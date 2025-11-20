Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Michael Swartz
21h

Step one: repeal the Seventeenth Amendment.

Step two: build a case to overturn Reynolds v. Sims so states can once again allocate Senators by county. That would put rural interests on par with urban/suburban interests.

Originally Delaware had seven Senators per county for a total of 21. We still have 21 but 12 now come from New Castle County, which is the most populated and farthest left. (It's also where all three of our federal officials and governor come from.)

If the 17th is repealed and we go back to the situation where state legislators select the Senators, it makes local elections paramount and allows for more public-minded servants to serve us.

mcclainra
18h

Outstanding article, Jack, and going to share via email & social media.

Strongly agree that 17th needs to be repealed, but dim hope that it will actually happen. Sort of like very unlikely that our parasites are going to vote term limits for themselves either; also badly needed.

IMO, we no longer have a 2-party system, but rather a Uniparty, who do NOT have the interests of citizens in their forefront. There is so much wrong it is hard to know where to begin, but IMO, the leaders of 'both' parties need to be fired, and asap. I also now think our own legislature in Arkansas, and our illustrious gov, are also corrupt, but then I am in E. Arkansas and what do we know. We are sort of the stepchild of Arkansas, not often listened to.

Thank you again, for this, and many other contributions.

