Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
8h

I've grown to hate the republicans almost as much as the democrats. If both of them ruin the economy then the only recourse will be to remove ALL of them by any means necessary.

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PM's avatar
PM
5h

Old- Explain your objection till you drop

New-Ensure there are 40 votes against

Punie Thunie needs to grow a pair. There will NEVER be 61 for

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