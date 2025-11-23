There’s a moment every morning—quiet, unadvertised, easily overlooked—when your eyes crack open and breath fills your chest. It’s not coffee doing that. It’s not your alarm. It’s not your own willpower yanking you up out of the sheets like a reluctant farm mule being dragged toward Monday.

No, friend.

That’s God tapping you on the shoulder saying, “Get up. I’ve still got work for you.”

In an age where everything feels engineered to numb you—politics, screens, convenience, cynicism—the simple gift of waking up is a declaration of purpose. Not the soft, fuzzy, self-help kind. I’m talking purpose with teeth. The kind that gets blisters. The kind that changes communities. The kind that reminds tyrants, bureaucrats, and busybodies that they don’t get the final say over your life.

Waking up is not a biological coincidence.

It’s marching orders.

God Doesn’t Do Accidents — He Does Assignments

People love to say life is random. Chaos. Dice roll. Cosmic lottery.

But if that were true, you wouldn’t be here reading these words. You wouldn’t still be drawing breath in a world that absolutely tries to convince good men and women to lie down, shut up, and let the conveyor belt of modern society carry them wherever it pleases.

But God doesn’t manufacture accidents.

When He wakes you up, He’s declaring, “Your job isn’t finished. Your mission isn’t complete. The lamp I placed in your hands still has fuel left.”

Some folks think their purpose has to be huge—saving the world, storming the Capitol (peacefully!), ending corruption, rewriting history. But God’s assignments come in all sizes:

Encouraging that one discouraged soul.

Standing firm in a world addicted to compromise.

Raising your kids in truth when the culture is allergic to it.

Voting with conviction, not convenience.

Serving your church, your neighborhood, your nation—like someone who knows they’re on borrowed breath.

Purpose doesn’t always roar. Sometimes it quietly reports for duty.

When the World Says “Give Up,” God Says “Get Up”

Let’s be real: the world is aggressively invested in seeing you weary, hopeless, and silent.

Broken people are easier to govern.

Exhausted citizens are easier to control.

Hopeless men are easier to lie to.

That’s why every day you wake up is not just a mercy—it’s a rebellion.

It’s a declaration that the God who formed the universe is not done writing your story, and no politician, no policy, no cultural tidal wave has the authority to close the book.

You opened your eyes this morning?

Congratulations. You’ve already defied the enemy’s plan for your life.

We’re Alive Because Our Country Needs the Living

This republic of ours—bruised, battered, wandering and confused—doesn’t need more spectators. It needs people who believe waking up means something. It needs people who understand that purpose is oxygen for a free nation. That God places us here not to be comfortable but to be courageous.

Your calling might be small today. Or enormous.

But it is not zero.

And if God woke you up, then this country—your family—your church—your community—needs something from you right now, even if it’s just faithfulness in the next five minutes.

Purpose compounds.

Faith compounds.

Courage compounds.

And it all begins with that first miraculous breath in the morning.

So What Are You Going To Do With Today?

If God isn’t done with you, then you shouldn’t be done with yourself.

Stand up.

Show up.

Speak truth.

Build something.

Fix something.

Serve someone.

Pray hard.

Work harder.

Fight for what matters—because waking up is proof you still matter.

You’re alive for a reason.

Not one of us was woken up this morning accidentally.

We were woken up intentionally—strategically—sovereignly.

So step into today with iron in your spine and fire in your heart.

Because if God isn’t done with you, then neither is America.

And both are counting on you more than you know.

