Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Grounds For Truth's avatar
Grounds For Truth
7h

Jack’s right because he won’t let good intentions steamroll the Constitution’s hard lines. Once compassion gets turned into a federal blank check, you lose the guardrails Madison and the rest built in on purpose. The states were meant for this work — closer to the ground, more accountable, and still inside the original design. Treating fraud like it’s just paperwork instead of straight theft from the people who actually need the help is how you wreck the whole thing. That’s the talk we need more of at the table.

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Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
2h

Constitution ? We still have one of those ?

Oh yeah, I forgot…only when it benefits the grifters. Otherwise, to hell with it.

Excellent piece 👍

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