Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
7h

Boston was one of the last major school districts to integrate. Their position was that it was not segregation but natural boundaries between schools. Today we hear black leaders (often Democrats) espouse policies that promote segregation. They seem to be doing that to maintain control of the black community. Segregation or self segregation of a minority group that struggles on most levels is not good for that group.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Sotallaro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture