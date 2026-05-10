There is a childish kind of politics loose in the country now, and it comes dressed in very serious clothes. It talks about justice. It talks about compassion. It talks about rights, fairness, democracy, progress, reform, resistance, and moral urgency. But beneath all the decoration, too much of it comes down to one ugly little idea: the law counts only when it produces the result I wanted in the first place.

That is not justice. That is appetite with a legal vocabulary.

A civilized people cannot live that way. A constitutional republic cannot survive that way. And a Christian cannot honestly defend that way. The law is not a mood. It is not a slogan. It is not a weapon to be picked up when useful and thrown down when inconvenient. Law is supposed to be the settled boundary between power and people, between passion and punishment, between government and mob. When the law is written, it is to be obeyed as written. When the law is unjust, it is to be changed through lawful means. When the law commands what God forbids, or forbids what God commands, then the Christian answer is not complicated: “We ought to obey God rather than men.” That is Acts 5:29. It is not a loophole. It is the line.

The Bible is not anarchist literature. Scripture does not teach the believer to despise lawful authority simply because authority is inconvenient. Paul writes in Romans 13 that “the powers that be are ordained of God,” and he commands believers to render what is due: “tribute to whom tribute is due; custom to whom custom; fear to whom fear; honour to whom honour.” Peter is just as plain: “Submit yourselves to every ordinance of man for the Lord’s sake,” and then he gives the balance in one short sentence: “Honour all men. Love the brotherhood. Fear God. Honour the king.” Notice the order. Honor the king. Fear God. Government gets respect. God gets fear. Government gets obedience within its proper sphere. God gets the soul.

That distinction matters. Caesar is not nothing. But Caesar is not God.

Jesus Himself gave us the framework when He answered the trap about paying taxes: “Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s.” That answer was not an endorsement of unlimited government. It was not a blank check to Rome. It was not a sermon on political cowardice. It was a division of authority. Caesar’s image was on the coin. God’s image is on man. The coin may be taxed. The conscience may not be seized. The treasury may be assessed. Worship may not be commanded. Civil order may be honored. Divine authority may not be displaced.

That is where our constitutional system and our Christian duty can stand together without confusion. My moral duties come from God; my view of federal authority comes from the Constitution. Those are not the same thing, but they do not have to be enemies. God tells me what is right. The Constitution tells the federal government what it is allowed to do. One governs conscience. The other limits power. One is eternal. The other is our national covenant of ordered liberty. Both restrain arrogance. Both rebuke lawlessness. Both stand against the modern belief that power becomes righteous merely because someone captured enough votes, enough judges, enough agencies, or enough microphones.

The Constitution is not a wish list. It is not a suggestion box. It is not a damp rag to be stretched over every fashionable demand. It is a written charter of delegated power. That means some things can be done by the federal government, and some things cannot. Not because the forbidden things are always bad. Not because every unauthorized program is cruel. Not because every federal overreach is born from wicked motives. Some things may be good in aim and still unconstitutional in method. That is the part Washington refuses to learn, because Washington is addicted to confusing need with authority.

There are things we can change. We can change statutes. We can amend ordinances. We can revise regulations. We can replace officeholders. We can challenge bad laws in court. We can amend the Constitution itself through the lawful process it provides. We can persuade our neighbors, organize locally, petition government, vote, litigate, publish, preach, argue, and reform. There is nothing cowardly about lawful change. In fact, lawful change is one of the marks of a mature people. It says: we are not slaves to bad policy, but neither are we vandals against the legal order.

Esther gives us a powerful picture of that truth. The decree against the Jews was wicked, but Esther did not answer wicked law with random destruction. She petitioned the king. She worked through authority. A new decree was issued to counter the injustice. It was not passivity. It was lawful courage. That matters. The Bible does not require us to pretend unjust decrees are righteous. Isaiah condemns those who “decree unrighteous decrees.” Amos cries out against those who “turn aside the poor in the gate.” Proverbs tells us to “open thy mouth for the dumb” and “judge righteously.” Scripture is not silent about unjust law. It condemns it. It commands correction. It demands justice.

But correction is not the same thing as chaos.

That is the part our age keeps trying to blur. If the law is unjust, change it. If the Constitution blocks what you want, amend it. If an official abuses power, remove him. If a court gets it wrong, challenge the ruling through the available process. If a regulation exceeds lawful authority, sue. If a statute violates the Constitution, strike it down. But do not stand there with a straight face and say the law must be sacred when it protects your side and disposable when it frustrates your side. That is not principle. That is faction.

The Christian has no business living that way. We cannot preach truth on Sunday and practice manipulation on Monday. We cannot say we believe in God’s order while celebrating disorder when it benefits our preferred outcome. We cannot demand that others obey laws we like while excusing ourselves from laws we dislike. The command is not, “Obey only when thrilled.” It is not, “Submit only when your party wins.” It is not, “Respect authority only when authority flatters your tribe.” Romans 13, 1 Peter 2, and Titus 3 do not leave room for casual rebellion dressed up as virtue.

At the same time, obedience to civil authority is not absolute. It never has been. Daniel did not stop praying because the king signed a decree. Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego did not bow because the furnace was hot. The apostles did not stop preaching Christ because the authorities commanded silence. There is the boundary. When government commands sin, the Christian must refuse. When government forbids obedience to God, the Christian must obey God. But that refusal should be clear, sober, and costly, not theatrical, convenient, or selective. Biblical civil disobedience is not a tantrum. It is fidelity under pressure.

That distinction separates conscience from rebellion. The man who refuses to bow to an idol is not the same as the man who refuses to pay a lawful tax because he dislikes the administration. The believer who will not stop preaching Christ is not the same as the activist who blocks law enforcement because law enforcement applied a statute he finds politically inconvenient. The Christian standard is not “I disagree, therefore I disobey.” The standard is “God commands otherwise, therefore I must obey God.”

That is a high bar. It should be. If every personal grievance becomes divine authorization, then God’s name becomes a cover for lawlessness. That is blasphemy with a protest sign.

The Constitution works the same way in the civil realm. It gives us channels for change, but it also gives us limits that must be respected. A president cannot become a king because Congress is slow. Congress cannot become a national school board, zoning board, police department, charity office, medical board, and moral referee simply because members believe their intentions are noble. Courts cannot rewrite the Constitution because five justices prefer a different arrangement. Agencies cannot govern by memo what Congress never enacted by law. And states cannot ignore constitutional boundaries simply because local majorities are angry.

Law matters most when it restrains the people who are certain they are right.

That is why written law is so important. Written law outlives the mood of the crowd. Written law rebukes the powerful man who says, “Trust me.” Written law restrains the bureaucrat who says, “We know better.” Written law frustrates the activist who says, “The cause is too important for process.” Written law tells every faction, every party, every president, every judge, every agency, every governor, every sheriff, every citizen: here is the line. You may argue about it. You may seek to change it. But you may not pretend it is not there.

The Bible speaks the same way about justice. “Thou shalt not wrest judgment,” says Deuteronomy. Do not twist judgment. Do not bend the law to favor the rich, the poor, the powerful, the fashionable, the connected, or the loud. Proverbs says the one who justifies the wicked and the one who condemns the just are both an abomination to the Lord. That means injustice is not cured by reversing the target. It is not justice when your enemies are mistreated. It is not righteousness when procedure is ignored because the “right” side benefits. God is not impressed by rigged scales, even when the person holding them claims noble motives.

So yes, obey the law as written. Not because every law is perfect. Not because every official is honorable. Not because every court is wise. Obey the law as written because the alternative is rule by will, and rule by will always becomes rule by the strongest will in the room.

And yes, change unjust law. Not by pretending words mean things they do not mean. Not by asking judges to invent what legislators refused to pass. Not by letting agencies smuggle policy through administrative shadows. Not by baptizing lawlessness as compassion. Change the law honestly. Make the argument. Win the votes. Amend the text. Pass the statute. Repeal the abuse. Replace the officeholder. Correct the decree. That is how a free people acts when it still believes in ordered liberty.

But some things we cannot change.

We cannot change God’s law. We cannot repeal the Ten Commandments by majority vote. We cannot amend sin into righteousness. We cannot declare evil good and good evil and expect Heaven to recognize the statute. We cannot vote away the image of God in man. We cannot license murder, theft, perjury, corruption, idolatry, or oppression and imagine that legality has become morality. Human law can regulate conduct. It can punish crime. It can order civil society. But it cannot make wickedness righteous. It cannot make lies true. It cannot make Caesar God.

This is where the Christian must be clearest. The state may have authority, but it does not have ultimate authority. The Constitution may be the supreme law of the land in our civil order, but it is not the supreme law of the universe. No parchment, no legislature, no court, no executive order, no administrative code, no emergency decree, and no cultural consensus outranks God. When man’s law and God’s command come into direct conflict, the Christian answer has already been written: “We ought to obey God rather than men.”

That answer does not make us lawless. It makes us properly ordered.

We obey civil law because God commands order. We seek justice because God commands righteousness. We respect authority because God ordains authority. We limit government because man is fallen and power is dangerous. We change unjust laws because justice matters. We refuse sinful commands because God reigns. That is not contradiction. That is hierarchy.

The modern mind hates hierarchy because hierarchy means something stands above desire. But Christianity has always insisted that desire is not lord. Power is not lord. The state is not lord. The crowd is not lord. The Constitution itself, as precious as it is, is not lord. Christ is Lord. Everything else must take its proper place beneath Him.

That is the whole duty in one sentence: obey the law where it is lawful, change the law where it is unjust, resist the law where it commands sin, and submit all of it to God.

A people that forgets this will become either lawless or enslaved. The lawless man says no authority can bind him. The enslaved man says all authority must be obeyed no matter what it commands. Scripture rejects both. The Constitution rejects both. Ordered liberty rejects both.

We are not called to be rebels without cause. We are not called to be servants of Caesar without conscience. We are called to be faithful. Faithful to God. Faithful to truth. Faithful to justice. Faithful to lawful order. Faithful enough to obey when obedience is required. Faithful enough to reform when reform is necessary. Faithful enough to stand when standing costs something.

Render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s. Render unto God what is God’s.

And never confuse the two.

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