Let’s start this conversation off by stipulating that there are an awful lot of lawyers elected to Congress. With that many attorneys in one place, there should be one or two who are actually competent. Why is it, then, that there are so many laws on the books that are blatantly unconstitutional or are interpreted in an unconstitutional way?

Section 702 of the FISA law -- which is the shiny thing that has government in a twitter (not previously known as “X”) - is a direct violation of the 14th Amendment. When a law allows casual access to a citizen’s private communication, it has to conflict with the Constitution. Section 702 allows the collection of foreign nationals’ communication without a warrant. What isn’t said is that if that communication is with a US citizen, that citizen’s portion of the communication is included in the record and is available for other government officials to review on request.

Yet, when the government has the opportunity to remove Section 702 from the books, they fail to do so, claiming law enforcement needs this tool to catch the bad guys. I guess we never caught bad guys before the government passed the Patriot Act. Section 702 is a really good example of how pernicious a bad law can be. Look at the 14th Amendment, then look at Section 702, and tell me it’s constitutional. It isn’t, and that’s the problem.

Leave a comment

Aside from the stupidity of passing a law that doesn’t comport with the Constitution when you have all those competent lawyers onsite, if a bad one makes it through, shouldn’t it cause an alarm when it comes up for reauthorization? What we see here is a government that has to be seen as “doing something” even if that something is wrong or counterproductive.

Politicians – the secret curse name for elected officials – are known to play fast and loose with facts and the truth. The old saw about being able to tell a politician is lying because his lips are moving is, many times, more fact than comedy. Look at Speaker of the House Johnson. He identifies as a Christian conservative, he’s been involved in Constitutional law in his private practice, and has a history of conservative leanings and decisions. Yet he votes to reauthorize Section 702. The quote about needing 702 to catch the bad guys was his. This vote is inconsistent with who he says he is. We’re not comfortable with an official whose beliefs are so subject to change.

If you really want to look at a wind sock – that thing at airports that shows the direction of the wind – look no farther than Lindsey “Amnesty” Graham. We don’t believe there isn’t a position he hasn’t backed at one point or another. We remember when he was John McCain’s sock puppet, and agreed with everything John said. Then he became the avenging angel and was against everything McCain had stood for (McCain had passed away) and became “conservative.” He’s like a person who cannot stand to be alone and attached himself to whatever is currently powerful and then, like a chameleon, changes his beliefs to agree with his new place.

Get more from Jack Sotallaro in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Both of these examples are lawyers, both considered good, and both have or do support legislation that is blatantly unconstitutional. Is there something we’re missing? (Sound of hand smacking forehead) Oh yeah, lobbyists and donors! Both show up with the lifeblood of politics, money, and money talks, possibly louder in Congress than anywhere else.

When a contractor or builder or any other private industry takes a bribe or accepts “gifts” to help in making a decision, the results can be bad – a defective road or unlivable building – but the results are local.

When the government abrogates its responsibility to pass good, constitutional laws in order to satisfy a lobbyist or a donor, the results affect the whole nation, or, as in the case of Section 702, the world outside the US as well. All this bad activity because of greed and poor ethics.

The results of bribes or gifts are not the only way we are oppressed by the law. The executive branch – the President and his bureaucracy – tends to misinterpret laws when they need justification for a power grab. The use of the Commerce Clause (CC) to control almost all commerce, inter- and intra-state, is a prime example. Originally passed to control business transactions that crossed state lines to ensure fairness in trade between the states, the CC now is interpreted to control almost all commerce. The government has gone so far with their pie-in-the-sky interpretation that in 1942 they kept a farmer from growing wheat to feed his family and animals because the government plan called for him to grow less. That was Wickard vs. Filburn. Look it up if you need to get a good laugh at the government’s expense, except, of course, it’s not funny. That same overreach affects us still today.

Texas is involved in a lawsuit to get the interpretation of the CC changed. It’s commonly called the Texas Suppressor lawsuit and is aimed to exempt from federal regulation suppressors that are manufactured in Texas and remain in the state. The justification here is that the item, in this case a suppressor, never leaves Texas and should not be governed by the CC, which is designed to control interstate commerce. The ATF contends that state law does not supersede federal law. Texas contends that the federal law interpretation is an overreach and does not control this commerce.

The last thing we need in this conversation is the tribalism that government depends on to keep us concentrating on what affects us with no thought of what others experience. If you say “I don’t own guns or suppressors, so why does this make a difference to me?” you are ignoring the real problem. Do you buy fertilizer for your garden? That’s controlled by the CC as well, even if it’s manufactured right there in your home town. Now do you care?

Share

The overarching issue is that all laws should be interpreted using the Constitution, and no matter the possible efficacy of the law, if it doesn’t meet the constitutionality test it shouldn’t get a vote.

To close the loop on Speaker Johnson’s quote on the need for an unconstitutional law, we need our laws to be constitutional and directed to enforcing our laws and principles, to apprehend those who would violate the laws, and punish them for their transgression. Our laws must be irrefutably correct and constitutional with no alternate interpretations to allow for a loop-hole. This can only be done if the people prompt the government in the only way the government really listens -- at the ballot box -- to do our will and get rid of unconstitutional laws and stop the overreach in enforcement and creation of government agencies.

If we don’t take our power back, you can count on the government to keep it.

And you thought slavery was illegal in the USA.

Leave a comment