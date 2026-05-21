Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
9h

So many good quotes here to single out just one. I am glad you referred to, more than once, the lefties for who they are…RADICALS ! They are not Democrats. Real Democrats should be ashamed for what the party has become and is now being classified as. And be careful Republicans…you’re teetering on the same thing happening.

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
14h

What did we just watch with Massie??

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