Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nunya's avatar
Nunya
16h

Dang for some reason, I can’t see the words to edit. It’s supposed to say necessary and proper.

Reply
Share
Nunya's avatar
Nunya
16h

Necessary improper… Those words are just like the word appropriate… When I first learned that needed to be used in my music therapy notes I barked. Seriously? Who is defining what appropriate is? Same for necessary improper: who’s got the definition? That’s the problem.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Sotallaro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture