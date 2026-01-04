This is an open letter to the EU and most of Europe.

Let’s stop pretending.

Europe didn’t become geopolitically irrelevant in May of 1945.

Europe became irrelevant the moment it sleepwalked into World War II — again — proving it had learned exactly nothing from the first one.

By the time Hitler goose-stepped across Poland, Europe wasn’t a continent of powers .

It was a continent of problems — and America, lucky us, inherited every last one.

And here’s the inconvenient truth no one in Washington wants to say out loud:

The story hasn’t changed.

Not in 80 years.

Not in 800.

THE CONTINENT THAT CAN’T KEEP ITS OWN PEACE

For a millennium, Europe has been the undisputed world champion of starting things it cannot finish.

It can’t:

Defend itself

Stabilize itself

Maintain its own population

Sustain its borders

Form governments that last longer than a carton of milk

But it is exceptionally good — elite-level, really — at calling Washington the moment its schemes, dreams, and Utopian experiments collapse into rubble.

And somehow, we’re supposed to keep caring.

Why?

As Charles de Gaulle once bluntly observed:

“Nations have no friends, only interests.”

Europe has interests.

America has obligations — apparently eternal ones.

That imbalance is the problem.

Share

THE COLD TRUTH: EUROPE’S DECLINE ISN’T AMERICA’S RESPONSIBILITY

America has no business putting boots on the ground for a continent that has spent the last half-century outsourcing its survival to US taxpayers while lecturing us about foreign policy, climate morality, and how insufficiently enlightened we are.

Here’s the actual deal:

Sell Europe the food? Fine.

Sell Europe the fuel? Absolutely.

Sell Europe the weapons? Capitalism works.

But send Americans to bleed for Europe again?

Not a chance.

You want American commitment?

Then demonstrate American values:

Strength

Sovereignty

Sanity

And a future worth defending

As George Washington warned in his Farewell Address:

“The great rule of conduct for us in regard to foreign nations is, in extending our commercial relations, to have with them as little political connection as possible.”

Washington understood something modern policymakers refuse to accept:

Entanglements rot republics.

Leave a comment

“IT’S CHEAPER TO KEEP EUROPE STABLE THAN TO FIX IT LATER”

Oh, please, give me a break!

That argument only works if Europe actually wants to remain stable.

But how is anyone supposed to take that seriously when Europe:

Builds a super-bureaucracy that serves Brussels instead of its people

Refuses to invest meaningfully in its own defense

Treats national borders like outdated fashion accessories

Maintains birthrates so low it couldn’t replace itself with a photocopier

Elects governments that answer to global committees instead of citizens

Stability requires survival.

Europe hasn’t shown much interest in either.

Share Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

A continent that won’t defend itself, reproduce itself, or govern itself does not get to demand eternal American sacrifice.

EUROPE’S TO-DO LIST — BEFORE AMERICA SHOULD CARE AGAIN

If Europe wants the United States to take it seriously, the Old World can start by acting like it plans to exist:

Reclaim sovereignty from the bureaucratic Frankenstein in Brussels. Rebuild borders and enforce who enters — and who doesn’t. Recover cultural identity instead of outsourcing it to global commissions. Fix the demographic free fall, because civilizations that won’t reproduce do not endure. Elect leaders who answer to citizens, not abstract “world orders” drafted in conference rooms.

Do those things.

Show even a flicker of civilizational self-confidence.

Then — maybe — America can consider caring again.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Europe today is a collapsing museum pretending to be a continent.

When it takes its own peril seriously, perhaps it will deserve assistance.

Until then?

Europe’s survival is Europe’s job — not America’s reflex.

America can trade with Europe.

America can sell to Europe.

America can wish Europe well.

But America does not owe Europe its sons, its daughters, or its future.

And it’s long past time we said so.

Or, you can Buy Me a Coffee