This article is inspired by Thomas Gregg’s article, Quick Take: Earmarked for Assassination. It’s a quick read, and full of insight. If you haven’t read it, go there, then come back and read this.

There comes a line you simply do not cross — the line between argument and outright violence. For too long during the Biden years the radical Left — Antifa and their cousins in chaos — have treated that line like it was optional. They’ve been “fooling around” with impunity so long they’ve forgotten consequences are real. FAFO — “find out” — is an immutable law of human behavior. Sooner or later, people learn.

Kudos to this week’s Saturday Comments from PM’s Substack and thanks for the shout-out. It’s striking — almost tragically comic — how glued the Left is to its own rhetoric. If they were on the Titanic they’d deny the water was cold. They’ve managed to radicalize a generation into believing violence is an acceptable way to settle disagreements. Much of their leadership has never served; they don’t know the real horror of war, yet their policies and passions push us closer to that nightmare anyway.

I’m tired. Tired of the endless BS from the Left. Tired of a Congress so incompetent they can’t perform the most basic duties of governance. Tired of violence for the sake of violence. And yes — tired of the moral indifference that pretends violence is merely a “protest tactic.”

We used to talk about “overwhelming force” as a deterrent, not because we relish it but because order demands strength when lawlessness grows. You’ll see that play out — Portland, Memphis, Chicago — in places where law and order are being tested.

The Left will scream “DICTATOR” — they always do — and yet the chaos continues.

The polite fiction that we can all “just get along” has been shattered.

A passage from Elizabeth Nickson’s excellent Substack captures the divide succinctly:

“James Kunstler wrote about it last week here. In our country these days, all of this has apparently produced two camps at war psychologically, now verging on something like a hot civil war. One camp calling itself ‘progressive’ insists on a roster of ideas, policies, and practices that look patently absurd, abusive of the public interest, and hostile to the values of Western Civ. The other camp styles itself as ‘conservative’ seeking to preserve Western Civ and the advancement of our so-called way of life.”

That’s the landscape we’re walking through. I believe those of us who openly profess love of Jesus, who value honesty, transparency, and the rule of law, now have targets painted on our foreheads. We are not naïve. The other side — communist, socialist, Leftist, Democrats — are chasing power without truth, guidance, or moral restraint. Their goal is domination; the means are secondary.

So what do we do? Watch our six. Be prepared. Be competent. Train. Know how to defend yourself and your family. My oath to defend this country against enemies foreign and domestic has no expiration date. I don’t say that to spread fear — I say it to affirm duty.

This is not a call to lawlessness. It is a call to clarity: recognize the choice being posed to the nation, refuse to be lulled by rhetoric, and get serious about protecting what’s left of our civic order and moral framework.

Anything less is surrender.

