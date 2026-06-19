Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
4h

John Adam’s said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Capitalism is a physical system that is very effective at producing economic wealth. Christianity is a spiritual system that makes us aware of our moral depravity and calls us to follow and imitate Christ as moral people. It is the Christain morality that the communist have been working for decades to destroy in America and globally. Communist leaders of today are fully interested in power regardless of what name is given to the form of government. Communist doctrine is used to blind the people and create hate for those the Communist leaders oppose.

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1 reply by Jack Sotallaro
David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
29mEdited

At the heart of Marxism is Marx's most famous platitude: "From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs". It astounds me that the average revolutionary never thinks about this. Who determines what your "ability" is? How does the Revolution extract the fruits of your "ability" without paying you, in a property-less society? What if the Revolution decides that your special ability is digging ditches? What if you don't want to dig ditches for free? So many questions that out communist wannabes never think about. READ: "A Lesson in Communism from our Two Earliest Colonies": https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/a-lesson-in-communism-from-our-two

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