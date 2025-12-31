Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
11h

We need a citizens amendment that cleans out the traps that have been placed in the system and will prevent changes by the legislature. We need that amendment in 2026.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PM's avatar
PM
11h

You're getting awfully close to the fire. Watch your back, Jack And stay strong..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Sotallaro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture