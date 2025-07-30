Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
20h

Thanks. Now I'm even more cynical than I was before reading this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leo M. Stolfi's avatar
Leo M. Stolfi
1d

Jack, please…you should send this to Secretary Hegseth…You speak the truth and he needs to read your message 🇺🇸🫡

https://contactanycelebrity.com/cac/contact-pete-hegseth/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture