In Part I, I described the problem. If you haven’t read it, you can find it here. Part II described how the American government had grown too big for the suit the Founders tailored for it. Again, if you haven’t read it you will find it here.

This article about the tailor’s work — a hundred-year restoration that begins right now, in living rooms and school boards, statehouses and shop floors. The shouting is done; the building starts. If Part II was a warning shot, this is the hammer meeting the anvil.

The time for complaint is over.

We’ve written, shouted, and meme-warred ourselves raw. We’ve proven that Washington has outgrown its britches. Now comes the part that separates patriots from spectators — the work.

The second essay was about awakening.

This one is about motion.

We can’t bulldoze a century of bloat in one election cycle. But we can chart a century of repair. The Founders didn’t build the republic in a weekend; they laid stone on stone. We’ll do the same — one decade, one law, one classroom, one town at a time.

This isn’t revolution. It’s renovation.

And the blueprints are already in our hands.

I. 2025–2035 — The Decade of Awakening

The first ten years are about breaking the trance — replacing entertainment with education, dependency with discipline, outrage with organization. Our job now is to teach a sleeping republic how to feel its pulse again.

The Civic Reboot

Start with the schools. Demand civics in every curriculum. Support Hillsdale College’s 1776 Curriculum, PragerU for Schools, and the Classical Learning Test movement. Run for school boards and rip out the bureaucratic rot that tells children government is their nanny.

The Constitutional Literacy Push

Join or start Constitution Week programs in local churches and VFWs. Host Article V workshops explaining how states can amend the Constitution without Congress. Knowledge precedes courage; people won’t defend what they don’t understand.

The Localism Revolution

Build city-level Transparency Ordinances: publish every expenditure online. Support Ballotpedia’s Local Policy Project and groups like Transparency International USA. Corruption hides in darkness; shine the light.

Action Keys

Volunteer one hour a week teaching civics or history.

Attend at least two city-council or quorum-court meetings a year.

Move one spending ledger from “secret” to “public.”

The awakening begins when ordinary citizens act like founders again.

II. 2035–2050 — A Time of Reclamation

Once awareness spreads, it’s time to start taking back jurisdiction — peacefully, lawfully, persistently.

State Sovereignty in Practice

Encourage your state legislators to file State Sovereignty Restoration Acts. These clarify that federal regulations not grounded in enumerated powers are non-binding. Ten states already have prototypes. Add yours to the list.

Fiscal Honesty

Join the Balanced Budget Amendment Task Force and the Convention of States Project. Two-thirds of state legislatures can force a convention limited to fiscal restraint, term limits, and scope-of-power clarifications. Article V isn’t a threat to liberty; it’s its safety valve.

Bureaucratic Sunset

Advocate for Sunset Commissions, modeled after Texas’s system, which automatically reviews and abolishes agencies that can’t justify themselves. Imagine applying that discipline to Washington — EPA, DOE, HHS, all on the clock.

Action Keys

Push your state to join the Article V coalition.

Lobby for a state-level Sunset Commission.

Support candidates who pledge to close one federal office for every new one created.

This is where the restoration gets teeth.

III. 2050–2070 — The Decades of Reformation

By mid-century, the movement must shift from protest to policy.

Digital Accountability

Demand open-source code for all government algorithms. Back the Federal Algorithmic Transparency Act and similar state bills. Freedom of speech means freedom from invisible digital gatekeepers.

Decentralized Currency and Commerce

Promote state-chartered gold or asset-backed currencies like Utah’s Legal Tender Act. A sound dollar disciplines government spending better than a thousand speeches.

Civic Apprenticeship

Create programs patterned on Teach for America — call them Serve for the Republic — where young people spend a year in local governance or civil service before college. Training citizens, not clients.

Action Keys

Audit one government database a year — and publish the results.

Vote only for officials who publish their budgets in plain language.

Endorse the use of competing, sound state currencies.

Reformation is when reform stops being optional and becomes habit.

IV. 2070–2100 — The Decades of Restoration

Three generations in, the old bureaucratic skeleton should be brittle enough to crack.

The Administrative Rollback

Replace cabinet departments with constitutional functions. Education returns to states. Healthcare returns to markets. Housing, energy, and environment handled regionally, not federally. Use Article I Section 8 as the measuring stick — if it’s not there, it’s not Washington’s job.

Term Limits and Rotation

Institutionalize 12-year limits on Congress and federal judges. Combine with lifetime bans on lobbying. Public service becomes service again, not a career path.

Judicial Clarity

A revived Supreme Court can reaffirm non-delegation doctrine — agencies can’t make law. Support think-tanks like Pacific Legal Foundation and Cato Institute’s Center for Constitutional Studies that litigate for that principle.

Action Keys

Demand sunset votes on every federal department.

Campaign for constitutional amendments enforcing term limits.

Fund litigation that dismantles unconstitutional delegations of power.

At this stage, restoration ceases to be rebellion — it becomes routine maintenance.

V. 2100–2125 — The Renewal

The goal isn’t just smaller government; it’s greater citizens.

The Cultural Compact

Rebuild what bureaucracy displaced: family, church, guild, and neighbor. Encourage local philanthropy to replace federal grants. Teach that liberty is moral before it is political.

Education as Inheritance

Every child should graduate having read the Constitution, The Federalist Papers, and at least one dissenting opinion that defended liberty. Let civic literacy be the new literacy test.

The Moral Economy

Welfare becomes voluntary again through local mutual-aid societies, credit unions, and church networks. Compassion without compulsion.

Action Keys

Establish constitutional literacy graduation requirements.

Support local mutual-aid funds instead of federal welfare expansion.

Mentor the next generation in self-government.

This is where the Hundred-Year Restoration crosses the finish line — and keeps walking.

VI. The Spirit That Sustains It

Every phase needs a heartbeat, or the plan dies as paper. The heartbeat is faith — not sectarianism, but conviction that man answers to something higher than government. Without that, constitutions are wallpaper.

Freedom requires virtue, and virtue requires belief — in God, in conscience, in the dignity of the individual soul. That’s why the Founders prayed before they voted. That’s why Franklin said, “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom.”

We won’t reclaim our republic by hating the other side. We’ll do it by loving the truth more than power.

VII. The Benediction

When the dust of this century settles, the historians will not ask how loud we shouted. They’ll ask whether we built.

They’ll look back and see a people who refused to let the republic die of obesity — citizens who read the blueprints, rolled up their sleeves, and trimmed government back to the size of conscience. They’ll see the quiet work: teachers explaining Article I to teenagers; mechanics running for city council; mothers balancing budgets as fiercely as armies guard borders.

Maybe they’ll still argue. Maybe they’ll still fail sometimes. But they’ll fail inside the boundaries of the Constitution — and that’s victory enough.

And when our descendants open that old parchment in the National Archives and see their reflection in its words, they’ll know:

Someone kept the promise.

The tuxedo will fit again.

The gorilla will be gone.

And the light of liberty — actinic, blinding, undimmed — will still burn on parchment that never stopped breathing.

