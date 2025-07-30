You’d think that after knowingly poisoning hundreds of thousands of Marines, sailors, and their families, the Department of the Navy would be in a mad dash to make it right. You’d think they’d be working day and night, red tape be damned, to cut checks, offer apologies, and—at the very least—honor the dead. But if you’re waiting for the Navy to act with urgency or compassion on the Camp Lejeune disaster, you’d better pack a lunch. A very long one.

Because it sure looks like the government is waiting for us to die.

Between 1953 and 1987, the drinking water at Camp Lejeune was contaminated with a chemical cocktail that included trichloroethylene (used to degrease metal), perchloroethylene (used to clean clothes), benzene (used to make plastics), and vinyl chloride (used to make PVC pipes). These aren’t just bad for you—they’re lethal. They're the kind of substances you need a hazmat team to clean up, not the kind you give to pregnant women and infants to bathe in.

But that’s exactly what happened. For over three decades, the people who lived and worked on base—Marines, their spouses, their children—were exposed to these toxins without being told. Many have since suffered from cancers, Parkinson’s disease, miscarriages, infertility, birth defects, and a parade of other horrors. And for decades, the government denied it all. The science wasn’t “conclusive.” The exposure “wasn’t significant.” There were “no clear links.”

It was a lie. And they knew it.

Now, finally, after years of denial and disinformation, Congress passed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act in 2022. It was hailed as a breakthrough. A lifeline. Veterans and families could finally file claims against the government for the harm done. America was going to fix what it broke.

That was the story, anyway.

Fast forward two years: of the nearly 180,000 claims filed, only a handful have been paid. The Navy and the Justice Department are bogged down in a bureaucratic swamp of their own making. There are “procedures to be followed.” They need “more documentation.” They have “rules to review.” Translation? They’re stonewalling. And they’re doing it with full knowledge that time is on their side—not ours.

Let’s call it what it is: a calculated waiting game.

Because when most of your claimants are senior citizens—some in hospice, many on borrowed time—every delay is a quiet victory for the balance sheet. Every veteran that dies before their claim is paid is one less check to cut. It’s actuarial warfare: stall long enough and the victims become the solution.

And while Washington dithers, people are dying. Not hypothetically. Not someday. Right now.

They’re dying without the closure of justice. Without help for their families. Without so much as a whisper of thanks from the country they bled for.

What’s worse? The Department of the Navy knows this. They have the money. They have the authority. They just don’t have the will. They’d rather wait you out than pay you out.

And still, they have the audacity to hold ceremonies on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, to drape coffins in flags, to place wreaths on graves. They speak of “honor” and “sacrifice” as if those words mean anything without action. As if they haven’t already turned their backs on the very people who lived those values.

It’s not just a failure of policy—it’s a moral failure. One that cuts to the heart of what kind of country we really are. Because if a Marine can be poisoned on American soil, ignored for decades, and then quietly dismissed when he finally knocks on the door for justice—what the hell did he serve for?

We are not talking about a clerical error. We’re talking about systemic indifference. A legacy of denial followed by a performance of compassion so hollow it practically echoes.

You can’t hide behind “complicated litigation” forever. This isn’t a legal puzzle—it’s a question of will. Either you believe that Marines and their families deserve justice, or you don’t. Either you’re going to act, or you’re going to wait us out.

And make no mistake: we see the clock. We hear it ticking. Every month that passes, fewer claimants are alive. Every unanswered claim is a quiet funeral.

So to the Department of the Navy, the Department of Justice, and every politician who stood behind a podium and praised our service while doing nothing to make us whole—know this:

We remember.

We remember the promises you made. We remember the water. We remember the sickness. And we remember every single brother and sister who died without ever hearing the words “we’re sorry.”

And if you think we’re going away quietly, think again.

Because justice delayed isn’t just denied. It’s buried. And we’re tired of digging our own graves while you shuffle papers.

Settle the claims. Pay the people. Do it now.

Or stop pretending you ever gave a damn.

