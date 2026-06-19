I usually write from the right side of issues. That is not a confession. It is a description. I believe ordered liberty is better than managed equality. I believe private property is not merely an economic arrangement, but a civilizational guardrail. I believe the state that can give everything can also take everything.

But every honest man eventually has to look in the mirror and ask whether his own side has grown too comfortable with its slogans.

So let me ask the question plainly.

Did Marx and Engels see anything real?

Yes.

They saw that industrial capitalism could become brutal. They saw that wealth could concentrate. They saw that men with money could treat men without money as replaceable parts in a machine. They saw that a laborer could spend his life producing things he did not own, enriching people he would never meet, while barely keeping enough to feed his family.

They saw alienation. They saw exploitation. They saw the way economic power can become social power, then political power, then cultural power.

A conservative who cannot admit that much is not defending capitalism. He is defending a bumper sticker.

Marx and Engels were not wrong to notice that capitalism can grind people down. They were wrong about the cure.

Their theory promised liberation from class domination. In practice, it produced a new ruling class.

Their theory promised the withering away of the state. In practice, the state became larger, harsher, and more invasive than anything the old bourgeois order had imagined.

Their theory promised the end of exploitation. In practice, the worker no longer answered to an employer he could leave. He answered to a party, a ministry, a bureau, a police file, and a ration line.

That is the central problem with communism. It begins by saying no man should have power over another man because he owns capital. Then it hands all capital to the state and pretends no one will use that power.

But someone always does.

The factory does not run itself. The farm does not plan itself. The ration book does not fill itself. The housing list does not prioritize itself. The press does not censor itself. The prison door does not lock itself.

Behind every “people’s system” stands a very specific set of people.

That is where communist theory collapses into communist practice. It assumes that if you abolish private ownership, you abolish domination. But domination does not come only from ownership. It comes from power. And when economic power, political power, legal power, police power, and cultural power are fused into one system, the ordinary man is not liberated.

He is surrounded.

So, does anything proposed in communism perform better than capitalism?

As a general economic system, no.

Communism has not outperformed capitalism in producing abundance, innovation, consumer choice, personal liberty, or durable prosperity. It can mobilize resources quickly when the state chooses a narrow goal. It can build steel mills, dams, military capacity, and public works by command. It can force industrialization where a market economy might move more slowly.

But that is not the same as performing better.

A prison can get everyone up at the same hour. That does not make it a better household.

Communism can command sacrifice. Capitalism has to persuade, reward, compete, and adjust. That makes capitalism messier, noisier, and often morally uglier on the surface. But it also makes it more human. It leaves room for refusal. It leaves room for error correction. It leaves room for private charity, local initiative, family enterprise, church work, invention, dissent, and escape.

Capitalism’s great strength is not that it makes men virtuous. It does not. Capitalism can feed greed, vanity, consumerism, corruption, and corporate cowardice. It can turn citizens into customers and communities into markets. It can make the rich arrogant and the poor invisible.

But capitalism leaves power divided.

That matters.

A bad employer is a problem. A bad employer backed by a one-party state is a prison sentence.

A greedy corporation is a danger. A greedy corporation that has merged with government is a regime.

A market can be corrupt. But a command economy institutionalizes corruption because permission becomes the real currency. If the state controls allocation, then influence controls access. If the state controls work, housing, education, food, medicine, media, and movement, then political loyalty becomes the price of ordinary life.

Still, the mirror demands one more question.

Are there strengths in the communist system that capitalism lacks?

There are instincts within communist thought that answer real human concerns: solidarity, social obligation, concern for the poor, suspicion of predatory wealth, and the belief that an economy should serve human beings rather than devour them.

Those are not evil instincts.

They become evil when they are enforced through centralized power and revolutionary absolutism.

Capitalism often lacks a moral language for duty. It is very good at asking, “Can this be sold?” It is less good at asking, “Should this be done?” It is excellent at creating wealth. It is not automatically excellent at forming men. It rewards productivity, but it does not necessarily honor sacrifice. It creates opportunity, but it can also dissolve community. It gives people choices, but not always wisdom.

That is where the right should be careful.

If our answer to every criticism of capitalism is simply “look at GDP,” we will lose the moral argument even when we are economically correct.

Man does not live by GDP alone.

A society needs prosperity, but it also needs fathers, mothers, churches, neighborhoods, duties, standards, memory, gratitude, and restraint. Capitalism can coexist with those things. It can even strengthen them when rightly ordered. But it does not automatically create them.

Communism tries to solve the moral problem of capitalism by abolishing the economic freedom that makes moral action possible. It sees greed and proposes control. It sees inequality and proposes confiscation. It sees suffering and proposes the state as redeemer.

That is its fatal conceit.

The state cannot redeem man. It can only govern him. And when it forgets that limit, it becomes a counterfeit god.

So the honest answer is this: communism is often right in its indictment of abuses, but wrong in its anthropology, wrong in its economics, wrong in its politics, and catastrophically wrong in its remedy.

Capitalism does not need to be worshiped. It needs to be bounded by law, morals, family, faith, competition, property rights, and constitutional limits.

Communism does not need to be rebranded. It needs to be judged by what happens every time men try to put its theory into practice.

The mirror does not tell me to become a Marxist.

It tells me to become a better critic of my own side.

Because if defenders of capitalism refuse to admit its abuses, they leave the wounded to be recruited by its enemies. If defenders of liberty refuse to care about the poor, the lonely, the exploited, and the dispossessed, then the collectivist will always arrive with a false gospel and a clenched fist.

The answer to communism is not cold capitalism.

The answer is free men, private property, limited government, moral obligation, voluntary charity, honest work, strong families, local institutions, and a culture that remembers the difference between wealth and worth.

Marx saw the wound.

He prescribed the poison.

We should have the courage to treat the wound without drinking the poison.

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