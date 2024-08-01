There are a lot of Trump supporters who spent inordinate amounts of time making fun of Joe Biden’s mental decline and frailty. We must admit, sometimes it was pretty entertaining, but mostly it was a case of “There but for the grace of God go I”, as Joe isn’t that much older than we are. But Joe isn’t running anymore, and it’s Kamala Harris who is the presumptive Democrat candidate for President. She is his Vice-President, and participated in all his programs and policies, so in our opinion she’s the inheritor of Biden’s time in office, good or bad.

Then we look at Donald Trump through the eyes of a Biden supporter, and find a venial and narcissistic man. We discount the legal problems he’s having simply because there are those in the Democrat party who could be accused of the same crimes as Trump, but they haven’t been. The two-tier justice system we’ve evolved isn’t pretty, and it isn’t just. So we give Trump a pass on the documents, and the property value estimation, and whatever other lawfare he’s being subjected to.

The bottom line to us is that if you look at the personal lives of the candidates, Trump or Harris, neither is worthy, however we’re not electing a pope, we’re electing a president. Neither is our idea of the ideal President, but one of them will be elected, so how do we make a decision?

Here’s a novel idea. How about we forget about the candidates personalities and flaws and concentrate on something that will actually help us make the right choice when we vote?

How about voting programs instead of personalities? How about looking at what each candidate did while in office (and in Kamala Harris’ case what Joe Biden did) and choose the one that most nearly matches what you’d do if you were in power? The candidate’s social being is not the person who will govern, it’s their policy view. We know that a person who’s a bag of dirt at home is probably a bag of dirt at work too -- we’re not that naive. However, a nerdy or blusterous or polite, or profane person is still only a person; it’s their policy and programs that affect the direction the country takes.

So if we stipulate that their policies and programs will directly affect each of us, we should look at the first terms of their presidency (Vice-Presidency in Harris’ case).

In his first term, Donald Trump put effective programs in place to control illegal entry through the southern border. He built some walls – not nearly enough, but that’s Congress not Trump – and they are effective in reducing the number of illegals that enter the country. He put in place the “Remain in Mexico” program for those who intended to claim refugee status. Through this program, anyone who claimed to be in danger in their homeland only got to come into the US for their hearing. The number claiming refugee status dropped as a result of this program. Trump put tax reduction in place for the middle and lower classes and though the predominant benefit was to the well-to-do, the middle and lower classes did benefit. As a result of his energy policy, the economy boomed and real wages rose. He was suckered by Fauci and the pandemic mafia, but then again so was Biden/Harris. Overall we believe the country was better off after four years of Donald Trump’s leadership, and that was four years with the Democrats and Never Trumpers head-hunting him every day.

The Biden/Harris first term has been a little rocky. Their first action was to open the southern border by repealing the Trump executive orders. Under the guise of the Green New Deal they cut back and in many locations ceased drilling for and exploring for oil and natural gas. In a matter of one year the US went from and energy exporter to an energy importer and the price of all energy skyrocketed. When energy is expensive jobs go away and that is exactly what happened. A lot of companies went from full-time labor to part-time. The change saved them the cost of medical insurance and in some cases paid leave as well. Several part-time jobs were created for each full-time job lost. This is the source of the high job creation numbers the Biden/Harris administration claims. They just don’t say they’re part-time.

So while we can’t say that we socially prefer one candidate over the other, we certainly prefer the business approach that Trump brought to the office rather than the appeasement politics of the Biden/Harris Administration. We’re sure there are those who are diametrically opposed to Trump, and these folks may continue to work for Harris. That’s great! That is the freedom you have in the US that isn’t available many other places in the world.

We believe the world is a more dangerous place with Joe Biden in power and that Kamala Harris will just continue those policies and programs. Although his detractors said that Trump would get us into WWIII if he was elected, his four years saw no new war. His strength and aggressive attitude insured our allies and enemies knew what their position was, and the result was a lack of conflict. Since Biden/Harris took power, our enemies have gotten bolder and it seems the administration is more interested in paying them off. Nothing good will come of that policy.

So to put a coda on it, we support Donald Trump. He’s not perfect, but then no one is.

Your comments are welcome.

