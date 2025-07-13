Let’s stop pretending. For years, a cabal of powerful men operated behind the velvet curtain of American intelligence, arrogantly convinced they alone should decide the fate of elections, presidencies, and the nation itself. I’m talking about James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, and Andrew McCabe—the self-anointed guardians of “our democracy,” who acted more like petty kings guarding their turf than servants of the people.

These men didn’t just “make mistakes.” They weaponized their offices against a sitting president, fanned conspiracies in the press, and shredded public trust in institutions that were supposed to be above politics. Call it what it is: traitorous behavior—because when you turn the instruments of government against the citizens’ choice, you’re not defending the country. You’re subverting it.

James Comey, the sanctimonious giant of 6’8”, liked to present himself as a man of integrity. Yet he leaked his own memos to the press to trigger a Special Counsel investigation. He presided over the Clinton email investigation, bending the rules and rewriting the legal standard for “gross negligence.” Then he turned around and oversaw Crossfire Hurricane—a secret probe into the Trump campaign that relied heavily on the now-infamous Steele Dossier, a piece of political opposition research riddled with lies and rumor. Comey’s “higher loyalty” was apparently to himself.

John Brennan, meanwhile, was busy orchestrating his own narrative at the CIA. He played the puppet master, feeding political talking points about Russian collusion while appearing on cable news as if he were the oracle of truth. Brennan cast the new president as a Russian stooge, stoking hysteria nationwide. For a man sworn to keep secrets and protect America from foreign threats, he sure seemed eager to throw fuel on a domestic political fire.

Then there’s James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence. This is the same man who famously lied to Congress in 2013 about whether the NSA collected data on millions of Americans. He too leapt into the fray, suggesting Trump might be “a Russian asset.” Clapper was a reliable echo in the media chamber, spreading suspicion without evidence and damaging the credibility of the intelligence community he once led.

Andrew McCabe, Comey’s right-hand man at the FBI, was fired for “lack of candor.” That’s Washington-speak for lying. He sat at the heart of the Russia probe and signed off on the FISA warrant applications targeting a Trump campaign aide, omitting critical facts and relying on the unverified Steele dossier. Then McCabe landed a cushy gig as a network news analyst—a fitting reward from the same media he fed for years.

These men were not minor players. They held immense power. They carried badges, clearances, and the confidence of a nation that trusted them to stay above politics. Instead, they dived headfirst into the partisan arena, convinced they were saving the Republic from a president they despised.

The result? Years of national turmoil, divided communities, and a hollowed-out trust in the FBI, CIA, and intelligence agencies. Americans should never again accept unelected bureaucrats wielding classified secrets like weapons to sabotage political opponents.

Some call this saga “Spygate.” Some call it “The Russia Hoax.” I call it treachery. Because the betrayal wasn’t just of one man—it was a betrayal of every citizen who thought our government worked for us, not the other way around.

It’s time to drag the truth into the sunlight. No more secrecy. No more anonymous leaks. No more smug lectures from these self-important guardians of the swamp. The American people deserve to know how deep this conspiracy went—and to see every last traitor held to account.

Because in America, the people rule—not James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, or Andrew McCabe.

So now you've read my take on what these despicable men did to our country. It is incumbent on those now in leadership positions, President Donald Trump, AG Pam Bondi, and Director of the FBI Kash Patel to finally bring the truth of the treachery of these men to the public eye, and more importantly to the courts. It's time these smug political hacks Found Out!

Share

Leave a comment