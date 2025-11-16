“The powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government are few and defined.”

— James Madison, Federalist No. 45

We all know what a lobbyist is — a person who tries to influence government decisions on behalf of a client.

Not a voter. Not a neighbor. A client.

“Lobbyists represent those who can afford to be represented.”

Lobbying is as old as representative government. In England, subjects petitioned the Crown for “redress of grievances.”

After 1789, the First Amendment guaranteed that same right in America. The Founders imagined honest appeals; reality invented access.

The first “lobbyists” waited in the lobbies of the Capitol and the Willard Hotel to corner congressmen. President Grant called them “those damned lobbyists” who ruined his cigar.

The Civil War’s aftermath changed everything: contracts, railroads, tariffs — and suddenly, money to be made.

Where there is government gold, there will always be someone with a shovel.

“It could probably be shown by facts and figures that there is no distinctly native American criminal class except Congress.”

— Mark Twain

Before 1913, Senators were appointed by state legislatures — the states’ ambassadors to Washington.

That balance ended with the Seventeenth Amendment, which made them directly elected. It sounded democratic; it was, in practice, a coup against state sovereignty.

Once accountability shifted from legislatures to campaign donors, the real Senate disappeared. The marble pillars stayed; the allegiance changed.

“When state governments lost the power to appoint Senators, corporate interests gained the power to own them.”

The new Washington grew fat on access. Railroads became oil, oil became tech, and every industry built its own embassy on K Street.

Lobbyists don’t just influence legislation — they write it.

They draft the bills, coach the hearings, fund the studies, feed the talking points. They have become the unelected branch of government.

Share

“Washington is an ecosystem. Lobbyists are its pollinators — or its parasites.”

— Anonymous strategist

Lobbying began as citizen petitioning, became industrial persuasion, and now functions as institutionalized influence.

It’s no longer part of the system — it is the system.

The Senate was supposed to protect the states from federal overreach. Instead, it became another House of Representatives with better suits and longer terms. The people lost their buffer; the lobbyists gained their bridge.

“The price of liberty is eternal vigilance — not eternal fundraising.”

The answer isn’t to outlaw lobbying. The right to petition must remain sacred.

But the rot must be exposed, the incentives reversed, and the states restored to their rightful voice.

Repeal or reform the Seventeenth Amendment.

Require daylight for every dollar of influence.

Close the revolving door between Congress and K Street.

“A republic, if you can keep it.” — Benjamin Franklin

We’ve kept the architecture of a republic, but not its integrity.

The temples of representation have become marketplaces of access.

It’s time to drive the merchants from the temple and return the altar to the people.

Leave a comment

Or you can buy me a coffee