Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Ellen Leyrer's avatar
Ellen Leyrer
9h

Amen.

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
13h

Some day, we the people will need to rise up and throw off the chains of this illegal government.

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