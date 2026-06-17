Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
2h

History is the only place you can stand to clearly see where you are now. That is why the communist that left Germany in the 1930’s set up shop in American universities to enable them to begin to change history and how young people view history. That is also why students today have lower proficiency in history than reading or math. It was designed that way by people who hate America’s individual freedom. Comfortable dependence may be the the hardest chain to break. A large and complex society has needs for structure that a frontier society does not. But when the structure becomes a chain instead of a guardrail, those who have planned our subjection are winning.

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
4h

Everything you say is true! Liberty will never rear up and reclaim its grasp on America. Ever since the the DOE was created, schools have been forced to "standardize" the curriculum across the country. The leftists of the 60's entered the school system to "make a difference". The difference is no longer teaching the history of the founding fathers, the inner workings of the government and the morals of a Christian society.

The beginnings of the promise of equity to erase the guilt of slavery taught from the leftist view, not actual history. Every facet of government education drifted to the wrongs of America with no focus on what was right.

Fast forward to today: how can a people stand up and fight for something they know nothing about? Only the very old remember the freedom of yesteryear while the government developed the laws and edicts to keep it that way.

Is there a way back? I doubt it very much as long as our leaders are in charge of our children for more than a decade of their formative years.

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