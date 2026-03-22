Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
10hEdited

This problem exists even in small rural towns. I’ve watched the same people get elected over and over again for the past twenty years. These same politicians had to raise property taxes 43 percent after a state audit showed the Sheriff’s dept and the Road Supervisor mismanaged funds. State said that this happened after a lot of abuse. That was five years ago and the town voted the very people responsible for it right back into office. Why? Because they like them and can call the road supervisor for gravel. The sheriff dept will help you out if you get in trouble. These are legacy families. Our current sheriff inherited the office from his father is now grooming his son to take over and he will absolutely get the vote.

Our elections are not rigged. It’s just how the system works. Your either in, are you are out.

Edit: I’m also sick of reading AI slop. I’ve read your books for years. I know the difference..

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1 reply by Jack Sotallaro
Michael Swartz's avatar
Michael Swartz
8h

Been wanting to do away with the 17th for years. 1913 was a REALLY bad year for our republic: we got Woodrow Wilson, the 16th and 17th amendments, and the Federal Reserve. I think we'd be better off without any of the latter three.

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