand.

The object should not be deregulation for its own sake. It should be restoring the distinction between conduct that is genuinely wrongful and conduct that merely violates an obscure directive.

3. End government by permanent emergency

Emergencies sometimes require rapid action. But emergency powers should expire automatically unless renewed by the legislature.

Executives should not be permitted to transform temporary crises into continuing sources of unilateral authority.

Every emergency declaration should contain:

A precise legal basis.

A defined purpose.

Measurable conditions.

A short expiration date.

Legislative review.

Judicial access.

A public accounting afterward.

A government unable to surrender emergency power is not managing an emergency. It is exploiting one.

4. Rebuild legislative responsibility

Congress has surrendered too much of its constitutional authority to presidents, executive agencies, courts, and the permanent bureaucracy.

Legislators prefer broad declarations because delegation allows them to claim credit for goals while avoiding responsibility for details and consequences.

Congress must write clearer statutes, vote on major regulatory policies, enforce appropriations limits, reclaim war powers, and conduct serious oversight regardless of which party occupies the White House.

The legislature cannot remain a commentary panel on powers it voluntarily surrendered.

5. Make prosecutorial policies transparent

Prosecutorial discretion cannot be eliminated, but it can be constrained.

Federal, state, and local prosecutors should publish charging priorities, declination standards, plea-bargaining policies, diversion criteria, and sentencing recommendations. Comparable cases should be auditable for comparable treatment, with privacy protections where necessary.

Prosecutors who refuse to enforce entire categories of law should be required to state that policy openly rather than quietly nullifying statutes case by case.

Legislatures, not individual prosecutors, are supposed to decide what the law is.

6. Protect both public order and constitutional liberty

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The government must distinguish peaceful dissent from coercion and violence.

Speech, protest, assembly, religious exercise, journalism, and petition must be protected even when the message is offensive or unpopular.

But arson, assault, threats, vandalism, intimidation, trespass, and organized obstruction should not become legal merely because the offender attaches a political slogan.

Content-neutral enforcement is essential. Similar conduct should produce similar consequences regardless of the cause advertised on the sign.

7. Restore civic education

Students should graduate understanding:

The separation of powers.

Federalism.

Due process.

Equal protection.

Jury service.

Presumption of innocence.

The difference between law and policy.

The difference between rights and desired outcomes.

The constitutional methods for changing government.

Civics should not be disguised partisan instruction. Students should read competing arguments, examine primary sources, practice civil disagreement, and learn why procedures protect losers as well as winners.

The purpose is not to teach children that government is always good.

It is to teach them how free people restrain government without destroying it.

8. Rebuild local institutions

National politics cannot repair every local fracture.

Families, churches, civic clubs, veterans’ groups, volunteer organizations, neighborhood associations, local newspapers, small businesses, and town governments create habits of responsibility.

America should encourage:

Mentoring.

Apprenticeships.

Volunteer service.

Neighborhood problem-solving.

Restorative programs for appropriate nonviolent offenses.

Serious consequences for repeat violent offenders.

Addiction treatment tied to accountability.

Local journalism capable of investigating local power.

The rule of law becomes real where people live.

9. Reform religious witness

Churches should teach that:

Lying remains wrong when politically useful.

Theft remains wrong when committed for a favored cause.

Violence remains wrong when performed by one’s own faction.

Leaders remain morally accountable when they deliver desired policies.

Government is neither savior nor ultimate enemy.

Repentance begins with one’s own household. Leave a comment

Pastors should resist becoming party operatives. But they should not retreat from teaching justice, truth, authority, courage, mercy, and civic responsibility.

Religious renewal worthy of the name would produce citizens who are harder to bribe, harder to intimidate, slower to hate, quicker to confess error, and willing to defend the rights of people they oppose.

10. Practice constitutional consistency

The central question every American faction should be required to answer is:

Would you still support this power if your worst political opponent controlled it?

Would you support that executive authority? That surveillance power? That prosecutorial discretion? That censorship mechanism? That emergency declaration? That interpretation of federal power?

When the answer is no, the power is probably too broad.

The Necessary Distinction: Law Is Not Automatically Justice

Defending the rule of law does not require worshiping every enacted statute.

Unjust laws have existed throughout history. American law protected slavery, segregation, forced relocation, and other grave wrongs. Law may be challenged through litigation, legislation, amendment, public protest, and—under the demanding tradition of civil disobedience—open, nonviolent violation accompanied by willingness to accept legal consequences.

But there is a profound difference between principled civil disobedience and convenient lawlessness.

Civil disobedience says:

This law is unjust. I will violate it openly, harm no one, explain my reasons, and accept the penalty in order to awaken the public conscience.

Modern political lawlessness often says:

My cause exempts me, my opponents deserve whatever happens, and I should suffer no consequence.

The first appeals to a law higher than the statute.

The second merely places the self above the law.

The Final Problem Is Self-Government

The American constitutional system rests on an assumption that no parchment can guarantee: enough citizens must possess enough self-restraint to remain free.

A people who cannot govern their appetites will eventually demand a government powerful enough to govern them.

A people who excuse dishonesty in their allies will be ruled by liars.

A people who use law as a weapon will eventually find that weapon in someone else’s hands.

A people who destroy every institution they do not control will inherit no institution capable of protecting them.

The descent into lawlessness is therefore not only something being done to us by politicians, judges, prosecutors, corporations, rioters, criminals, or bureaucrats.

It is also something we participate in whenever we demand standards for others that we refuse to accept for ourselves.

The recovery begins with a hard proposition:

The law must bind the powerful, protect the weak, restrain the majority, punish actual wrongdoing, and apply even when obedience is politically inconvenient.

America does not need blind obedience to government. It needs renewed obedience to constitutional government, equal justice, truth, evidence, due process, and moral restraint.

Without those things, law becomes power wearing a robe.

With them, law can again become the boundary that keeps power from devouring liberty.

Remember, the rule of law survives only when the law binds friend and foe alike. The moment we ask for one standard for ourselves and another for our opponents, we begin destroying the very liberty we claim to defend.

I hope you not only enjoyed reading this series, but that it also challenged you to think about practical ways each of us can strengthen the rule of law in our own communities. The future won’t be determined only in Washington. It will also be determined in our homes, our churches, our schools, and our neighborhoods.

As always, I’d love to hear your thoughts. Agree or disagree, leave a comment below. Good conversations make better citizens.

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