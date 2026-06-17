Benjamin Franklin warned us plainly:

“Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

That line still gets quoted at rallies, in speeches, on bumper stickers, and by politicians who wouldn’t recognize essential liberty if it walked into their office, slammed the Constitution on the desk, and demanded to know why they keep violating it.

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But Franklin’s warning only matters if we still know the difference between liberty and comfort.

And I’m not sure we do.

America still calls itself “the land of the free and the home of the brave.” It sounds good. It still stirs the blood. It still belongs in the anthem. But the harder question is whether we are still a people capable of living like free men and women.

Not talking like it.

Living like it.

How many Americans live on land they paid for without government help, eat food they paid for without government help, educate their children without government money, retire without government checks, and operate businesses without subsidies, preferences, grants, contracts, carve-outs, tax credits, or some lobbyist-written advantage buried in a bill nobody read?

That number is smaller than we want to admit.

A lot smaller.

We like to think dependency only lives somewhere else. Across town. In another neighborhood. In another class. In another political party. We like to imagine the welfare state is only made of people we don’t approve of.

But that is the lie we tell ourselves so we can keep cashing the check.

Ask the average Social Security recipient about welfare and you may get a full sermon about people “sucking at the government teat.” Then the same person walks to the mailbox, grabs a federal check, and calls it different because they “paid into it.”

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Fine. They did.

But dependency does not stop being dependency because it comes with better paperwork and a more flattering story.

Farm subsidies. Student loans. Housing assistance. Disability checks. Retirement checks. Business grants. Green energy tax credits. Veteran preferences. Minority preferences. Woman-owned business preferences. Electric vehicle subsidies. Corporate bailouts. Pandemic relief. Public pensions. Government contracts. Local development incentives. Federal infrastructure money. Food programs. Medical programs.

Everybody has an explanation.

Everybody has a justification.

Everybody knows why his check is earned and the other guy’s check is socialism.

That is how the machine wins.

It does not conquer a free people all at once. It buys them in pieces. A benefit here. A subsidy there. A tax credit. A license. A pension. A grant. A rule that helps your industry and hurts your competitor. A program for your retirement. A payment for your crop. A preference for your company. A little “temporary safety” in exchange for just a little essential liberty.

And after a while, the people who still talk about freedom are standing in line at the same government window as everyone else.

That is not freedom.

That is supervised comfort.

The government’s intrusion into daily life is not some fantasy George Orwell dreamed up to scare schoolchildren. It is not science fiction anymore. It is administration. Regulation. Dependency. Surveillance. Licensing. Subsidy. Compliance. Incentive. Penalty. Approved speech. Approved medicine. Approved education. Approved energy. Approved banking. Approved business. Approved thought.

No, America is not yet the full nightmare Orwell warned about.

But if you are honest, you can see the outline.

And if you look toward Britain and Europe, you can see what happens when a people trade courage for managed safety long enough. Speech becomes conditional. Privacy becomes negotiable. Property becomes tolerated. Dissent becomes dangerous. Citizens become subjects with better marketing.

That is the road.

And we are on it.

The most dangerous thing about the modern welfare-regulatory state is not that it helps the poor. The most dangerous thing is that it trains everyone — rich, poor, corporate, retired, rural, urban, left, right, red, blue — to see government as the necessary middleman between themselves and survival.

That is not compassion.

That is ownership.

A people cannot remain free while believing they cannot live without the state. A citizen who fears losing his check will tolerate things a free man would resist. A business that survives by subsidy will defend the hand that feeds it. A retiree dependent on federal promises will vote for the politician who protects the stream. A corporation built on tax credits will preach “free markets” until the subsidy disappears, then squeal like a pig under a gate.

This is why politicians love dependency.

Dependency makes cowards.

Dependency makes hypocrites.

Dependency makes voters easy to herd.

And the great American contradiction is that millions of us complain about government power while arranging our lives around government money.

We say we want Washington out of our lives.

Then we ask when the next payment clears.

We say we want free markets.

Then we demand protection from competition.

We say we want local control.

Then we wait for federal funding.

We say we want liberty.

Then we vote for whoever promises to keep our personal piece of the plantation running.

Makes you wonder, doesn’t it?

Maybe the real question is not whether America is still free.

Maybe the real question is whether Americans still want freedom badly enough to survive the withdrawal symptoms.

Because real freedom is not just waving a flag, quoting Franklin, and denouncing socialism when somebody else gets the money.

Real freedom costs something.

It requires responsibility. Risk. Self-denial. Local duty. Family strength. Church strength. Community strength. Private charity. Honest work. Sound money. Smaller promises. Fewer guarantees. Less comfort. More courage.

That is why it is rare.

That is why politicians avoid it.

That is why bureaucrats hate it.

That is why dependent people fear it.

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Freedom is not a government program. It is not a benefit. It is not a subsidy. It is not a pension. It is not a tax credit. It is not a monthly deposit from Washington with an eagle on the envelope.

Freedom is the ability to say no.

No to the regulator.

No to the subsidy.

No to the fear campaign.

No to the politician buying your vote with your neighbor’s money.

No to the comfortable cage.

And until more Americans are willing to say that, Franklin’s warning will remain what it has become in modern politics:

A quote for speeches.

A slogan for campaigns.

A decoration on the wall of a people slowly selling their birthright for a government check.

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