What did Rep. Raskin, Rep. Jeffries, Senator Schumer, Senator Schiff and the rest of the Demodummy cabal do about Epstein when they were in power?

Absolutely nothing.

What did any Democrat do about Epstein when the party of AOC and Crockett were in power?

Absolutely nothing.

The Donkeycrats weren't interested before now. Why? Were their people in the file? Was Bill Clinton, the horndog president, Bill Gates, the vax and poison moron, John Brennan, the avowed communist who actually voted for a communist, or James Clapper, who perjured himself on national TV actually in the file? We know the Bills (Clinton – love the blue dress – and Gates – admitted to ‘meeting’ with Epstein) are in there. Who else would be embarrassed or prosecuted (hopefully) for their perversion if they were Epsteiniacs?

For something that didn't bother them for all of Biden's administration (which he doesn't remember) it seems to be a big deal now. Why is that? Is it a political move designed to trip up the Trump administration? We think so. All the lawfare and roadblocks the Party of, you know, the Thing, threw in front of him didn’t stop Trump. In order for Obama’s plans for a progressive/socialist/communist country to succeed, the MAGA revolution had to be nipped in the bud.

I believe that ship is long gone, and MAGA is stronger than ever, however they’ll still try, and unfortunately there are people who will believe the crap they spew.

All the current Democrat angst is nothing but political lies designed to force Trump into revealing the Democrat curated Epstein File. And I believe that’s exactly what they’ve done. Edited it like they lied about Hunter’s laptop and accepted Hillary’s fictional Steele Dossier because they helped demean, defeat, and bankrupt Trump. They failed again.

The leftist communist progressives (common name Democrat) have had whatever information existed on Epstein all to themselves for four years. I'm sure by now they've expunged any of their own names and have added in some juicy fantasy fiction about Republicans and minor girls. Not that I think there were no Republicans hanging out on Epstein Island. There probably were. Unfortunately the name of your political party doesn't seem to interfere with the excessively expanded libido some people develop when they are elected.

They lied. They cheated. They planted known false information with their willing accomplices the mainstream media (MSM), who dutifully convicted Trump and his supporters nonstop without a scintilla of evidence.

That's who they are.

What they should be is prison inmates for the rest of their natural lives. They all committed treason, and not just the politicians, but the MSM as well. The politicians performed a soft coup against President Trump's administration while being supported by all the self-righteous media talking and typing heads. Lies spewed with impunity, never believing they'd have to pay the piper and never be brought to justice.

Well, we have a chance at justice now.

And I think I hear the piper playing as I write. It's a sad song for the cabal and their enablers, but it’s music to my ears.

Bye Bye traitors

For those of you who read my stuff regularly, you’ll wonder how I’ve changed my opinion on Trump’s handling of the Epstein files. I haven’t, I still believe he should have been more open, although being reminded by a reader that the Dems had the files for 4 years to do whatever they wished with it did give me pause.

I support Trump, always have. That doesn’t mean that any MAGA supporter has to agree with everything. We’re smarter than that.