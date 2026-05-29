There it is, in all its rotten honesty: the United States Senate reduced to an over/under. Not a constitutional chamber. Not a deliberative body. Not the upper house of a republic designed to restrain passion, check executive ambition, defend federalism, and force serious men to do serious work. No. A betting slip. A map. A spreadsheet. A game board. The only question Washington seems truly capable of asking anymore is not whether the country is being governed, not whether the Constitution is being honored, not whether the people are being served, but whether one party can hold the number. Can Republicans keep Democrats under a net gain of two seats? Can Democrats find four seats somewhere on the board? Can Georgia be held? Can Michigan be saved? Can North Carolina be flipped? Can Maine finally be cracked? Can Iowa become vulnerable? Can Ohio become interesting? Can Nebraska surprise somebody? Can Texas be put on “wave watch”? This is what passes for statesmanship now. The republic burns in the background while the professional class handicaps the next race.

That is the first scandal. The second is worse.

The Senate has designed for itself a system in which nobody has to govern and nobody has to be accountable for not governing. That system has a name. It is called the modern filibuster.

Not the old filibuster. Not the dramatic, exhausting, spoken filibuster where a senator had to stand on the floor, hold the chamber, defend his obstruction, endure the glare of cameras and colleagues, and explain to the American people why a bill must die. That kind of filibuster at least had one redeeming feature: it forced courage or exposed cowardice. If a senator believed something strongly enough to stop the machinery of lawmaking, then he had to say so. Out loud. In public. At length. With his own name attached to the obstruction.

And not abolition, either. Abolishing the filibuster would bring its own dangers, but at least it would restore a brutal kind of democratic honesty. The majority would govern. The majority would pass its agenda. The majority would then face the voters and answer for what it did. That is how accountability works. You win power, you use power, and then the people judge whether you used it wisely or abused it.

But the modern Senate has chosen the worst possible middle ground. It has kept the filibuster while stripping it of accountability. It has preserved obstruction while removing the burden of explanation. It has turned “extended debate” into a silent veto. A senator does not have to stand. He does not have to speak. He does not have to sweat. He does not have to defend his position before the country. He simply hides behind the 60-vote threshold while leadership shrugs and tells the voters, “We tried.”

That is not deliberation. That is laundering cowardice through procedure.

And John Thune now owns his part of it.

This is not a biography of John Thune. It should not be. The problem did not begin with him, and it will not end with him unless somebody with power finally decides to stop managing the sickness and start treating it. Thune did not invent the modern Senate’s cowardice machine. He inherited it. But inheritance is not innocence. When a man takes the gavel, he takes custody of the institution. He takes responsibility for its habits, its evasions, its failures, and its frauds. He can challenge them, or he can preserve them. He can force a reckoning, or he can become the latest well-dressed manager of the same old Washington escape hatch.

Thune had choices. He could have pushed to restore the spoken filibuster. If senators want to block election reforms, border measures, spending cuts, tariff legislation, judicial reforms, agency restraints, or any other major bill, then fine. Let them block it. But make them do it in the open. Make them stand there. Make them talk. Make them explain to farmers, truckers, small business owners, parents, veterans, taxpayers, and working families why the Senate must stop. Make them own the obstruction.

Or Thune could have taken the opposite road and said plainly that the legislative filibuster has become a permanent minority veto and should be abolished. That would at least make the majority responsible. Republicans want power? Then govern. Democrats want power? Then govern. Pass your bills, defend your bills, live with your bills, and stop using Senate procedure as a publicly funded excuse factory.

But Thune has chosen the Washington option. Preserve the fog. Preserve the rule. Preserve the excuse. Preserve the machinery that allows the minority to obstruct without accountability and the majority to campaign without responsibility.

That choice has damaged the country.

The spoken filibuster made obstruction visible. Abolishing the filibuster would make the majority responsible. The modern filibuster does neither. It hides the obstruction, excuses the majority, and leaves the country governed by a rule nobody has to defend in daylight.

That is the real story hiding underneath the 2026 Senate map.

The current Senate math is simple enough. Republicans hold the chamber. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control. Republicans are defending more seats, but most of those seats sit in states that are already structurally favorable to them. Democrats have a narrow path, not an impossible one, but a narrow one. Georgia and Michigan are Democratic-held vulnerabilities. North Carolina, Maine, Iowa, and Ohio offer Democratic targets. Nebraska, Texas, and Alaska become interesting if the national environment breaks hard enough. Every analyst can stare at the same board and see the same pressure points.

But notice what vanishes in this conversation: the people.

Michigan becomes a “Toss-up.” Georgia becomes a “Toss-up.” Maine becomes a “Lean.” Ohio becomes “Likely Republican.” Texas becomes a “wave watch.” North Carolina becomes a “top target.” Iowa becomes “vulnerable.” Nebraska becomes “interesting.” These are not treated as states full of citizens with collapsing trust, shrinking patience, and real problems. They are treated as colored blocks on a power map. Political professionals do not see families. They see margins. They do not see citizens. They see turnout models. They do not see constitutional obligations. They see the next majority.

The map is the idol. The filibuster is the altar. And the voters are expected to bring the sacrifice.

That is why the filibuster matters so much. The Senate’s defenders will tell you it protects minority rights. Maybe it once did, at least in theory. But today it protects Washington’s right to avoid fingerprints. It lets Republicans campaign on bills they know will never become law. It lets Democrats posture against legislation they never have to visibly block. It lets both parties raise money from failure. It lets senators pretend they are warriors when they are really clerks hiding behind a procedural wall.

The majority gets to say: “We would have fixed it, but we didn’t have 60 votes.”

The minority gets to say: “We protected the country from extremism.”

The consultants get paid.

The fundraising emails go out.

The cable hits get booked.

The people get nothing.

This is not an accident. This is the business model.

Look at the issues sitting in front of the Senate. A government partially shuttered. DHS funding trapped in a fight over immigration enforcement. ICE and CBP funding turned into a procedural battlefield. Voter-ID provisions attached, stripped, rejected, rerouted. A two-track strategy here, a continuing resolution there, a reconciliation maneuver over there. Senators leave town. Agencies run on fumes. TSA agents become pawns in a payroll drama. The people are told this is how governing works.

No, it is not.

This is not governing. This is crisis choreography.

When government shuts down, Washington does not repent. It reroutes. It holds pro forma sessions. It drafts competing bills. It issues statements. It blames the other side. It waits for pressure to build. It looks at the calendar. It checks the polls. It asks how this lands in North Carolina, how it plays in Maine, whether it hurts Iowa, whether it energizes Georgia, whether Michigan suburban voters are paying attention. Then it calls that strategy.

And hovering over all of it is the 60-vote excuse. The Senate does not have to resolve the crisis directly because the Senate has already trained the country to expect paralysis. The bar is not effective government. The bar is performative effort. Did our side file something? Did our side say something? Did our side force a vote that failed exactly as expected? Did our side get a clip? Did our side have a villain?

Then the machine is satisfied.

The same pattern appears in the tariff fight. The Supreme Court strips away the White House’s asserted tariff authority under IEEPA, and suddenly the administration scrambles for substitute authorities under Sections 122, 232, and 301. The legal theory changes. The mechanism changes. The revenue target remains. The economic disruption remains. The uncertainty remains. Importers wait. Businesses guess. Consumers eventually pay.

And where is Congress?

That is not a rhetorical flourish. That is the constitutional question.

If tariffs are taxes, and taxation belongs to Congress, then why is Congress content to watch the executive branch rummage through the statute books looking for another lever? Why does the legislative branch tolerate becoming a spectator to its own authority? Why do senators thunder about executive overreach on television while leaving their own constitutional tools locked in the garage?

Because reclaiming power would require responsibility.

Responsibility is dangerous in Washington. Responsibility creates records. Records create attack ads. Attack ads create political risk. Political risk threatens the map. The map must be protected. So Congress complains instead of acts. It issues letters. It demands briefings. It expresses concern. It preserves the talking point while avoiding the vote.

The filibuster makes this easier. Always. It gives the Senate a permanent place to hide. Even when a party holds the majority, it can behave like a powerless minority. It can say the right things, introduce the right bills, give the right speeches, and then blame the rules when nothing changes. That might be useful for politicians. It is poison for a republic.

The war-powers issue exposes the same rot. Congress attempts to reassert authority after military escalation involving Iran. Resolutions fail. Members complain. They demand briefings. They posture about constitutional balance. But when the moment comes to reclaim the power that belongs to them, enough of them scatter, hedge, dodge, or fold.

Congress does not want power back. It wants plausible deniability.

It wants to criticize the war without owning peace. It wants to fund the machinery without bearing the burden. It wants to blame the president without restraining the presidency. It wants to stand near constitutional authority, close enough for photographs, but not close enough to be held responsible for using it.

That is the Senate in miniature.

A body that can stop almost anything, but will own almost nothing.

This is why the 2026 forecast matters beyond the usual political junkie entertainment. The map does not merely predict Senate behavior. It explains Senate behavior. Every hard question becomes a campaign calculation. Every crisis becomes a turnout variable. Every constitutional confrontation becomes a messaging opportunity. Every act of obstruction becomes “protecting the institution.” Every act of cowardice becomes “respecting the rules.”

Republicans are told they must hold the Senate because Democrats would be worse. Democrats are told they must take the Senate because Republicans are dangerous. Both arguments may persuade partisans. Neither argument excuses failure. If Republicans hold power and still cannot govern, they do not get credit for possession. If Democrats obstruct and never have to stand before the country to defend the obstruction, they do not get credit for restraint. The people are not obligated to applaud one party’s excuses merely because the other party’s ambitions are worse.

This is especially true for Republican voters. Republicans said they needed power to restore order. They said they needed the Senate. They said they needed the House. They said they needed the presidency. They said the courts mattered. They said the bureaucracy had to be checked. They said the border had to be secured. They said spending had to be restrained. They said the Constitution had to be defended. They said executive overreach had to end.

Fine.

Then govern.

Do not hand the country another lecture about how hard it is. Do not campaign as lions and legislate as parliamentarians of managed surrender. Do not tell voters that the republic is on the edge of a cliff and then hide behind a Senate rule because confronting the cliff might be politically inconvenient. Do not pretend the filibuster is sacred when the version being protected is not the old public ordeal of debate, but a silent obstruction mechanism that lets both parties keep their hands clean.

If the issue matters, fight in daylight.

If the bill matters, force the vote.

If the obstruction matters, make them speak.

If the majority matters, make it govern.

If none of that is possible because the Senate is too delicate, too slow, too procedural, too tradition-bound, too afraid of its own shadow, then stop calling it the world’s greatest deliberative body. It is not deliberating. It is hiding.

John Thune’s failure is not that he is uniquely corrupt, uniquely weak, or uniquely responsible for every Senate disease. That would be too easy, and it would let the rest of them off the hook. His failure is that he stands at the head of the institution at a moment when the country needs accountability, and he has chosen preservation. Preservation of the modern filibuster. Preservation of the 60-vote excuse. Preservation of the leadership class’s ability to say, “We tried,” while the machinery of failure keeps humming.

That is not leadership.

That is maintenance.

The Senate does not need another maintenance man. It needs a constitutional reckoning.

Restore the spoken filibuster or abolish the filibuster. But stop pretending the current arrangement is noble. Stop pretending it protects debate. Stop pretending it secures the republic. The modern filibuster does not force deliberation. It prevents decision. It does not elevate principle. It disguises cowardice. It does not protect the people from rash government. It protects politicians from accountable government.

The American people can survive hard votes. They can survive open debate. They can survive majorities passing laws and then being judged for those laws. What they cannot survive forever is a Congress that campaigns on crisis, hides behind procedure, surrenders its own powers, blames everyone else, and then asks for another six years because the other side is worse.

The Senate map may favor Republicans in 2026. It may not. Democrats may find their four seats. They may not. Georgia may flip. Michigan may hold. Maine may finally break. North Carolina may surprise. Iowa may become real. Ohio may tempt Sherrod Brown. Nebraska may scare the establishment. Texas may or may not become a fantasy target again. The handicappers will handicap. The consultants will consult. The forecasters will forecast. The fundraising emails will scream.

But beneath the map is the machine.

And the machine is the story.

A Senate that will not debate in public, will not govern by majority, will not reclaim its constitutional powers, will not accept responsibility for national crises, and will not stop treating voters like spectators in a permanent campaign is not a guardian of the republic. It is an obstacle to republican government.

So stop rewarding map managers. Stop mistaking procedural cleverness for courage. Stop accepting “we didn’t have 60 votes” as an answer from people who asked for power and then refused to use it. Stop letting senators hide behind a filibuster they no longer have to perform and a Constitution they no longer have to obey in practice.

The spoken filibuster at least forced obstruction into the daylight. Abolition would force the majority to govern. The modern filibuster does neither. It hides the obstruction, excuses the majority, and leaves the country governed by shadows.

That is not saving the Senate.

That is hiding the cowards.

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