According to my friendly neighborhood AI, “The Loyal Opposition is a term often used in parliamentary systems and democratic societies to describe the political parties or groups that are not in power but still play a critical role in governance. The term highlights the idea that opposition parties, while disagreeing with the government, remain loyal to the system of governance and the constitution.”

By that definition, a Loyal Opposition (LO) must be a political party or group. MAGA is large enough to elect a president, so we’ve got the “group” part covered.

The LO’s first job is to check the ruling party. As long as we advocate transparency and adherence to the rule of law, we fulfill that.

Where it gets complicated is in the next requirement: constructive criticism, alternative solutions, and diverse perspectives. We do all of these — but our “solutions” are the ones written 237 years ago in Philadelphia.

No one can doubt our criticism of government. “America First” represents a diverse perspective. I’ve never been shy about speaking truth to whatever irritant was in front of me — government, parties, or corruption. Like many of you, I’ve always been less than impressed by the intelligence and honesty of those who run for office.

Share

When we elected Trump, many thought it was the climax — the final fix. Some of us knew it was only a beginning. Friction from both sides was inevitable. LO is a role we chose, not one forced upon us. Maybe we’re still growing into it. Maybe that’s just an excuse. Either way, we’ve maintained loyalty to the system’s documented processes and procedures. MAGA is Trump’s version of the Republican Party today, but what it becomes after him is still an open question.

One major obstacle is that the Republican Party doesn’t live by its own rules. Neither does the Democrat Party. Both pass unconstitutional laws, fund programs beyond the enumerated powers, and ignore plain constitutional requirements like the Second Amendment. Lawyers twist words to make “shall not be infringed” mean “infringement allowed.” When you treat the Constitution as a suggestion instead of the law of the land, this is what you get.

That’s how both parties run the country: donors, lobbyists, and quid pro quo first, PACs and dark-money second, then the people and the Constitution last.

Our government is owned. Trump’s effort to drain the swamp and erase the Deep State will only succeed if it becomes a generational effort.

America First remains loyal to the system of laws that made this nation great — even as that system devolves into a gangster operation that fights to make us inconsequential. We refuse to allow that.

Leave a comment

In other countries, the Loyal Opposition has a recognized, institutional role. Not here. In the US it’s assumed all sides want the best for the country, just by different routes, so there’s “no need” for an LO. But today there is. Neither party seems willing to do the constitutional, right thing. That’s why a Loyal Opposition is not only needed but necessary.

When I say MAGA has chosen to be the LO, I’m speaking personally. But if we truly believe our demands have constitutional authority and that our point of view has no ongoing representation in the legislative, executive, or judicial branches, then we must call ourselves the Loyal Opposition.

Someone has to speak truth to power — to report the news, to tell uncomfortable stories the system would rather bury. When the government lies — just compare the statements from both sides of the shutdown — and the media only repeats official propaganda, someone must call BS. That’s America First, MAGA, patriots of every political stripe.

We must question government officials at hearings and legislative sessions not because they lack information, but so the people can hear unvarnished truth. Putting our viewpoint on the record gives citizens the information they’re missing.

Acknowledging problems isn’t enough. We must propose practical solutions. I believe MAGA is committed to addressing challenges. Donald Trump has thoughtfully reviewed our nation’s problems and presents solutions that are clear, concise, and constitutional. And, as scripture reminds us, “there is wisdom in the counsel of many.” Trump has surrounded himself with a dream team to help him when needed.

Here’s what that means for you: It’s all nothing without your involvement. Vote for people who share your beliefs. Be engaged. Tell truth to power. Attend meetings. Work with MAGA. Join Trump’s team in creating viable, impactful solutions for the challenges facing the United States.

Anything less is unacceptable.

Or, you can Buy Me a Coffee