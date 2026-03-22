“The natural progress of things is for liberty to yield and government to gain ground.”

— Thomas Jefferson

Jefferson did not write that as a theory. He wrote it as a warning. The kind of warning that assumes two things: first, that the danger is real, and second, that someone, somewhere down the line, will ignore it anyway.

We have done him the courtesy of fulfilling both conditions.

What exists today in Washington is not merely a large government, nor even an inefficient one, but something far more durable and far less accountable—a system that has grown so expansive that it no longer requires justification. It simply persists. It expands because it expanded yesterday, and it will expand tomorrow because no one within it has any incentive to do otherwise.

Ask who is in charge and you will be handed a map. Not an answer—a map. A labyrinth of agencies, sub-agencies, oversight committees, advisory panels, and “independent authorities,” all carefully arranged so that responsibility is everywhere and therefore nowhere. It is a remarkable achievement, really. The Framers worried about tyranny; what we have constructed instead is something much more resilient: untraceable authority.

THE CONSTITUTION, NOW DECORATIVE

The Constitution, in its original form, was not ambiguous about the scope of federal power. It enumerated it. That word—enumerated—meant something. It meant listed, defined, bounded. It meant that if a power was not granted, it did not exist.

Today, that principle survives in much the same way Latin survives—admired, quoted, and entirely disconnected from daily use.

Instead, we operate under a far more modern doctrine: if a problem can be described, it can be federalized. If it can be federalized, it can be funded. And if it can be funded, it will never, under any circumstances, be allowed to disappear. Programs do not end in Washington. They retire into consultancy.

James Madison warned in Federalist 45 that the powers of the federal government would be “few and defined,” while those of the states would be “numerous and indefinite.” It is difficult to improve on the irony that we have managed to reverse not only the balance, but the expectation. Today, the federal government is both numerous and indefinite, while the states wait politely for permission slips disguised as grants.

THE COMFORT OF DISTANCE

There is a particular kind of comfort that comes with distant power. It is abstract, impersonal, and therefore strangely reassuring. When decisions are made far away, by people whose names you do not know and cannot remember, failure feels less like a betrayal and more like weather. Unfortunate, perhaps, but unavoidable.

This is not an accident. It is a feature.

A government that is close can be questioned. A government that is local can be replaced. But a government that is vast—truly vast—becomes something else entirely. It becomes a condition. You do not argue with it any more than you argue with gravity. You adapt. You comply. You fill out the forms.

And if something goes wrong, you are told—very gently, and with the utmost professionalism—that the matter is under review.

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ACCOUNTABILITY, DILUTED TO EXTINCTION

There is a simple reason accountability has become so elusive: it does not scale.

A small government can be watched. A medium-sized government can be challenged. But a government of sufficient size begins to exhibit a remarkable property—diffusion of consequence. Decisions are made collectively, implemented bureaucratically, and defended institutionally. By the time a failure becomes visible, it has passed through so many hands that no single one can be held to account.

And so the system learns. Not how to improve, but how to endure.

Failure is reclassified as complexity. Waste becomes necessity. Expansion becomes reform. The vocabulary shifts just enough to make the outcome feel intentional. One does not apologize for a system this large. One studies it.

THE MYTH OF BETTER MANAGEMENT

At this point, someone inevitably suggests that what we need is better leadership, better oversight, or better policy design. This is comforting. It suggests the problem is human, and therefore fixable within the existing structure.

It is also wrong.

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The issue is not that the machine is poorly managed. The issue is that it has exceeded the scale at which management has meaning. You cannot meaningfully oversee what you cannot fully perceive, and no one—no legislator, no committee, no agency head—possesses a complete picture of the system they are nominally responsible for directing.

We have not built a government that fails. We have built one that cannot be fully understood, and therefore cannot be fully controlled.

THE HERESY OF REDUCTION

There is, of course, a solution. It is not new, and it is not complicated, which is precisely why it is treated as radical.

Reduce it.

Not optimize it. Not digitize it. Not rebrand it with a new acronym and a fresh logo. Reduce it in scope, in reach, and in ambition. Return authority to the states, not as a gesture, but as a structural necessity. Restore local governance not because it is quaint, but because it is visible, and therefore accountable.

There was a time—difficult to imagine now, but nonetheless real—when the states had a direct hand on the throttle of federal power. Not metaphorically. Structurally.

Before the Seventeenth Amendment, United States Senators were not elected by mass electorate, but appointed by state legislatures. They did not campaign as national figures. They served as envoys. Their loyalty was not abstract; it was anchored in the governments that sent them.

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The Senate, in other words, was not designed to mirror the House. It was designed to restrain it.

The amendment changed that—quietly, cleanly, and with the kind of reformist language that always accompanies permanent structural shifts. Corruption would be reduced, we were told. Democracy would be enhanced. And perhaps, in the narrow sense, both were true.

But something else was lost in the exchange, and it has proven far more consequential.

The states surrendered their seat at the table and were handed a ballot instead.

It is a poor trade.

A legislature can recall. A legislature can instruct. A legislature can refuse. A voter, by contrast, is granted a moment—brief, periodic, and easily diluted by national narratives that have nothing whatsoever to do with the interests of the state as a governing entity.

And so the Senate changed. Not overnight, but inevitably. It became what it is today: a second House, slower moving, more ceremonious, but ultimately responsive to the same pressures, the same incentives, and the same nationalization of politics that the Framers took such pains to avoid.

To suggest repealing the Seventeenth Amendment is therefore treated as heresy. Not because it is unthinkable, but because it is uncomfortable. It would restore a structural tension that the modern system has worked very hard to eliminate.

It would reintroduce the states—not as petitioners, but as participants.

And that, more than anything, would change the trajectory of federal power.

This idea is received in Washington with the kind of polite horror usually reserved for open flames in a library. Reduction implies loss—of influence, of funding, of relevance. Entire careers have been constructed atop the assumption that federal expansion is not merely desirable, but inevitable. To suggest otherwise is to question the premise of the modern administrative state itself.

Which is, of course, exactly the point.

THE LONG WAY BACK

There will be no moment of correction. No election that suddenly reverses the trajectory of a century. Systems of this scale do not collapse under their own weight; they adapt, they absorb, and they continue.

Correction, if it comes at all, will be incremental and, at first, almost invisible. It will begin with something unfashionable: citizens who understand the document that governs them. Not in the ceremonial sense, but in the practical one. Citizens who can distinguish between what is authorized and what is assumed, between what is lawful and what is merely customary.

Education, in this sense, is not a supplement to reform. It is the precondition.

Because once enough people begin asking a very simple question—Where, exactly, does this power come from?—the system is forced into an unfamiliar position.

It must answer.

And answers, unlike processes, can be evaluated.

A FINAL OBSERVATION

Benjamin Franklin, when asked what form of government had been created, famously replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.” The line is quoted often, usually with a tone of admiration, as though it were a compliment.

It was not a compliment. It was a condition.

What we have now is something else—a structure that has grown comfortable beyond its design, confident beyond its authority, and distant beyond its accountability. It will continue, quite happily, for as long as it is permitted to do so.

The question is not whether it can endure.

The question is whether a free people intend to.

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CALL TO ACTION

Start, as always, with the text itself. Read it not as history, but as instruction. Compare what is written to what is practiced. Notice the gaps, because they are no longer small.

Then ask the only question that matters:

Who decided this—and when did we agree?

Do not expect a clear answer.

That, more than anything else, is the problem.

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