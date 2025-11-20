“The powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government are few and defined. Those which are to remain in the State governments are numerous and indefinite.”

— James Madison, Federalist No. 45

Let’s get something straight.

The United States Senate no longer does the job it was created for. Its intended purpose—to represent the states—has been traded away for a six-year term in a glorified second House of Representatives.

When the Seventeenth Amendment turned the Senate from a chamber appointed by state legislatures into one elected by popular vote, the Founders’ design was quietly amputated.

The Senate was supposed to be the voice of the states themselves, not another crowd-pleasing audition before voters and donors. Madison warned that the balance between federal and state power was delicate; in 1913 we tipped it over and never looked back.

The states lost their direct influence, the federal government gained a permanent audience, and politicians gained a longer campaign cycle to sell themselves as “outsiders” while feasting on the inside.

Add insult to injury and the Senate invented a tool to avoid doing its work altogether: the filibuster.

Originally, it was a procedural courtesy—an opportunity for extended debate. Over time it became the legislative equivalent of a smoke bomb. Senators who lacked the courage to vote “no” could instead talk a bill to death, draping cowardice in rhetoric.

“Delay is preferable to error.”

— Thomas Jefferson

Jefferson meant temporary delay in the pursuit of truth, not a permanent alibi for inaction. Today, unless sixty Senators agree to “cloture,” no vote can proceed. The result? Paralysis disguised as principle.

We saw the rot clearly during the recent government shutdown. Because one faction refused to allow a vote on a continuing resolution (CR)—their excuse being some eleventh-hour demand for leverage—the gears of government ground to a halt. Not because they couldn’t act, but because they wouldn’t.

The CR is Washington’s favorite crutch. It allows Congress to keep the lights on without passing a real budget—just a photocopy of last year’s spending, rubber-stamped at midnight. Why do they always wait until the last minute? Because they can.

The CR lets them punt responsibility downfield indefinitely. It turns fiscal discipline into political theater and gives the minority a veto of delay. The Constitution charges Congress with power of the purse, yet the same people who campaign on “fiscal responsibility” treat budgeting like homework they forgot was due.

My position is simple: abolish the continuing resolution.

If the House or Senate fails to pass a budget by October 1st, no paychecks, no perks, no back pay, no travel budgets, no franking privileges, nothing. Every non-essential conference and photo-op can wait until the job is done.

During a shutdown, the government divides its own workers into two categories: “essential” and “non-essential.” The essential ones—those who keep the nation safe, the lights on, the planes in the air—must still work. Under the Antideficiency Act they do so without immediate pay, and they’re guaranteed back pay when the impasse ends.

Non-essential employees, however, are furloughed. In any private enterprise, furloughed means “not working, not paid.” Yet Washington rewrote the definition to mean “not working, fully paid later.” Taxpayers foot the bill for an all-expenses-paid vacation, while essential personnel shoulder the burden.

Let’s fix that. Non-essential employees should retain health coverage and seniority—but not back pay. Work earns wages; absence does not.

At the same time, government owes a duty to those who must stay on the job. I propose a six-week contingency fund—a guaranteed reserve to pay all essential workers if a shutdown occurs. If the stalemate drags beyond six weeks, last year’s budget automatically takes effect, unmodified. No gimmicks, no hostage-taking.

But we can’t stop there. Every elected official in the branch responsible for the shutdown should face a vote of confidence in their home district within sixty days. Fail that vote, and you finish your current term in disgrace—disqualified from running again. Call it the “Earn Your Pay Act.”

Because if private-sector employees must deliver results or lose their jobs, so should the people who write the laws.

“Public office is a public trust.”

— Grover Cleveland

Trust is earned by work, not words. It’s time Congress learned that lesson again.

Finally—and perhaps most urgently—the filibuster must die.

If Senators cannot debate a bill and vote like adults, they do not deserve the office. The Founders never intended for one Senator to hold the entire nation hostage with procedural gimmicks. The rule now serves only those who profit from inertia.

“When bad men combine, the good must associate.”

— Edmund Burke

Citizens must now associate—and demand a Senate that acts, not postures. We can restore its dignity only by stripping away the rules and rituals that have turned it into a self-protective club.

We pay these people handsomely.

They enjoy pensions, perks, and deference unknown to the citizens they claim to represent. It’s time they earned it.

Let’s rebuild the Senate as the Founders intended:

Selected by the states to represent state interests, not personal ambitions.

Prohibited from filibustering the nation into paralysis.

Denied pay and privilege until a lawful budget is passed.

Bound by accountability to those who hired them—the American people.

The Seventeenth Amendment severed the cord between the people and their states. Maybe it’s time to tie it back together.

“A republic, if you can keep it.”

— Benjamin Franklin

We’re losing our grip, but it’s not gone yet.

It’s time to take the government back from those who talk instead of serve—and remind them that citizenship is essential, but politics never was.

Share

Leave a comment

Or you can buy me a coffee