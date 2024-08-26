This is not a long post, but it’s something I believe has to be said.

Let’s start with the date, August 26, 2024. Three years ago today thirteen US service men and women were killed by a terrorist bomb in Afghanistan during the Biden-Harris abandonment of that country.

There was already a plan in place for the evacuation, completed over a year earlier by the Trump administration. That plan called for removing our assets in a more safe and controlled manner rather than the panicked Biden-Harris ass backwards plan.

And in case you don’t remember, here are the names of the 13 who paid the ultimate price for their leaders’ incompetence:

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, Calif.

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tenn.

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Neb.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif.

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Ind.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo.

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

And this is what they looked like:

There are those who will blame the defective evacuation plan on military leadership, however the generals serve at the pleasure of the commander-in-chief, and that was Fudd Biden. In addition, the White House failed to listen to military commanders who voiced concern over the plan. The result is 13 flag-draped coffins and 13 families mourning because a demented old man needed a photo-op.

And politicians wonder why no one trusts the government.

Share

Leave a comment

Buy Me a Coffee