Let’s begin with a grim fact: almost no one in power tells the truth anymore.

Not the Left. Not the Right. Not the “independents” who pose as neutral while retweeting their favorite pundits each night.

We are drowning in deceit — bipartisan, industrial-strength deceit.

If every American political disease could be distilled into one festering boil, it would be this: a total collapse of honesty.

I say this as a conservative, not a partisan. To conserve means to keep what works, fix what’s broken, and resist every fad sold as “progress.” That’s a principle, not a party. Because let’s be clear: the letters R and D now stand for the same thing — Routinely Deceptive.

The Lie Factory

Pick an issue — border security, healthcare, education, budgets, war, NPR funding, even bathroom policy.

Each side lies. Each side knows the other lies. And each side performs its outrage for the cameras, hoping we’ll keep buying tickets.

“The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge.” — Stephen Hawking

Every “continuing resolution” and “must-pass” bill is an act of avoidance.

Republicans preach fiscal discipline while refusing to do the hard work of budgeting.

Democrats sermonize about compassion while larding their bills with ideological ornaments.

Both sides have learned that performance pays better than principle.

This isn’t governing. It’s kabuki — ritualized farce for campaign donations and cable clicks.

When Words Mean Nothing

Remember the “Repeal Obamacare” crusade?

Eight years of outrage and solemn vows. Then came power — and collapse.

The Left isn’t better. Its compassion ends where its bureaucracy begins.

Look at our great blue cities: broken streets, broken schools, broken promises.

They preach equality and deliver dependency. They promise progress and deliver paralysis.

“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” — George Orwell

The Gospel of Hypocrisy

Once, we were told to “believe what you see, not what you’re told.”

Now, that’s heresy.

See chaos at the border? You’re “xenophobic.”

Notice inflation? You’re “uneducated.”

Say men can’t get pregnant? You’re “anti-science.”

We are ruled by people who preach virtue and practice vanity — climate prophets in private jets, equality crusaders tweeting from slave-built phones, defenders of “democracy” who silence dissent.

And we — the citizens — applaud them like spectators at a magic show, pretending not to notice the trick.

Everyone’s a Believer Now — in Their Own Lies

“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” — Upton Sinclair

Washington runs on that creed.

Truth doesn’t fundraise, trend, or win elections.

A politician who told the truth would be unelectable by lunch.

Imagine if one did:

“Yes, we’re broke — we printed money to buy votes.”

“Yes, lobbyists write your healthcare laws.”

“Yes, most education funding never reaches a classroom.”

They’d be crucified for honesty.

The Real Threat Isn’t Lies — It’s Apathy

John Adams warned, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

We have become that “other.”

We’ve traded virtue for vanity, duty for drama, truth for tribe.

We keep rewarding liars because lies make us feel righteous.

That’s why the Restoration can’t start in Washington — it must start in the mirror.

A constitutional republic can’t be rebuilt by people addicted to deception.

The first restoration task is moral, not political: re-learning honesty.

The Restoration Step

The next century must be about more than exposing corruption; it must be about re-teaching integrity.

Town by town. School by school. Family by family.

If the Republic collapsed because truth lost its market value, it will rise again only when truth becomes priceless.

When Americans stop rewarding deceit and start demanding virtue, the Restoration truly begins.

That’s the revolution the Founders would recognize.

That’s how a broken nation heals — not through slogans or saviors, but through citizens who refuse to lie, and refuse to be lied to.

Benediction

America doesn’t need another movement. It needs a mirror — and the courage to look in it.

The Great Unmasking begins there.

See clearly. Judge honestly. Build again.

The next hundred years depend on it.

