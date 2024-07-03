This article draws on historical documents, statements from Founding Fathers, and biblical references to illustrate the religious underpinnings often associated with American independence.

On this Independence Day, we reflect not only on the political foundations of our nation, but also on its spiritual underpinnings. Our Founding Fathers, while diverse in their specific beliefs, shared a common understanding that our rights and liberties come not from government, but from God.

The Declaration of Independence itself states that all men "are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights." This concept of God-given rights was central to the American Revolution and the formation of our Republic.

As we read in Psalm 33:12, "Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people he chose for his inheritance." Our founders sought to establish a nation that, while not enforcing any specific religion, would be guided by moral and spiritual principles.

John Adams, in a letter to the Massachusetts Militia in 1798, wrote: "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." This sentiment echoes Proverbs 29:2 where it says: "When the righteous thrive, the people rejoice; when the wicked rule, the people groan."

George Washington, in his Farewell Address, emphasized the importance of religion and morality in national life: "Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports."

As we celebrate our independence, let us remember the words of Galatians 5:13 where we are told: "You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love."

Our freedom is a precious gift, both from our Creator and from those who have sacrificed to preserve it. Let us use this freedom wisely, guided by faith, to build a more just and righteous nation.

As it says in 2 Corinthians 3:17, "Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom." May we always cherish this freedom and the faith that inspired it.

But it wasn’t just the Founding Fathers whose religious fervor inculcated our Revolution and our Constitution. Their belief in God and adherence to the concepts illuminated by His Word formed the foundation to their thinking and thus the foundation of our Republic.

Those who had come before had immigrated to America to find a better place than where they were. In Hebrews 11:16 we’re told: "But as it is, they desire a better country, that is, a heavenly one. Therefore God is not ashamed to be called their God, for he has prepared for them a city."

Those original immigrants came from Europe looking for the freedom to worship God as they would, without dictates from government or a king. These immigrants were the original stock from which the Revolution grew.

The American Revolution had significant religious underpinnings, influenced by various Christian traditions and Enlightenment thought. There are more examples than we have time to discuss, but here are several that we believe are most important:

Puritan heritage:

The idea of America as a "City upon a Hill" from John Winthrop's sermon influenced revolutionary thinking. Winthrop delivered this sermon to Puritan colonists heading to establish the Massachusetts Bay Colony. It emphasizes the idea that the Puritans"new colony should serve as an example to the world of a godly society. The Biblical reference of the "city on a hill" phrase is derived from Jesus'sermon on the Mount. In Matthew 5:14 we are told: "You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden."

Winthrop stressed that the colonists had entered into a covenant with God to create this exemplary community. Puritanism emphasized individual conscience and resistance to tyranny. These thoughts were obviously present in the Founders.

The Great Awakening

This religious revival (1730s-1740s) promoted individualism – Galatians 6:5 says: "For each will have to bear his own load." – and challenged traditional authority as we read in Acts 5:29: "But Peter and the apostles answered, "We must obey God rather than men.".

Preachers like Jonathan Edwards and George Whitefield influenced revolutionary ideas which were, after all, the basically taught Christian theology.

Natural rights philosophy

John Locke's ideas of natural rights, derived from God, were influential. It says in Psalm 139:13-14 "For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother's womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made."

These concepts were reflected in the Declaration of Independence as our rights provided by God, not man.

Protestant resistance theory

The idea that people could resist ungodly rulers was prevalent among some Protestant groups. There are, again, many examples of resistance to rulers by the Jews and early Christians.

The Bible contains several instances where individuals or groups resist rulers they perceive as ungodly. Here are some key examples:

Exodus 1:15-21 – The Hebrew midwives disobey Pharaoh’s order to kill newborn Hebrew boys.

1 Samuel 19:11-17 - Michal helps David escape from her father, King Saul, who is trying to kill him.

1 Kings 18:4 - Obadiah hides prophets from Queen Jezebel who was trying to kill them.

Daniel 3 - Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego refuse to bow to King Nebuchadnezzar’s golden idol.

Daniel 6 - Daniel continues to pray to God despite King Darius's decree forbidding it.

Acts 4:19-20 - Peter and John refuse to stop preaching about Jesus despite orders from the Sanhedrin.

So there can be no doubt that those favored by God could and did resist rulers they considered ungodly.

Religious freedom

A desire for religious liberty was a motivating factor for many colonists. We’ve heard many times about the Pilgrims and their establishing the Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts, how they left England in protest of their required membership in the Church of England.

How many have heard about the Huguenots? The Huguenots were French Protestants who followed the Reformed tradition of Protestantism developed by John Calvin. Originally Roman Catholic who converted to the teachings of Protestantism, they were persecuted by the French nobility and the monarchy. As a result of this persecution, the Huguenots fled to Protestant countries like England, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Prussia, as well as to North America and South Africa.

Clergy involvement

Many ministers, especially from dissenting Protestant groups, supported the Revolution.

The "Black Robed Regiment" refers to patriot clergy who encouraged resistance. The group primarily consisted of Protestant ministers from various denominations, including Congregationalist, Presbyterian, and Baptist. These clergymen used their pulpits to:

Promote ideas of liberty and independence

Criticize British policies

Encourage resistance to tyranny

Justify the morality of revolution

Their sermons and writings helped shape public opinion and galvanize support for the revolutionary cause.

Notable figures: Some prominent members included:

Rev. Jonathan Mayhew

Rev. John Witherspoon (also a signer of the Declaration of Independence)

Rev. Peter Muhlenberg

The British viewed these ministers as a significant threat, with King George III reportedly calling the American Revolution a "Presbyterian Rebellion."

The influence of these clergy is seen as a key factor in mobilizing popular support for independence and in shaping the religious and political ideology of the early United States.

In recent years, the term has been revived by some conservative Christian groups to encourage modern clergy to be more politically active, particularly on issues they see as moral or constitutional.

Biblical rhetoric

Revolutionary language often drew parallels with biblical stories, especially Exodus.

Some key founders, like Jefferson and Franklin, were influenced by Deist thought.

While religion was influential, many founders advocated for separation of church and state to prevent the abuses prevalent in Europe at the time.

"Civil religion" as “practiced” in the United States, is a blend of Enlightenment principles and Protestant Christianity. Not a formal religion, but the belief of the American patriot in the goodness and Godliness of our country. This belief formed a kind of American civil religion that has infused our populace from the beginning.

This was the patriotism that chose to withstand the cold winter in Valley Forge, to live the horror borne by both sides in the Civil War, to endure the mind-numbing artillery barrages in the trenches in WW1, the slaughter on the beaches in WWII, and the numbing cold and Chinese hordes in Korea. Viet Nam took all we had and for the first and thankfully only time a citizenry blamed soldiers for the decisions of the government. We had heroes in Desert Storm and Desert Shield, and in Afghanistan and all the other places US soldiers paid for your freedom with their blood.

Without the religious component that their history provided, the colonists would have been dissatisfied, but would not have revolted at that time.

Without the religious example of the founders, the rest of US history would have been unknowable. We know that all the generations of soldiers that followed would not have had the example that all of us had.

Let us pray for our nation, its leaders, and all its people, that we may live up to the high ideals upon which this country was founded.

We thank God for the American Revolution and pray for all those whose sacrifice allows us to remain free. Amen.

