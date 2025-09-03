You ever notice how some folks think they can be both Moses and Machiavelli at the same time? Yeah—those guys who think being pastor of a church and running for office are just two sides of the same coin. Spoiler alert: it’s not a coin. It’s oil and water. And when you try to mix them, you don’t get some holy anointing—you get political sludge with a thin layer of Bible talk floating on top.

Here’s the thing: If you’re both a pastor and a politician, you’re either the holiest man in town or the slickest hustler on two legs. My money’s on hustler. Because while one hand is supposed to be opening the Scriptures, the other hand’s busy counting campaign checks and slapping backs in the smoke-filled backroom.

The pastor’s job—at least the last time I checked—is to shepherd the flock, feed the lambs, and warn the wolves. But the politician’s job? That’s counting votes, cutting deals, and shaking the greasy hands of the very wolves you just preached against. Tell me how that works without selling your soul on the installment plan.

Oh, but they’ll tell you it’s all “for the Kingdom.” Sure it is. First comes the grand announcement: “God’s calling me into public service.” Then come the photo ops, the ribbon cuttings, the Sunday morning stump speeches disguised as sermons. And before long, the pulpit isn’t a place of worship—it’s a launch pad for your next run for office.

Now here’s where it gets downright dangerous: You get to wrap every policy in a Bible verse and make it sound like God Himself is co-sponsoring your bill. That way, anyone who disagrees with you isn’t just a political opponent—they’re an enemy of God. Nice trick. I’m sure the Pharisees would’ve approved.

And don’t think the convenient moral flexibility that comes with the job goes unnoticed. Suddenly, you swap the Gospel’s plain yes or no for political maybe, if the donors are happy. Suddenly, you’re breaking bread with the very crooks you used to warn the congregation about—except now they’re your valued supporters.

This isn’t aimed at one Senator or Representative, instead it’s an indictment of the lack of devotion to what some people regard as their calling. Here in Arkansas we have one Senator and four Representatives who are also pastors. This is not to accuse anyone of them of wrongdoing, however being both a pastor and a politician are two jobs which have very different behaviors and ethics.

It is doubtful that any successful politician totally guides his life with Scripture, yet how can he also be a pastor if he doesn’t? You cannot make back room deals and then lie about them and be right with God.

By the end of it, the little voice that used to convict you is drowned out by the applause at the fundraising dinner. You’ve made peace with the wolves, traded in your staff for a gavel, and somehow convinced yourself it’s all part of God’s plan.

Look, if you want to preach, then preach. If you want to legislate, then legislate. But quit pretending you can ride both horses without getting split in half. The Good Shepherd didn’t run for office, and if He had, He wouldn’t have kissed Caesar’s ring to get a better committee assignment.

Because here’s the truth: Once you trade the pulpit for the podium, the only thing you’re truly ministering to is your own ambition.

And that’s not a sermon anyone needs to hear.

