There is a sentence—quiet, almost ceremonial—that every United States Senator recites before assuming power.

It is not shouted.

It is not debated.

It is not hedged.

It is spoken plainly:

“…I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office…”

That word—faithfully—is doing a tremendous amount of work.

Not selectively.

Not opportunistically.

Not when convenient, advantageous, or politically profitable.

Faithfully.

And yet here we are again—Washington, D.C.—where the lights dim, the doors close, and the people who actually keep the machinery of government running are told:

“Show up. Keep working. Your paycheck is… pending.”

Pending.

A word so soft it barely lands—

used to describe a failure so absolute it should shake the foundations of the institution itself.

The Lie at the Center

You will be told this is complicated.

You will hear about:

“Policy differences”

“Structural disputes”

“Necessary leverage”

“Hardball politics”

You will be assured—patiently, condescendingly—that this is how the system works.

It is not.

There are two distinct acts, and they are being deliberately, almost artfully, conflated:

Funding the government already authorized Arguing about future policy

One is duty.

The other is politics.

One is mandatory.

The other is optional.

And Congress—rotating blame like a well-rehearsed chorus depending on who holds the gavel—has made a habit of taking the first and holding it hostage to extract the second.

That is not governance.

That is legislative extortion dressed up in procedural language.

The Constitutional Reality They Avoid

The Constitution is not silent on this.

Under Article I, Section 9 of the United States Constitution, Congress controls the power of the purse. That authority is not ornamental—it is the central mechanism by which the government functions.

But authority is not license.

The power to appropriate is not the power to refuse to honor obligations already incurred.

And when Senators swear their oath, they are not swearing allegiance to tactics, parties, or negotiating strategies.

They are swearing to execute the duties of the office.

Paying the government’s bills is not a side quest.

It is the job.

The Oath Is Not a Suggestion

Let’s say the quiet part out loud.

When a Senator participates in—or enables—a funding lapse that halts payment for work already performed, they are not engaged in some clever parliamentary maneuver.

They are failing—plainly, directly, and without excuse—to:

“…well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office…”

Not metaphorically.

Not philosophically.

Literally.

Because the duty is not abstract. It is concrete:

Fund ongoing operations

Honor existing obligations

Ensure continuity of government

This is not advanced governance theory.

This is baseline competence.

Imagine This Anywhere Else

Take Washington out of the equation.

Drop this scenario into the real world.

A company tells its employees:

“We’d love to pay you, but first we need concessions on unrelated policy demands.”

What happens next?

Lawsuits are filed

Regulators intervene

Executives are held personally accountable

Because in every sane system of law and commerce:

You do not withhold earned compensation to extract unrelated concessions.

That is not negotiation.

That is coercion.

The Supreme Court Saw This Coming

The idea that government obligations must be honored is not some modern invention.

In Perry v. United States, the Supreme Court addressed the federal government’s duty to uphold its financial commitments.

The Court did not mince words:

“The Government’s obligations are not to be repudiated.”

Not delayed.

Not leveraged.

Not used as bargaining chips in political theater.

Not repudiated.

And yet, in every shutdown, that is precisely what is happening—just dressed in softer language and procedural camouflage.

The Human Cost They Pretend Not to See

While Senators posture on cable news and trade quotes about “principles” and “priorities,” reality intrudes—quietly, brutally, and without spin.

Federal workers miss paychecks

Contractors—without the safety net of back pay—go unpaid entirely

Families delay rent

Groceries are rationed

Medical appointments are postponed

And the same political class that demands “accountability” from:

Small business owners

Employers

Citizens

Suddenly develops an astonishing tolerance for its own failure to meet the most basic obligations of governance.

The Ritual of Pretending This Is Normal

Perhaps the most corrosive element of all is not the act itself.

It is the normalization.

Shutdowns are now treated like seasonal weather:

“It happens.”

“It’s part of the process.”

“We’ve seen this before.”

No.

We have seen a repeated failure of duty.

We have seen elected officials discover that there is no immediate penalty for dereliction—and so they repeat it.

We have seen the oath reduced from a binding commitment to a ceremonial preamble.

A line recited… and then ignored.

Strip It Down to the Core

Remove the rhetoric.

Remove the party labels.

Remove the strategic justifications.

What remains?

A group of elected officials:

Fully aware of their obligations

Fully capable of meeting them

Choosing, instead, to withhold performance

While continuing to exercise power.

That is not a gray area.

That is failure.

Call It What It Is

A government that refuses to pay its workers is not engaged in governance.

It is engaged in:

Institutional delinquency.

And the oath they took?

Not bent.

Not stretched.

Not “interpreted.”

Broken.

Not in some abstract, academic sense debated in law reviews—

But in the most literal, undeniable way possible:

They did not do the job.

Closing Indictment

There is no shortage of speeches in Washington about honor, duty, and service.

There is no shortage of flags, ceremonies, and solemn words.

But an oath is not proven by how it is spoken.

It is proven by how it is kept.

And when the government refuses to meet its most basic obligation—paying for the work it demands—

Then all the ceremony in the world cannot hide the truth:

The oath was not decorative.

And it was not honored.

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