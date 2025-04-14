Today we continue our series on the Bill of Rights (the first 10 amendments to the Constitution). The 5th Amendment reads:

No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.

The 5th Amendment protects individual’s rights by preventing the government from abusing its prosecutorial powers. It does this by requiring presentation of an indictment by a Grand Jury for a capital or otherwise infamous crime – An infamous crime is a legal term that traditionally refers to a crime that involves moral turpitude, that is, behavior that is inherently dishonest, shameful, or depraved, such as Perjury (lying under oath), Bribery, Embezzlement, Forgery, or Felonies involving fraud or corruption – and is called an “infamous crime” not because they are notorious or shocking, but they reflect on a person’s integrity or credibility.

This amendment also prohibits re-prosecuting a person for a crime of which they have been acquitted. This is called double jeopardy, and it is the law in the United States. In places like the UK, Netherlands, India, Australia, and Canada you can be retried for a capital offense if new evidence is found.

In the United States, we do have “dual sovereignty” which allows both state and federal courts to try an individual for the same conduct under their respective laws, so double jeopardy is not as secure as many believe it to be.

When the 5th Amendment guarantees we can’t be forced to testify against ourselves in a criminal trial, it is carrying forward into the new Constitutional Republic a right already guaranteed under common law. In his “Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States” Joseph Story maintains that the 5th Amendment’s prohibition against forcing a person to testify against himself in a criminal case prevented the “use of rack or torture to procure a confession of guilt.” Torture to get a confession is not something we typically worry about, but the Founding Fathers had to worry about it, and so they wrote protections into the Constitution to prevent us from being treated like the King’s subjects.

All of this while the Fifth Amendment’s Due Process Clause – nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law – provides for the right of trial according to the process and proceedings of the common law. In interpreting the Due Process Clause, the Supreme Court has recognized that the Fifth Amendment guarantees procedural and substantive due process. The Fifth Amendment’s guarantee of procedural due process often requires the federal government to provide notice and a hearing before depriving a person of a protected life, liberty, or property interest, while substantive due process generally protects certain fundamental constitutional rights from federal government interference in specific subject areas such as liberty of contract, marriage, or privacy.

Finally, we get to the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment. The Takings Clause requires that the government pay just compensation to owners of private property that the government takes for public use. Aside from requiring fair compensation when the government takes property, the government is precluded from taking property for private use. The government cannot take a dairy farmer’s pasture so that a private corporation can build a shopping mall.

So there’s definitely more to the Fifth Amendment than just a mobster invoking his right to not incriminate himself. Again, the Founding Fathers, specifically James Madison, wrote a document that has protected our rights and made the United States the greatest country on earth!

We should protect the whole Constitution. Sort of payback for protecting us since 1789.

Next we will discuss the Sixth Amendment, where your trial rights are defined. See you then!

