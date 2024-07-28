This is an excerpt from a speech made by Ronald Reagan to the California Republican Assembly, California’s oldest volunteer Republican organization. He made the speech on April 1, 1967. It’s advice we should all follow – especially the leadership of the Republican Party of Arkansas. Before Reagan’s speech, here’s another bit of advice we believe to our core

Now to Reagan’s speech.

The Republican Party, both in this state and nationally, is a broad party. There is room in our tent for many views; indeed, the divergence of views is one of our strengths. Let no one, however, interpret this to mean compromise of basic philosophy or that we will be all things to all people for political expediency. In our tent will be found those who believe that government was created by We, the People; that government exists for the convenience of the people and we can give to government no power we do not possess as individuals; that the citizen does not earn to support the government, but supports a government so that he may be free to earn; that, because there can be no freedom without law and order, every act of government must be approved if it makes freedom more secure and disapproved if it offers security instead of freedom. Within our tent, there will be many arguments and divisions over approach and method and even those we choose to implement our philosophy. Seldom, if ever, will we raise a cheer signifying unanimous approval of the decisions reached. But if our philosophy is to prevail, we must at least pledge unified support of the ultimate decision. Unity does not require unanimity of thought. And here is the challenge to you. It is the duty and responsibility of the volunteer Republican organizations, not to further divide, but to lead the way to unity. It is not your duty, responsibility of privilege to tear down, or attempt to destroy, others in the tent. As duly chartered Republican organizations, we can all advance our particular sectarianism or brand of candidates for the party to pass on openly and freely in a primary election.

We believe that Reagan’s advice is priceless, especially in this time of divisive arguments in the Republican Party of Arkansas (RPA) resulting from the grassroots – the People if you will – exerting their power and will to change rules the executive board did not like. It’s unfortunate that the Executive Director is so naive that he believes he has a leg to stand on in this debate.

We can’t speak for others, but we can for ourselves. If this schism over who is in charge of the RPA isn’t settled by implementing the rules as changed at Convention, we will work to make the RPA, and those who get their power from it, fight a battle for every decision they make that is also not theirs to make.

This country needs unity from the Republicans, but not slavish adherence to the diktats of an old and tired leadership. Those who need to step aside deserve praise for all the good work they did when the Democrats owned Arkansas, however it seems they’re making the same mistakes the Democrats made and not allowing any voices but their own to be heard. It seems the RPA never learned how to govern, but they did learn how to rule.

We won’t be serfs to any political party, and the RPA not implementing the rules as changed at Convention will be our clarion call to fight for our party.

