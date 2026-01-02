We need to talk. And not in the polite, tiptoe-around-the-truth way that keeps polite society from breaking into hives. No—this is the kind of talk you have before the house burns down, before the foundations crack, before a nation loses the courage to defend its own soul.

We have a problem. A doozy.

There are people living in the United States who pray to Allah and claim Islam as their religion. Fine. Religious freedom is the oxygen of this country. But let’s be adults here: Islam is not merely a religion. It is also a legal tradition. A governmental code. A civilization template.

And at the center of that code sits Sharia—a body of law explicitly designed to govern entire societies, not just prayer rugs and dietary habits. You cannot separate Sharia from Islam any more than you can remove the engine from a truck and still expect it to run.

For the moment, let’s play along and assume Islam is operating purely as a religious system. Even then—we still hit a brick wall.

Because here is what traditional Islamic jurisprudence teaches, without apology:

God is the only lawgiver.

Human-made laws have no legitimacy if they contradict Sharia.

A Muslim ruler’s authority is valid only if he enforces Sharia.

This isn’t fringe doctrine. This isn’t “extremism.” This is the historic legal backbone of the Islamic world.

As classical jurists put it bluntly:

“There is no rule except the rule of Allah.”

Now compare that with our constitutional system, which declares—just as bluntly—that all legislative power is vested in We the People through our elected representatives.

Two systems.

Two sources of authority.

Two claims on sovereignty.

They cannot coexist peacefully in the same jurisdiction without someone eventually bending the knee.

THE AMERICAN LEGAL REALITY

Let’s get a simple truth on the table; Sharia is not the law of this land—because the Constitution is!

Sharia law itself is not illegal in the US, but any action committed in the name of Sharia that violates US law is absolutely a crime:

Forced marriage? Crime.

Honor killings? Crime.

Female genital mutilation? Federal crime since 1996.

Inheritance laws that give women less than men? Illegal in every American courtroom. Share

America doesn’t ask what inspired your actions. America only cares whether those actions violate the law. When they do, we investigate, incarcerate, and deport—in that order. The law is the law, and it must be enforced.

THE NUMBERS DON’T LIE

The cultural collision is not theoretical. You can read it in the data:

The Pew Research Center found that 39% of Muslims worldwide believe Sharia should apply to all citizens, Muslim or not.

In some regions (South Asia, the Middle East), that number jumps above 70% .

More than 50% of US Muslim immigrants believe Sharia is superior to US law in at least some areas—including family law, inheritance, and morality codes.

When asked whether the Constitution should be replaced with Sharia if Muslims ever became a majority, nearly 1 in 8 respondents in US-based polling said yes.

That’s not assimilation. That’s a parallel legal system waiting for its moment. And why wouldn’t it be?

If you are taught from birth that human-made laws are illegitimate, why would you ever embrace a system where man writes the rules?

When your religion teaches that the infidel either converts, pays a tax to exist, or you kill him, how can that person be expected to assimilate? Their purpose is to invade and install their system in place of ours.

THE AMERICAN PROBLEM: WE PRETEND NOT TO NOTICE

This is not about being anti-Muslim. This is about being pro-American.

If we continue to allow people who are not American, who do not want to be American, who work to replace American law with religious law, to remain here uncontested—then we deserve what we get.

A nation that refuses to defend its own legal system will eventually lose it.

This is one more reason—one very relevant reason—to:

Remove ALL illegal immigrants , and

Investigate all noncitizen residents who openly reject constitutional law, with deportation as the natural consequence when appropriate.

Citizenship is a covenant—not a participation trophy.

AMERICA DOESN’T APOLOGIZE FOR DEFENDING ITSELF

This land is our home, not a halfway house for people who despise the Constitution yet demand its protections. It is not a marketplace where competing legal systems get to haggle for supremacy. It is not a blank canvas for foreign ideologies to paint over.

It is a nation.

With borders.

With laws.

With a sovereign people.

And as I’ve said before:

“If you come here to enjoy our freedoms, welcome.

If you come here to replace them, pack your bags.”

Anyone who desecrates this home—whether through violence, subversion, or open contempt—should be sent back to the third-world cesspool they came from…

…or stripped of the freedoms they so eagerly weaponize against us.

Because America is a gift.

A fragile, hard-earned, blood-bought miracle.

And anyone who tries to topple it under the guise of “religious law” should learn very quickly that the Constitution bends for no one.

Not today.

Not ever.

