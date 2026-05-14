There are some truths Americans are no longer supposed to say out loud. One of them is this: even our hardship exists inside a country of extraordinary abundance.

That does not mean poverty is imaginary. It does not mean suffering is fake. It does not mean every person struggling to pay rent, buy groceries, repair a car, pay for medicine, or keep the lights on is somehow living comfortably. There is real hardship in this country. There are families stretched to the breaking point. There are elderly people choosing between prescriptions and groceries. There are working people doing everything right and still falling behind because the price of food, fuel, housing, insurance, and basic necessities keeps moving faster than their wages. That is real. It should not be dismissed.

But it also should not be distorted.

America has become very good at talking about poverty in a way that erases the larger truth about the country itself. We speak as if the poor in the United States live in the same condition as the poor in collapsed states, failed economies, and nations where opportunity is not merely limited but structurally absent. That is false. In much of the world, poverty means dirt floors, unsafe water, unreliable electricity, no vehicle, little meaningful access to medical care, no real safety net, no enforceable rights, and no realistic path upward. In America, poverty is serious, but it exists inside a country with public assistance, charitable networks, emergency services, schools, hospitals, food programs, housing programs, churches, civic organizations, smartphones, vehicles, televisions, appliances, and a legal structure that still recognizes the individual as a citizen rather than a subject.

That contrast matters.

It matters because gratitude and realism are not enemies. A country can admit that some of its people are struggling while also admitting that the American poor often live with material conditions that would be considered middle-class, or better, in large parts of the world. That statement makes some people uncomfortable because it interrupts the preferred narrative. The preferred narrative says America is uniquely cruel, uniquely oppressive, uniquely broken, uniquely unjust. But that narrative collapses the moment it is placed beside most of human history and much of the modern world.

The American poor often have flat-screen televisions. They often have smartphones, not merely phones. Many have access to a vehicle, even if it is old, unreliable, shared, borrowed, or one repair bill away from being useless. Most have shelter. Many receive assistance through programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, housing support, school meal programs, disability programs, unemployment benefits, and emergency aid. Churches, food pantries, civic groups, neighbors, local nonprofits, and private charities fill gaps every day. Again, none of this makes poverty good. None of this makes hardship acceptable. None of this means we should shrug at hunger, homelessness, addiction, family breakdown, medical debt, or a grocery bill that now feels like a mortgage payment. But it does prove something important: this country is not a wasteland. It is not a machine of misery. It is a nation so prosperous that even its poverty is cushioned by institutions, technology, infrastructure, and charity that much of the world would immediately recognize as extraordinary.

The numbers make the point without excusing the problem. According to the Census Bureau’s 2024 poverty data as reported by Reuters, the official poverty rate was 10.6%, with 35.9 million Americans living below the official poverty line; that is serious national hardship, not a talking point to be waved away. But the same country also has a sprawling public and private support system built around need, relief, food, medicine, housing, disability, unemployment, and emergency services. The USDA’s 2024 food-security data reported that 13.7% of U.S. households were food insecure at some point during the year, while 86.3% were food secure throughout the year. That is not a statistic to boast over. It is a statistic that demands both honesty and proportion.

And yet, we are trained to sneer at the country that makes even that argument possible.

We are told to look at the imperfections of America and call them the whole story. We are told to look at every shortfall and conclude that the system itself is evil. We are told to treat every failure of administration, every gap in assistance, every instance of hardship, as proof that the country is rotten from the foundation upward. That is not analysis. That is propaganda wearing a social conscience as a costume.

The truth is more demanding.

The truth is that America has built a massive network of public and private assistance for people in need. Some of that assistance is necessary. Some of it is compassionate. Some of it is life-saving. Some of it is badly designed. Some of it is abused. And some of it exists in constitutional territory Americans have been trained not to examine too closely, because the moment someone questions whether Washington has the power to do a thing, the professional moralizers pretend he has questioned whether anyone should care about the poor at all.

That is dishonest.

Before we talk about fraud, waste, dependency, bureaucracy, and abuse, we need to say something that should not be controversial in a constitutional republic: the moral duty to help does not automatically create federal authority to administer that help. The Constitution created a government of enumerated powers, not a national department of every good intention. Article I, Section 8 gives Congress power to tax and spend for the “common Defence and general Welfare,” but that clause sits inside a section of enumerated powers. It does not turn Congress into a roaming committee of benevolent intentions.

James Madison said the difference plainly in Federalist No. 45: “The powers delegated” to the federal government are “few and defined,” while those left to the states are “numerous and indefinite.” That is not a decorative sentence. That is the architecture.

That does not mean the hungry should not eat. It does not mean the disabled should be abandoned. It does not mean widows, children, veterans, the elderly, the injured, and the genuinely destitute should be left to fend for themselves while comfortable people quote the Constitution at them from across the street. That is not my argument. A civilized people does not walk past need and call indifference a principle. But charity, relief, and public assistance are not the same thing as federal power. If government assistance is to be provided, its proper constitutional home is state and local government, where need can be seen more clearly, fraud can be detected more quickly, accountability is closer to the taxpayer, and policy can be shaped to the actual community instead of imposed through one distant federal formula.

The problem is not compassion. The problem is the assumption that compassion automatically authorizes Washington.

Compassion is a duty. Federal administration is a choice. The first is moral. The second must be constitutional.

That distinction matters because the farther assistance moves from the community, the easier it becomes for need to be converted into a political product. A neighbor sees hunger. A church sees a family. A county sees a case. A state sees a program. Washington sees a line item, a constituency, a regulation, a press conference, and a permanent administrative structure that never admits it has reached the edge of its authority. That is how compassion becomes bureaucracy. That is how relief becomes dependency management. That is how a moral duty becomes a federal machine.

And here is the part polite society likes to skip: every dollar stolen, lied for, manipulated, or misappropriated is not merely a budget problem. It is a moral theft from the people who actually need help.

Fraud is not a victimless offense. Waste is not an accounting error. Abuse of public assistance is not clever survival. It is a direct transfer of resources away from the elderly widow, the disabled veteran, the single mother, the hungry child, the injured worker, and the family that honestly qualifies but gets buried under bureaucracy because the system is clogged with false claims, political cowardice, and administrative indifference.

That is the contradiction no one wants to face. The same people who claim to care most about the poor often refuse to protect the programs the poor rely on from fraud. They scream about compassion, then shrug when dishonest people raid the storehouse. They defend “the vulnerable” in speeches, then oppose serious enforcement against those who exploit the very systems built for the vulnerable. That is not compassion. That is performance.

A welfare system without enforcement is not mercy. It is an invitation.

And when the invitation is accepted by people who know how to game the system, everyone else pays. Taxpayers pay. Honest recipients pay. Caseworkers pay. Communities pay. The poor pay most of all, because they become the political shield behind which fraud hides. Anyone who demands accountability is accused of hating the poor. Anyone who asks where the money went is accused of cruelty. Anyone who says benefits should go only to those legally and honestly entitled to them is treated as if he has attacked charity itself.

No. Accountability is not the enemy of charity. Accountability is what keeps charity honest.

A serious country does not hand out benefits blindly and then act surprised when some people lie. A serious country does not build assistance programs and refuse to police them. A serious country does not tolerate fraud because enforcement is politically uncomfortable. A serious country distinguishes between need and manipulation, between hardship and hustle, between the person who needs help and the person who has turned public assistance into a racket.

The answer is not to punish the poor. The answer is to protect the poor by prosecuting the fraud.

Find the people who are breaking the law. Investigate them. Charge them. Prosecute them. Convict them where the evidence supports it. Incarcerate repeat offenders and organized fraudsters who treat public programs like personal revenue streams. Recover the money where possible. Bar fraudulent actors from future benefits where the law allows. Protect the integrity of the system so that the people who genuinely need help are not shoved to the back of the line by liars with paperwork.

That should not be controversial. It is only controversial because the modern political class has turned compassion into a slogan and accountability into a sin.

America is still a land of extraordinary blessing. That blessing should produce gratitude, not arrogance. It should produce responsibility, not entitlement. It should produce generosity, but generosity with eyes open. We can help the needy without subsidizing fraud. We can acknowledge hardship without pretending America is a failure. We can defend the poor without worshiping the bureaucracy. We can insist on charity without surrendering the Constitution. We can say, plainly, that the poor deserve help, the taxpayer deserves honesty, and Washington deserves limits.

That question is not cruelty. It is citizenship.

The poor deserve help. The taxpayer deserves honesty. The country deserves gratitude. And those who steal from a system built for the needy deserve prosecution.

That is not cruelty.

That is justice.

This is an afterthought which occurred to me at the point of publishing this article. With all the welfare (government assistance) fraud in Minnesota, California, Washington, and pretty much every other place in the US where welfare is available, I believe it needs to be said; Those in true need deserve assistance. That is our moral duty as citizens and human beings, and we cannot deny or avoid it. That doesn’t mean that programs designed to move an electorate into a specific political camp is either acceptable or allowable. The federal government is limited by the enumerated powers while states have not only the power, but the duty to take care of less fortunate citizens. This, therefore, involves the possibility that there will be 50 different assistance systems in the US. Great! That’s how we were designed.

The bottom line is the federal government has no legal business being in the assistance business while state governments are called to. Movement of programs from federal to state does not have to mean a loss of benefits, it just means those benefits should be managed by the state, consistent with the Constitution.

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