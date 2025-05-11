Bryan Malinowski

This document, published 4/25/2024, communicates a total lack of official information and action on the Malinowski killing in Little Rock. We know there’s a new sheriff in town and Donald Trump seems to be making all the right noises concerning reforming government; however, we haven’t heard anything from the Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) about the murder of Bryan Malinowski. Of course we never heard from the Biden ATF either.

Attorney General Tim Griffin

And although whatever happened occurred in his jurisdiction, we haven’t heard anything from Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office, either. In the article referenced above AG Griffin said he was interested in getting answers about ATF’s use of force and about the general way ATF conducted the raid, not using body cams as required by their own rules – or that less-than-legal tactics could and should have been used in a situation where there was no history of violence.

Yet all we get from the DOJ and the Arkansas Attorney General’s office are crickets. It seems both the state and the feds believe that silence will make the situation go away. It won’t.

I’m still concerned about all these things, believing that Bryan Malinowski deserves justice, whatever the legally correct outcome is. I don’t believe that’s happened yet and I wonder why the Trump DOJ can’t advise the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Jonathan Ross, to look into this case and determine if the ATF was operating within their guidelines and whether, in fact, shooting Bryan Malinowski was justified or murder.

Concern for justice being done isn’t limited to the Malinowski case; we still have not heard about consequences for government employees who participated in finding and jailing the January 6 protesters in violation of their civil rights – it would have been nice if the feds honored the 6th Amendment’s guarantee of speedy trial, confronting your accuser, and representation by an attorney instead of making political prisoners out of them.

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Then there’s the Attorney General, Pam Bondi, telling the people she was about to release the Epstein client list and then crickets.

With all the stories we hear about the deep state and the deep corruption of the federal government, I wonder if stories like Malinowski, the unconstitutional treatment the J6 protesters suffered, and the lack of the release of the Epstein customer list – after we were told we’d get all the information on all these things – is just another demonstration of the government, whoever that may actually be, ignoring the people because they can.

This isn’t just a Trump Administration problem; it seems to be organic to how the US government reacts to every situation where the external view that the people see indicates the government has committed a crime, not enforcing the law. We remember Ruby Ridge and Waco, both cases where federal overreach and unconstitutional actions resulted in civilian deaths. Although these cases resulted

Government Coverups?

in settlements in civil cases, no one from ATF, FBI, or DOJ was prosecuted. Ruby Ridge occurred under President George H. W. Bush and William Barr was his Attorney General. The final assault at Waco occurred during the administration of President Bill Clinton, whose Attorney General Janet Reno approved the final assault during which 76 people were killed, including women and children.

Many people will say that ATF in the Malinowski incident operated within guidelines, that the feds were following procedure for Ruby Ridge and Waco, and that their rules of engagement were changed after these incidents. That doesn’t absolve from blame those who made the decision to overreact. When a civilian does something wrong they go to jail. When the government does something wrong, they change procedures – assuming they’re caught – and go back to business as usual. That’s wrong no matter how you look at it.

So the J6 victims will probably win lawsuits and get their justice in the form of a cash payout. Who will go to jail? Should Merrick Garland face trial for over 1,000 civil rights violations? Should Christopher Wray, head of the FBI at the time, be prosecuted along with FBI agents who participated in the investigation and jailing of the J6 victims?

I believe there are so many prominent government officials and business leaders on the Epstein client list that it will never be released in my lifetime. The swamp protects the swamp. Always has and without significant change always will.

Government has forgotten the reason for their existence. Paragraph 2 of the Declaration of Independence says it better than I ever can:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

Simply put, if the government finds it impossible or inconvenient to follow the Constitution and the laws that they themselves passed, we have a solution.

I say we’ve waited long enough for Malinowski to be settled. The Trump Administration is working to make a lot of my issues with government better; however, it’s troublesome to me that not only the feds, but also the state of Arkansas seems to have forgotten what, without proof to the contrary, I believe to be a prosecutable murder.

It’s time all the public announcements from DOJ contained one announcement about the resolution of Malinowski.

That’s my position. What’s yours?

Sunlight is the best disinfectant

