This is a plan that is as complete as I have the knowledge to create. While I don’t pretend it is functionally complete, I will say it adequately describes all the steps necessary to transition unconstitutional aid programs from federal control to state control, where they are legal and better controlled.

The plan is anchored in current Arkansas/federal program numbers. From there I build a phased transition model that separates legal authority, funding, operations, fraud control, and beneficiary protection.

The key word is defensible. A valid Arkansas transition plan cannot simply say, “Cut off Washington and let Little Rock handle it Monday morning.” That would be rhetoric, not policy. A defensible plan has to admit three hard truths up front:

First, Arkansas cannot unilaterally convert federal welfare programs into state programs. Congress would have to change federal law, and for Medicaid especially, CMS waivers alone would not be enough for a full transfer.

Second, the money is enormous, especially Medicaid. Arkansas Medicaid currently enrolls about 813,000 people; total Medicaid spending is about $8.6 billion, with roughly $7 billion coming from federal Medicaid funding, or 81% of total Medicaid spending. That is larger than Arkansas’s entire FY2027 general revenue budget of about $6.7 billion. Any honest transition must include a federal tax-and-spending drawdown that leaves room for states to fund their own systems.

Third, beneficiaries cannot be treated as collateral damage. In Arkansas, SNAP alone served about 240,100 residents in FY2024, with benefits totaling about $551.78 million and an average benefit of $191 per person per month. More than 64% of Arkansas SNAP participants are in families with children, and more than 45% are in families with older adults or disabled members. That means transition must protect the truly needy while changing who governs the program.

Arkansas Federal-to-State Assistance Transition Model

Working title

The Arkansas Assistance Sovereignty and Integrity Plan

The plan should be built around six principles: no immediate benefit cliff, no blank checks, no federal permanent control, no fraud tolerance, no unfunded state mandate, and no illusion that federal aid is “free money.”

1. Program inventory: what Arkansas is actually absorbing

A realistic Arkansas transition should begin with a full inventory of the major federal assistance streams touching low-income households.

Program area

Current Arkansas snapshot

Transition risk

Medicaid / ARHOME / CHIP

About 813,000 enrolled; $8.6B total spending; about $7B federal

Extremely high. Cannot be absorbed quickly.

SNAP

About 240,100 Arkansans in FY2024; $551.78M benefits in 2024; latest FY2025 average around 240,400 monthly recipients

High, but administratively manageable.

SNAP administration

FY2023 Arkansas SNAP issuance about $542.4M; admin costs about $86.7M split state/federal under prior model

Medium-high. Already state-administered, federally financed.

TANF / TEA

Arkansas TANF federal award activity shows about $63M in FY2024

Medium. Already block-grant-like.

LIHEAP

FY2024 Arkansas total funding available about $42.8M; about 51,964 households served

Medium. Seasonal and emergency-based.

WIC

Arkansas average monthly WIC participation reportedly rose to about 62,949 in 2024; WIC is federally funded through USDA grants

Medium. Sensitive population: pregnant women, infants, young children.

Sources: SNAP, Medicaid, TANF, LIHEAP, WIC.

The immediate conclusion is obvious: SNAP, TANF, LIHEAP, and WIC can be transitioned first. Medicaid must be handled separately and more slowly. Medicaid is not merely a welfare program; it is also a health-financing system for children, disabled adults, nursing home residents, rural hospitals, long-term care, and low-income workers. In Arkansas, people age 65+ and people with disabilities are 22% of Medicaid enrollees but account for 43% of spending. That is the population you do not destabilize for the sake of a slogan.

2. Legal structure: Congress must create a devolution pathway

Arkansas should ask Congress to enact a federal State Assistance Transition Act. The act would not simply cut programs. It would create a lawful pathway for states to assume responsibility.

The federal law should do five things:

Authorize states to submit a State Assistance Sovereignty Plan. Convert selected federal assistance streams into declining transition grants. Permit states to consolidate overlapping eligibility systems. Reduce federal program mandates as federal funding phases down. Pair the federal spending reduction with federal tax relief or tax-room transfer, so citizens are not taxed federally for programs their states must now fund.

That last point matters. Without tax-room transfer, Washington would simply dump obligations onto Little Rock while keeping the tax base. That is not federalism. That is laundering federal retreat through state budgets.

Constitutionally, the plan can be argued from the fact that Congress’s spending power is rooted in Article I, Section 8, Clause 1, while federal conditions on grants remain a modern doctrine with limits. The current system exists because Congress chooses to tax, spend, condition, and administer. Congress can also choose to unwind, devolve, and withdraw.

3. Arkansas governing structure: create one state authority

Arkansas should create an Arkansas Assistance Authority inside, or adjacent to, DHS. This should not be a new empire. It should be a consolidation body with a sunset review built in.

Its job would be to combine the state-facing portions of SNAP, TEA/TANF, LIHEAP, WIC coordination, Medicaid eligibility, child-care assistance, and housing referral data into one eligibility and integrity system.

The Authority would have five divisions:

Eligibility and Enrollment. One household file. One identity record. One income verification process. One residency check. One appeal process.

Benefits and Payments. Separate benefit accounts for food, medical, housing, energy, child care, and emergency aid, but coordinated through a single state case record.

Fraud and Program Integrity. Real-time cross-checks with wage records, death records, incarceration data, out-of-state duplication, lottery winnings where legally available, business ownership, and vendor anomalies.

County and Community Coordination. County-level assistance boards would not replace DHS, but they would review local delivery gaps and coordinate with food banks, churches, nonprofits, clinics, and local governments.

Audit and Public Reporting. Quarterly public dashboards: enrollment, spending, improper payments, appeals, denials, restored benefits, fraud referrals, vendor removals, and administrative cost per case.

This is how you stop pretending the poor are helped by seven disconnected portals, five eligibility offices, three federal agencies, and a fog machine.

4. Phase I: SNAP, TANF, LIHEAP, and WIC transition first

Years 1–2: build the Arkansas Assistance Trust Fund

Arkansas should create an Arkansas Assistance Trust Fund with separate accounts for food, family cash assistance, maternal/infant nutrition, energy assistance, and emergency relief.

During the first two years, federal dollars continue flowing, but they are mapped program-by-program into the state trust structure. The state does not yet replace the federal money. It builds the system that will eventually receive and manage the replacement.

For SNAP, the state already has a practical warning shot. Recent federal changes are shifting more SNAP administrative cost to states. Arkansas advocates estimate that beginning in October 2026, states must cover 75% of SNAP administrative costs, adding about $18 million for Arkansas in SFY2027 and roughly $25 million annually thereafter. Using Arkansas’s FY2024 SNAP payment error rate of 9.56%, one analysis estimated Arkansas could face a 10% benefit cost share, about $55 million, unless error rates are reduced.

That creates the perfect pilot project. Arkansas should not wait for full federal devolution. It should immediately build a SNAP Integrity Unit with the goal of driving the error rate below 6%, because under the current cost-shift structure, error control becomes budget protection.

Years 3–5: convert benefits into state-administered categories

Arkansas should replace federal program labels with state categories:

Arkansas Food Assistance replaces SNAP structure.

Arkansas Family Work and Stabilization Assistance replaces TEA/TANF-style cash support.

Arkansas Mothers and Children Nutrition Program absorbs WIC-like services.

Arkansas Energy Relief Program replaces LIHEAP.

Arkansas Emergency Household Fund covers verified one-time crises: utility shutoff, disaster displacement, emergency medicine gap, or short-term shelter.

The benefit levels during Years 3–5 should be protected by a hold-harmless rule: no lawful current recipient loses eligibility solely because the program name or administering authority changes. Fraud, income change, residency change, duplicate enrollment, or failure to comply with lawful reporting rules are different. But the transition itself should not be the weapon.

5. Phase II: Medicaid must be separated into three populations

Medicaid cannot be treated like one program. Arkansas should divide it into three groups.

Group A: medically fragile, elderly, disabled, and long-term care

This group should be protected first and transitioned last. Arkansas Medicaid spending is heavily concentrated here; people 65+ and people with disabilities are 22% of enrollees but 43% of spending, and institutional care per enrollee is listed at $42,312 compared with $33,805 for home care in the KFF Arkansas fact sheet.

For this group, Arkansas should keep federal Medicaid financing in place during the first five years while building state long-term care reforms: more home-care slots where appropriate, fraud review of provider billing, nursing-home transparency, and rural access protection.

Group B: children, pregnant women, and postpartum mothers

This group should remain protected under a state medical assistance guarantee. Medicaid covers 47% of children and 41% of births in Arkansas according to the KFF fact sheet. Any plan that destabilizes child coverage or maternity care in rural Arkansas will fail morally, politically, and administratively.

The state should eventually combine Medicaid child coverage, WIC services, maternal health, and child nutrition screening into one Arkansas Mothers and Children Health Account.

Group C: able-bodied working-age adults

This is where Arkansas can move first. The state already has ARHOME and a history of Medicaid waiver experimentation. KFF reports 243,000 adults in Arkansas’s expansion group, and 64% of Medicaid adults are working in Arkansas. That cuts both ways: policy should encourage work, but it must not pretend recipients are all idle.

The transition model for this group should be:

Year 1: eligibility audit and income verification modernization.

Year 2: work, education, caregiving, treatment, or job-search pathway, with exemptions for disability, pregnancy, caregiving, serious illness, and lack of available work-support infrastructure.

Year 3: state-designed health benefit account for able-bodied adults, using private-plan purchasing where cheaper and direct Medicaid-style payment where necessary.

Years 4–7: federal matching funds decline only as Arkansas receives federal tax-room transfer or equivalent transition funding.

6. Funding model: what Arkansas would need to replace

Here is the blunt math.

For SNAP, Arkansas would need to plan around roughly $500 million to $550 million annually in food benefits, plus administrative costs. The FY2024 benefit total was $551.78 million, while more recent reporting around 2025–2026 places monthly federal SNAP funds around $40–41 million, or roughly $490 million annually if annualized.

For Medicaid, Arkansas cannot simply replace federal funding from current general revenue. KFF places Arkansas Medicaid total spending at $8.6 billion, with $7 billion federal. NASBO reports Arkansas’s proposed FY2027 general revenue budget at $6.69 billion. Those two numbers make the case by themselves: a Medicaid transition requires national legislation that reduces federal taxes or creates a dedicated transition transfer.

For LIHEAP, the replacement scale is much smaller: FY2024 Arkansas LIHEAP funding available was about $42.8 million, serving 51,964 households. That is a manageable state-level program compared with Medicaid.

For TANF, the FY2024 Arkansas TANF award activity shown in HHS TAGGS totals roughly $63 million. That is also a realistic candidate for early state assumption.

A defensible Arkansas funding model would therefore look like this:

Years 1–2: Arkansas appropriates only system-building money: fraud controls, eligibility technology, staff training, audit capacity, and SNAP administrative match.

Years 3–5: Arkansas begins assuming small and medium programs: LIHEAP, TANF/TEA, state emergency assistance, and partial SNAP administration.

Years 5–7: Arkansas assumes a defined share of SNAP benefit funding, but only if paired with federal tax-room transfer or a declining federal transition grant.

Years 7–10: Arkansas begins Medicaid devolution only for able-bodied adult expansion populations, while elderly, disabled, children, pregnant women, and long-term care populations remain protected until the state can prove fiscal capacity.

Years 10–12: Medicaid long-term restructuring begins, but only after rural hospital impact, nursing home financing, home-care waitlists, and disabled-care continuity are independently certified.

7. Fraud control: the plan must be tougher than the current system

This is where Arkansas can make the model nationally credible.

The state should require:

Monthly cross-checks against wage and employment data.

Quarterly cross-checks against death records, incarceration records, and out-of-state duplicate enrollment.

Identity verification at enrollment and renewal.

Vendor scoring for abnormal EBT redemption patterns.

Provider integrity review for Medicaid billing anomalies.

Public reporting of improper payment rates by program.

Mandatory recovery of overpayments where lawful.

Criminal referral for organized fraud rings.

Whistleblower protection for DHS employees, vendors, and nonprofit partners.

Independent annual audit by Legislative Audit, with a public fraud-recovery report.

The argument should be stated sharply: fraud is not merely taxpayer abuse; it is theft from the poor. If Arkansas is going to claim constitutional responsibility for assistance, it must also claim moral responsibility for policing the money.

8. Beneficiary protection: no cruelty disguised as reform

The plan should include a Beneficiary Bill of Transition Rights.

No lawful recipient loses benefits merely because a program changes from federal to state administration.

Every denial must include a written reason.

Every recipient has a clear appeal path.

Emergency food, medicine, and shelter cases receive expedited review.

Children, disabled persons, pregnant women, elderly recipients, and long-term care patients receive continuity protection.

County offices must have in-person help for people who cannot navigate online systems.

Faith-based and private charities may cooperate voluntarily, but may not be conscripted into government administration.

This gives the plan moral credibility. It says: we are not cutting off the needy; we are cutting off federal dependency machinery, fraud, duplication, and constitutional drift.

9. Arkansas pilot timeline

Year 1: Audit and legal preparation

Arkansas creates the Assistance Transition Commission.

Inventory all federal and state assistance dollars.

Map every eligibility rule.

Identify duplicate systems.

Publish a beneficiary impact report.

Request federal waivers where available.

Draft congressional legislation for full devolution authority.

Year 2: Build the unified eligibility system

Create one state household record.

Build fraud and duplicate-enrollment checks.

Train DHS and county staff.

Begin public dashboards.

Launch pilot counties in one urban, one rural Delta, one northwest, and one southern Arkansas region.

Year 3: Consolidate smaller programs

Transition LIHEAP-style energy aid into the Arkansas Energy Relief Program.

Consolidate TEA/TANF into Arkansas Family Work and Stabilization Assistance.

Create emergency benefit accounts for verified crisis needs.

Begin WIC-state coordination with maternal health programs.

Year 4: SNAP integrity and state food model

Move SNAP operations into Arkansas Food Assistance structure while still receiving federal funds.

Reduce payment error rate below 6% target.

Apply Arkansas food-purchase rules where federally allowed.

Coordinate with food banks and local grocers.

Expand fraud analytics.

Year 5: Partial SNAP fiscal assumption

Arkansas assumes a defined share of food assistance funding only if federal law provides matching tax-room transfer or transition grants.

No benefit cliff.

Annual legislative appropriation required.

Quarterly public report required.

Years 6–7: Able-bodied adult Medicaid redesign

Separate able-bodied adult expansion population from medically fragile groups.

Implement work, education, caregiving, treatment, or job-search pathways with real exemptions.

Create state health accounts for able-bodied adults.

Protect children, disabled, elderly, pregnant women, and long-term care recipients from disruption.

Years 8–10: Medicaid fiscal transition begins

Federal Medicaid funding phases down only as Arkansas fiscal capacity phases up.

Rural hospital impact must be certified.

Long-term care continuity must be certified.

Disabled-care access must be certified.

Legislative supermajority required before any major Medicaid eligibility reduction.

Years 10–12: Full Arkansas assistance sovereignty

Arkansas operates its own assistance system.

Federal government no longer directly administers or dictates ordinary welfare design.

Federal taxation is correspondingly reduced or redirected.

Arkansas voters can finally see the cost, judge the results, punish failure, and reward success.

The Bottom-line

The transition from federal welfare control to state responsibility must be serious, staged, and honest. Arkansas cannot simply absorb Washington’s welfare machine overnight, and no responsible conservative should pretend otherwise. SNAP alone sends roughly half a billion dollars a year in food benefits into Arkansas households. Medicaid is larger still: about 813,000 Arkansans are enrolled, with total spending around $8.6 billion and roughly $7 billion of that coming from Washington. That means devolution cannot be an unfunded federal dump on the states. It must be paired with federal tax-and-spending withdrawal, temporary transition grants, and real state fiscal room. But the scale of the problem is not an argument against reform. It is the reason reform must be planned instead of preached.

Arkansas should begin with a full inventory of every federal assistance dollar entering the state, then create an Arkansas Assistance Trust Fund to receive, track, and ultimately replace federal streams. Smaller and more targeted programs, such as TANF-style family assistance, energy assistance, emergency household aid, and maternal-child nutrition support, should transition first. SNAP should follow through a state food assistance model built around fraud prevention, eligibility verification, vendor accountability, and a hold-harmless period for current lawful recipients. Medicaid must be treated separately, with children, pregnant women, the disabled, the elderly, and long-term care patients protected first and transitioned last. Able-bodied adult expansion populations can be redesigned earlier, but only with lawful exemptions, work or education pathways, and protection against bureaucratic cruelty.

The goal is not to abandon the poor. The goal is to stop pretending that Washington is the only institution capable of caring for them. A real transition would protect current lawful beneficiaries, punish fraud, require annual audits, publish public dashboards, empower counties and charities to coordinate voluntarily, and force Arkansas legislators to own the programs they defend.

If California wants one system, let California fund it. If Arkansas wants another, let Arkansas build it, police it, and answer for it. That is not chaos. That is federalism. That is accountability. That is government close enough to be seen, questioned, corrected, and, when necessary, replaced.

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