Every significant expansion of federal power in American history can be traced—directly or indirectly—to a single sentence tucked quietly at the end of Article I, Section 8. It is not long, it is not dramatic, and at first glance it does not even appear controversial. It simply provides that Congress may make all laws which shall be “necessary and proper for carrying into execution” its enumerated powers.

That is it. Seventeen words. A closing clause. A piece of constitutional housekeeping.

And yet, over time, those seventeen words have been asked to carry more weight than the rest of Article I combined.

To understand why, it is important to begin with what the clause actually does, rather than what it has been made to do. In its original sense, the Necessary and Proper Clause is not a grant of new authority. It is a tool. It exists to ensure that the powers already given to Congress can be effectively carried out. If Congress has the power to raise an army, it must also have the ability to organize it, supply it, and sustain it. If it has the power to coin money, it must be able to establish the mechanisms that make a currency system function.

In other words, the clause is operational, not creative. It enables execution; it does not authorize invention.

James Madison made this clear in Federalist No. 44, where he explained that the clause simply recognizes a principle that is “indispensable” to any functioning government: “no axiom is more clearly established in law or in reason than that wherever the end is required, the means are authorized.” But Madison’s statement comes with an assumption so obvious that it is often overlooked—the end itself must first be required, meaning it must be grounded in an enumerated power.

That was the understanding at the Founding. The clause did not expand the list of powers; it ensured that the list could be used.

The trouble began when that relationship was reversed.

Instead of beginning with an enumerated power and asking what means were necessary to carry it out, the modern approach often begins with a desired policy outcome and works backward to locate—or construct—a constitutional justification. The clause that once served the powers of Congress has been made to serve the ambitions of Congress, and in the process, the distinction between execution and expansion has all but disappeared.

This shift did not occur overnight, nor did it arise from a single decision. But one case, early in the nation’s history, set the tone for everything that followed.

In McCulloch v. Maryland, Chief Justice John Marshall confronted the question of whether Congress had the authority to create a national bank. The Constitution does not list such a power. It does, however, grant Congress the authority to tax, to borrow, and to regulate commerce—powers that could be aided by a national financial institution.

Marshall upheld the creation of the bank, writing that “let the end be legitimate, let it be within the scope of the Constitution, and all means which are appropriate… are constitutional.” It is a carefully constructed sentence, and it is often cited as a broad endorsement of implied powers. But its first condition is crucial: the end must be legitimate and within the scope of the Constitution.

In other words, the reasoning depends entirely on the existence of a valid enumerated power. The means are flexible; the ends are not.

What has happened since is not a continuation of Marshall’s logic, but a quiet departure from it.

The modern habit is to assume the legitimacy of the end—to treat virtually any national objective as inherently within the scope of federal authority—and then to use that assumption to justify whatever means are required to achieve it.

Once that happens, the clause no longer supports the Constitution’s limits. It dissolves them.

This dynamic becomes especially visible when the clause is paired with the Commerce Clause, which has undergone its own transformation over the course of the twentieth century. Originally intended to allow Congress to regulate trade among the states, the commerce power has been interpreted so broadly that it now encompasses activities that are local, indirect, and, at times, only tenuously connected to economic exchange.

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The reasoning is familiar. If an activity, taken in the aggregate, has a substantial effect on interstate commerce, then it may be regulated. That standard, when combined with the Necessary and Proper Clause, creates a feedback loop: Congress identifies an area of interest, characterizes it as affecting commerce, and then invokes its authority to regulate it as a necessary and proper means of executing its commerce power.

The result is not merely expansive. It is effectively limitless.

As the Supreme Court itself has acknowledged, this line of reasoning threatens to convert the commerce power into a “general police power of the sort retained by the States.” That is not a minor adjustment. It is a complete redefinition of the federal system.

James Madison anticipated the danger of this kind of expansion long before it occurred. In Federalist No. 45, he assured skeptics that the powers of the federal government would be “few and defined,” while those of the states would be “numerous and indefinite.” The distinction was not incidental; it was the foundation of the constitutional design. A government with few and defined powers can be constrained. A government with open-ended authority cannot.

Today, that promise reads less like a description and more like a warning.

Because the phrase “few and defined” no longer describes the way federal power is exercised. Instead, power is treated as adaptable, elastic, and responsive to perceived necessity. The very clause that was meant to facilitate the execution of defined powers has been transformed into a mechanism for redefining them.

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This transformation has also altered the role of constitutional interpretation. Rather than serving as a means of identifying the boundaries of federal authority, interpretation has increasingly been used to expand those boundaries in response to changing conditions. The Constitution becomes less a fixed allocation of power and more a living instrument, capable of accommodating new functions as they arise.

That approach may be appealing from a policy perspective, but it comes at a cost. If the scope of federal power can be expanded through interpretation alone, then the process of constitutional amendment becomes largely unnecessary. Limits can be adjusted without being formally changed, and the distinction between granted and assumed authority begins to blur.

At that point, the Necessary and Proper Clause is no longer operating within the framework of enumerated powers. It is operating in place of it.

To say that this clause is dangerous is not to say that it should not exist. A government without the ability to execute its powers would be a government in name only. The danger lies not in the text, but in the way the text has been read.

A clause designed to support limits has been used to erode them. A provision intended to ensure functionality has been transformed into a justification for expansion. And because the language itself is general—“necessary and proper”—it lends itself easily to reinterpretation by those who are inclined to see necessity wherever they wish to act.

The question, then, is not whether the Necessary and Proper Clause should be part of the Constitution. It is whether it should be allowed to override the structure that surrounds it.

If the clause is read as a supplement to enumerated powers, then it operates as intended—a practical tool within a system of limits. But if it is read as an independent source of authority, capable of generating new powers whenever they are deemed useful, then it ceases to be a tool and becomes something else entirely.

It becomes a justification.

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And once power can justify itself, it no longer needs to be granted.

That is the quiet transformation at the heart of modern federal authority. It does not announce itself. It does not require a formal change to the Constitution. It operates through interpretation, through habit, and through the gradual acceptance of a simple idea: that what is useful may be treated as necessary, and what is necessary may be treated as authorized.

But the Constitution does not work that way.

It never did.

And the more we pretend that it does, the more those seventeen words cease to be a means of executing power—and become the means of escaping its limits.

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