Politicians making promises they do not keep is a widespread and long-standing issue that undermines public trust in government. Here’s a look at why it happens, its consequences, and how voters and institutions can respond.

The first question is “Why Do Politicians Break Promises?” The quick answer is the promise made with no thought of actually fulfilling it is a political strategy. Many campaign promises are made to gain votes rather than with the intention – or realistic ability – of following through. These can be rhetorical flourishes aimed at energizing a base rather than grounded policy proposals. In any case making a promise you have no intention of keeping is dishonest and wrong.

Some would argue that a politician meant to keep a promise, however he could not enlist enough support to get it passed. Even sincere promises often hit walls in the form of congressional opposition, budget constraints, or bureaucratic inertia. A president, legislator, or governor may want to enact certain laws, but lacks the necessary support in the legislature. I can understand this explanation, but must consider the actual promise before judging whether this is an honest promise or dishonest. Promising to lower taxes may be an honestly felt desire, whereas a promise to provide reparations is probably a ploy to garner votes with no real hope of passage.

Of course, things can change, and new crises or shifting political winds can push previous promises to the back burner. For example, a politician elected on a domestic agenda might be forced to focus on an unexpected foreign conflict or economic downturn.

Then, and probably the most human of reasons for not keeping a promise, is candidates frequently overestimate their influence or underestimate the complexity of governing. Ambitious campaign platforms can be difficult to implement due to legal, institutional, or practical limitations.

All these reasons for not keeping promises are valid, if not acceptable. However, in my opinion, most promises are not kept for the simple reason that there is no penalty for breaking promises unless voters enforce consequences. Without strong civic pressure or institutional checks, politicians face little incentive to honor their word, and being human, they will take the easy path and will not either make promises that they believe in or work to keep the promises they make.

We see the consequences of broken promises everywhere. In the public’s negative perception of politicians and in the erosion of public trust. This logically leads to cynicism, apathy, and declining voter turnout which many politicians deem as a positive, especially if those few who do turnout vote for them.

Broken promises can inflame tribal politics, as one side accuses the other of hypocrisy or betrayal while excusing similar behavior within its own ranks. Add to the hypocrisy the confusion of changing agendas when a leadership change takes place, and you can get some large voter responses. Some examples are:

“Read my lips: no new taxes” – George H. W. Bush made this pledge, then raised taxes, contributing to his 1992 election loss.

Guantanamo Bay closure – Barack Obama promised to close the prison, but faced legal and political barriers that ultimately left it open.

“Mexico will pay for the wall” – Donald Trump’s signature promise never materialized as stated, and funding became a domestic issue.

We’ve taken a quick look at causes, so what are the solutions?

To start, if they did their job, media outlets can track promises and publicize broken ones, helping voters stay informed. Doing this would require the media to regain the public’s confidence which they’ve lost as accomplices in the lies the government has told citizens for years.

Voter engagement is a solution if it can be done. Voters have become so apathetic that working to get some action from the very people who would benefit from a more honest and transparent political class is not only frustrating, but in many cases not possible. That said, the solution can still be a vigilant electorate that remembers not just what politicians say, but what they actually do.

There are some actions that can help as well:

Transparency laws, public financing of campaigns, or term limits can reduce incentives to lie or over promise.

Voters can favor candidates with detailed platforms and track records over those offering vague slogans and grandstanding.

When politicians make promises they don’t keep, it erodes public trust and undermines democratic accountability. Here are several things that can be done—legally, politically, and culturally—to address the issue:

Vote Them Out: The most direct tool citizens have is voting. Broken promises should be highlighted during reelection campaigns.

Primary Challenges: Encourage or support challengers from the politician’s own party who hold them accountable.

Term Limits: Though controversial, some advocate term limits to reduce careerism and broken campaign pledges.

Town Halls and Public Forums: Confront officials publicly with their broken promises to force them to respond.

Social Media Campaigns: Online activism can amplify public dissatisfaction.

General platitudes are easy to ignore. Voters should demand measurable, time-bound, and specific promises. “I will reduce property taxes by 10% in 2 years,” is much more enforceable than “I will lower taxes.”

Civic Education: Teach citizens to track promises and distinguish rhetoric from policy.

Then there are the pie-in-the-sky solutions – those with no chance of becoming law – such as:

Campaign Pledge Transparency Laws: Require politicians to disclose and track their campaign promises in public databases.

Strengthen Ethics Rules: While breaking promises isn't illegal, misleading voters could fall under fraud or misconduct in specific contexts.

Oversight Committees: Legislative bodies can investigate failure to deliver on legislative promises, especially if funds were misused.

In Arkansas politicians making promises they don't keep have been amplified by several high-profile incidents involving transparency, ethics, and public accountability. Here are some notable examples:

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' FOIA Exemptions. In 2023, Governor Sanders signed a law restricting the release of her travel and security records, citing threats since her tenure as White House press secretary and her current role. The law, effective immediately, restricts details about security and travel costs of the governor and other constitutional officers. Initially proposing broader exemptions to the state's Freedom of Information Act, Sanders faced criticism and scaled back the proposal. Critics argue it still limits public transparency on taxpayer expenses.

In 2025, ballot initiative restrictions resulted in a federal lawsuit filed challenging newly enacted and existing restrictions on Arkansas's ballot initiative process. The League of Women Voters of Arkansas, along with Save AR Democracy, argue that these laws infringe upon voters’ constitutional rights by making it more difficult for citizens to propose ballot initiatives. The targeted laws require individuals to read the ballot proposal text, present photo identification before signing petitions, and include longstanding restrictions such as prohibiting payment per signature and requiring canvassers to be state residents.

In 2022, Senator Alan Clark was reprimanded and stripped of his committee chairmanships by the Arkansas Senate Ethics Committee for fraudulently claiming per diem and travel reimbursements for meetings he did not attend.

Martha Shoffner resigned in 2013 after being arrested on charges of extortion. She was subsequently indicted and convicted on multiple counts of extortion and bribery, resulting in a federal prison sentence.

Hank Wilkins IV pleaded guilty in 2017 to conspiracy and filing false tax returns for accepting $80,000 in bribes in exchange for influencing state legislation. He was sentenced to one year and a day in prison and ordered to pay $123,000 in restitution.

Paul Bookout resigned in 2013 after it was discovered he spent campaign funds on personal expenses. He pleaded guilty to mail fraud in 2015 and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, along with an order to pay $150,048 in restitution.

In response to these issues, Arkansas citizens and advocacy groups have taken steps to promote transparency and accountability. Organizations have filed lawsuits challenging laws that they argue restrict the ballot initiative process and limit democratic participation.

What you can do is:

Stay Informed: Regularly check local news outlets and official government websites for updates on legislation and political developments.

Engage with Advocacy Groups: Support organizations working towards transparency and accountability in government.

Participate in Elections: Vote in local and state elections to support candidates who prioritize ethical governance.

Contact Your Representatives: Reach out to your local and state representatives to express your concerns and advocate for policies promoting transparency.

Or you can contact advocacy groups. Here are several advocacy groups in Arkansas who are actively working to promote government transparency and accountability:

Arkansas Citizens for Transparency (ACT).

A nonpartisan coalition dedicated to safeguarding the state's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). In 2024, ACT spearheaded efforts to place the Arkansas Government Disclosure Amendment and Act on the ballot, aiming to enshrine transparency protections in the state constitution and establish a commission to assist with open records requests.

http://arcitizens4transparency.org

Arkansas Public Policy Panel (APPP)

A grassroots organization that collaborates with communities to advocate for social justice, economic prosperity, and accountable governance. APPP provides tools and training to help residents engage in civic processes and policy advocacy.

http://arpanel.org

Arkansas 1st News

Arkansas 1st is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals to create meaningful change in their communities. Arkansas 1st is dedicated to building the most organized & impactful conservative grassroots movement in our state, focused solely on championing Arkansas's interests, ensuring the voices of everyday Arkansans rise above those of lobbyists and special interests.

https://arkansas1st.com

Arkansas Center for Research in Economics (ACRE)

Based at the University of Central Arkansas, ACRE conducts research on economic policies, including studies on government transparency and accountability. Their work includes developing guides for local governments to manage and disclose financial information effectively.

http://uca.edu/acre

Arkansas Policy Foundation (APF)

A conservative think tank focused on tax policy, education reform, and government efficiency. APF has conducted reviews of state government operations to recommend improvements in transparency and accountability.

http://arkansaspolicyfoundation.org

If you're interested in getting involved with any of these organizations or learning more about their initiatives, feel free to reach out to them through their respective websites. They often have opportunities for volunteering, attending events, or participating in advocacy campaigns.

Final Thought

While some level of flexibility is necessary in governance, chronic dishonesty or strategic deceit by elected officials corrodes the democratic process.

A culture that rewards truthfulness—and punishes duplicity—is essential to restoring faith in public service.