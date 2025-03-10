I believe the far left (I call them communists) in our government openly declared themselves. We know they’ve been active all along, and that their ethics are nonexistent, however now that they’ve lost the election and Donald Trump took power January 20, the evil left started in earnest to attempt to overthrow the US. This is all caused by career elected officials who care more for reelection than they do for our country, and for liberal (leftist) bureaucrats who created the status quo and have no interest in changing it.

Look at the top elected officials on the left. Without naming names (Jeffries, Schumer, Schiff, rinse, repeat) none of them have an ounce of ethics, honesty, or worth. They participated in covering up Joe Biden’s dementia, threatened Supreme Court Justices they don’t like, lie about whose responsibility shutting down government is – Democrats blame Republicans, Republicans blame Democrats, and they’re all at fault because they refuse to do their damned job and default to cheap politics instead.

As I said above, it’s not just Democrats, although they tend to be the most egregious offenders against the government getting anything done. They’re not alone, however, as long as you have chameleons like Lindsey Graham in the government. You name a policy that is agreeable to whoever is in power and Graham will agree with it. When John McCain was alive he and Graham were besties, and Graham was all for amnesty, as was McCain. When McCain died, Graham dropped his amnesty stance quicker than a hot potato, instead assuming the stance of a closed border send them back where they came from hawk to ingratiate himself with Donald Trump.

All of the Congress is like these examples. There are few who will buck the current popular opinion in their particular party, knowing that independence means nobody votes for your bills and you will have a challenger in your next election. And that’s just the elected officials.

The Deep State (career bureaucrats) had so much power delegated to them by a do-nothing congress that most of the harm that comes from the government is the result of decisions made by unelected federal employees. Of course, with the activities by DOGE and the support of the Trump Administration, there is every possibility that the Deep State will be severely reduced if not removed.

That is little comfort to a population confronted with $34 Trillion in debt, an elected Congress that won’t take it’s thumb out of its rectum and actually pass a budget, and a Deep State that fights any and every attempt at fiscal responsibility.

There is a cure, however it’s difficult. Because the problem is still with the elected officials, and their habit of allowing unelected bureaucrats to wield their power for them, that’s a cycle that must be broken. I wonder if Congress is actually capable of running the government without the Deep State to do their job and allow them to suck up to donors all day every day.

If DOGE is successful, there will be fewer bureaucrats, which is a plus as long as the government can continue to run. No matter what DOGE does, there will be hiccups. Whether they’re from Congress taking responsibility for their Constitutional job or bureaucrats who are not used to being productive having to actually work for a (very good) living.

There is no cure without changing our system. DOGE is a good start, but it’s only the start. With no other changes, the government will revert to its present state over time. What’s necessary is to change how the government works. Thank God we have a plan. It’s called the Constitution, and it worked for quite a few years before politicians meddling with it brought us to our present state.

So what do we do? Start by repealing the 17th Amendment. Return Senators to representing their states instead of being a 6 year termed House of Representatives. Senators were supposed to represent the interests of their state in the federal government. They were not supposed to play at popular politics, as the House of Representatives do, they were supposed to be appointed by the state legislature, specifically to represent the state’s interests. They could be removed by the state government if they did not represent that state’s interests sufficiently. That’s a big difference from a six year term for a popularly elected official the way it is today. Popular election makes Senators more responsive to the vagaries of public opinion than they are to the needs of the state they represent, which is not their purpose Constitutionally.

If we actually return to the government described by the Constitution of 1789, the US will be a better place for every citizen to live.

Remember, the final responsibility for how this country works is yours and mine. Whatever criminal or unethical acts we allow will happen. The cure is to make your elected officials walk the walk. If they don't do what they promise at election time, replace them next time, and keep doing it until the government actually works for We the People. Prosecute those who commit crimes. Don’t allow them to lie about each other for political gain. Slander and libel are crimes for everyone except elected officials. That needs to change as well.

Finally, and most importantly, don’t let them blame you or act like reforming the government is some unprovoked or reactionary assault. Read the Declaration of Independence. We’re sort of in the same place now only instead of a king we have an unresponsive and irresponsible government. By their actions, the government and its employees are committing crimes against the citizens every day. I was taught growing up, that those who bully others and take their things don’t get to play the victim when they pick on the wrong person.

I believe they’ve finally picked on the wrong person, and that person is the citizenry of the USA, aware of their perfidy!

