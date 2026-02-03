A man attacks armed federal officers. Predictable escalation follows. Tragedy ensues. And instead of treating this like the deadly-serious cause-and-effect chain that it is, the political class grabs a pen, rewrites the ending, and suddenly we’re supposed to pretend the laws of physics—and the laws of the United States—took the day off.

The “knight in shining armor” had anger issues, bad judgment, and an even worse grasp of force escalation. But in the magic kingdom of modern politics, that’s enough to get you fast-tracked from “criminally stupid decision” to “symbol of resistance.”

Thomas Sowell would recognize this game instantly. As he likes to say: “There are no solutions. There are only trade-offs.”

The trade-off here is pretty simple:

Attack armed law enforcement, and you gamble with your life.

Don’t attack armed law enforcement, and you go home that night.

You don’t need a PhD in criminology to understand this. You just need a functioning survival instinct.

Yet somehow we always end up in the same place—tears, TV panels, and a full-blown media sermon about “systemic” this and “historic” that, anything to avoid acknowledging the obvious: this didn’t have to happen.

Riots on Schedule, Accountability Delayed

And then come the riots.

It’s funny, isn’t it? Every time certain politicians, prosecutors, or city hall darlings are on the edge of being exposed for some mess they helped create, something explodes—metaphorically or literally—and we are told, once again, that this is the Only Thing That Matters Right Now.

You can almost hear an old Andy Rooney voice from 60 Minutes asking:

“Did you ever notice how the loudest ‘spontaneous’ outrage happens right when someone in power really doesn’t want to answer questions?”

It’s not always a conspiracy. Sometimes it’s just instinct. When the heat gets close, you flip the table. You feed the public a new story: this officer, this shooting, this death—look here, not there.

Meanwhile:

Fraud investigations? Still ongoing.

Paper trails? Still real.

Decisions made by mayors, governors, and attorneys general? Still on the record.

James Madison, writing about power and fear, warned us: “The means of defense against foreign danger have been always the instruments of tyranny at home.”

Today, you can swap “foreign danger” for “manufactured crisis.” If you can keep people in a permanent state of outrage and panic, you can keep ducking the boring, incriminating questions like: Who approved this? Who let this fraud run for years? Who looked the other way?

Immigration, Fraud, and the Cowardly Conversation

Let’s talk about the third rail: immigration and fraud.

Not immigrants as human beings. Immigration policy and the political machines that weaponize it.

Here’s the dishonest move: every time someone points out that refugee programs, social services, or “community-based nonprofits” have become magnets for large-scale fraud, the accusation comes back: bigot, xenophobe, hater.

That’s not an argument. That’s a silencer.

There are immigrants who work hard, assimilate, learn the language, and do everything the right way. There are also people—foreign and domestic—who treat our system like an unguarded buffet. The problem isn’t that we have immigrants. The problem is that we have leaders who refuse to distinguish between:

the people who want to join the American project, and

the people who want to strip-mine it.

Sowell again: “When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination.”

Our political class has gotten used to treating certain voting blocs, certain “communities,” and certain narratives as too delicate to question. So when someone says, “Hey, maybe using our welfare and grant system as a personal ATM is wrong,” the response is not investigate. It’s how dare you.

We’re told to look away from fraud because “it’s complicated.” No—it’s arithmetic. It’s paperwork. It’s bank accounts and fake nonprofits and political cover.

And when the bill comes due, nobody in the ruling class wants their name on it.

The World Is Burning—But It’s Not All Our Fire

Now, zoom out.

There’s a whole world outside our borders doing its level best to fall apart. Tribal wars, religious conflicts, corruption so baked-in it might as well be a national sport—pick a region.

Our political class looks at that chaos and says, “Yes, obviously the American taxpayer is responsible for this too.”

We are not.

Feeling sympathy for people caught in war, famine, or failed states is human. Turning that sympathy into a blank check is suicidal.

Sowell had another line that fits perfectly here: “There is nothing so permanent as a temporary government program.”

We’ve turned “temporary emergency assistance” into a permanent crusade to be planetary babysitter. Europe can’t tackle its own demographic and cultural problems? America will subsidize the security umbrella. Eastern Europe has a regional war? America will be the arsenal and the ATM. International institutions can’t solve anything without a 20-year retreat and a stack of strongly worded statements? America will show up with the checkbook and then get blamed for whatever goes wrong anyway.

Madison again, in a line Washington also lived by: “The great rule of conduct for us, in regard to foreign nations, is… to have as little political connection as possible.”

We’ve done the opposite. We’ve turned “little political connection” into “permanent entanglement with people who treat us as both villain and piggy bank.”

NATO: Europe’s Security Blanket on the American Visa Card

Let’s talk NATO.

NATO was born for a specific reason: keep the Soviets out, the Americans in, and the Germans down. The Soviet Union is gone. The Americans are still in. The Germans are… well, very concerned about energy policy and feelings.

What NATO has become is a very expensive ritual where:

European governments underfund their own militaries,

lecture the United States about moral obligations,

and then expect the U.S. to shoulder the hard costs when things go sideways.

Is there deterrence value? Sure. Is there any serious adult conversation about European self-reliance and the end of American permanent subsidy? Almost never.

Instead, NATO functions like a security subscription paid mostly by one customer while the rest of the plan members argue over how much they’re owed in “leadership” and “stability.”

At some point, you have to say it: a protection pact where most of the protected don’t want to pay or defend themselves isn’t a strategy; it’s codependence.

The United Nations: International Theater, Local U.S. Tab

And then there’s the United Nations—the great talking shop with flags.

In theory, the UN is supposed to:

maintain international peace and security,

promote human rights,

encourage cooperation.

In practice, it often:

parks dictatorships on “human rights” councils,

issues statements nobody obeys,

and funds agencies that are long on bureaucracy and short on results.

We pay heavily into an institution that regularly:

undermines our interests,

shields regimes that hate us,

and treats American sovereignty as a negotiable inconvenience.

It’s international theater, starring people who don’t like us, financed by the people they don’t like.

All while bridges at home crumble, cities decay, veterans wait in line, and our border looks like a suggestion instead of a boundary.

Remind me again: how many American towns got restored by that last UN resolution?

Service Before Salvation

Here’s the core principle that cuts through all the noise:

The United States government owes service and protection to its own citizens first, before it tries to fix the rest of the planet.

Not because we’re heartless. Because we are finite.

Secure the border.

Enforce the law—equally, not selectively.

Punish fraud, whether it’s domestic good ol’ boys or slick-talking nonprofits with international backstories.

Stop using riots and crises as a shortcut around accountability.

Reevaluate alliances, treaties, and institutions that treat the U.S. as the designated grown-up and designated punching bag at the same time.

If that means saying “no” to permanent foreign babysitting and “yes” to a Western Hemisphere–first posture, so be it. Call it a fortress, call it a reset, call it the shocking idea that a sovereign nation should prioritize its own stability before it funds everyone else’s experiments.

We can feel compassion for the world.

We can trade with it, talk with it, and,

when absolutely necessary, fight in it.

But we are not obligated to save it—especially not at the cost of letting our own country slowly come apart.

You want a quote to end on?

Madison, once more: “The ultimate authority, wherever the derivative may be found, resides in the people alone.”

That “people” is supposed to mean us—the citizens who live here, work here, pay here, and die here. Not a global audience. Not a UN committee. Not a NATO round table. US.

You don’t save the world by burning down your own house. You save your house and when you’re done, you can help others.

