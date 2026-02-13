Federal Power and the Cowardice of Selective Enforcement

By Jack Sotallaro

The federal government has perfected a dangerous habit: saying the right things about liberty while enforcing it cautiously, selectively, and conditionally.

That is not restraint. It is evasion.

The First Amendment Is Not a Risk Tool

The First Amendment was not designed to minimize backlash. It was designed to restrain power.

Congress does not get to fund rights selectively. The Executive does not get to enforce them timidly.

When federal agencies hesitate because enforcement might be “complicated,” they communicate something unmistakable: that some rights are more enforceable than others.

That message corrodes faith in government faster than open repression ever could.

DOJ’s Core Failure

The Department of Justice does not exist to manage social tension. It exists to enforce federal law without fear or favor.

Selective enforcement is not discretion. It is dereliction.

When intimidation or suppression is tolerated because prosecution is politically fraught, DOJ tells the public that justice is negotiable. Once that belief takes hold, no amount of rhetoric restores credibility.

Equal Justice Is Preventive Justice

Neutral enforcement prevents escalation. It prevents resentment. It prevents the belief that law is a tool of the powerful rather than a shield for the equal.

Federal officials often speak as if restraint preserves peace. In reality, restraint in enforcement often delays conflict until it is worse.

The Choice Remains

Washington can still choose neutrality. It can still enforce the law evenly. It can still remind the country that rights are not conditional.

Or it can continue managing optics until legitimacy collapses.

History will not confuse the two.

