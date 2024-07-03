Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis
Jul 3

Every American should read this. It brings Independence Day to life with the immortal words of our founding fathers and the Bible. Thanks Jack.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Ferrell's avatar
Mark Ferrell
Jul 3

Well done and thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture