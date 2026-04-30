Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Lex Greene's avatar
Lex Greene
2h

The problem is, even the Heritage Foundation acts like this ended at the civil War.

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Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
2h

Extremely good article today. The federal government is an incorporation of the states. The states own the federal government and not the other way around. States lost a seat at the table with the seventeenth amendment. Many are trying to remove another seat for the states by eliminating the a Electoral College. Those two changes would open the door to run away socialism. Education has almost completely abandoned true history, civics, and patriotism. When I hire someone, I expect them to work for me and no one else. Why would we even consider giving education a pass. They call it academic freedom. What about freedom?

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