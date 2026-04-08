Every once in a while, someone in politics slips up and says something true. You can always tell because the room gets quiet, staffers panic, and the comms team sprints in like they’re covering up a nuclear accident.

We all get laser-focused at times—your job, your project, your principle—until everything else falls out of your peripheral vision. That’s human.

But for politicians?

That’s their operating system.

If it doesn’t help reelection, it doesn’t exist.

The American political class has achieved a kind of Olympic-level tunnel vision.

Their gold-medal event? Pretending to serve the country while actually serving their reelection committees.

“Public service without serving the public.”

They’ve mastered it so well it should be taught at Harvard Kennedy School.

Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians-who-are-actually-just-angry-Republicans, Greens, and whatever new flavor pops up next week—they all share the same holy obsession: reelection.

Not the Constitution.

Not the people.

Not the long-term health of the nation.

Nope. Just the next electoral scoreboard.

Congress: Where Solving Problems Is Optional, But Fundraising Is Mandatory

Watch any congressional hearing.

Half the room is on their phone.

The other half is filming campaign ads thinly disguised as “questions.”

This isn’t governance.

It’s performative politics with a pension.

Examples?

Plenty.

Lindsey Graham

A man who can pivot from demanding accountability to rubber-stamping the very thing he swore to oppose—all in the same news cycle.

He talks tough, votes soft, and fund raises off both sides of the contradiction.

If political flexibility were an Olympic sport, he’d retire with a wall full of gold medals.

Rand Paul

A sharp mind, good instincts, often a needed voice of skepticism—

but still caught in the same gravitational pull as everyone else.

Grill a bureaucrat one day, fund raise off the clip the next.

In other words:

The incentives warp everyone.

Even the good ones.

It’s Not Just Washington—State Legislatures Are Just As Hopeless

Here’s the part Americans hate to admit:

Looking to state legislatures for rescue is like looking to the junior varsity squad to win the Super Bowl.

Most statehouses can barely run themselves, much less reform Washington.

They’re drowning in:

local cronyism

backroom appropriations deals

lobbyist-written bills

budget gimmicks

ethics scandals that magically vanish in committee

These aren’t the cavalry.

They’re just smaller, cheaper replicas of the same broken political class—with worse furniture and fewer cameras.

And here’s the quote, exactly where it belongs:

“Expecting state legislatures to reform Washington is like expecting a fire department staffed with arsonists — who are too busy lighting new fires — to bother putting out the old ones.”

Yes, there are exceptions.

Yes, some are fighting the good fight.

But institutionally?

They aren’t the solution.

They’re barely keeping their own houses from burning down.

We’ve Seen This Movie Before (and it’s still terrible)

Remember term limits?

Voters want them.

Politicians don’t.

So guess which group gets to decide?

Exactly.

“Congress isn’t broken. It’s functioning perfectly—according to the people who profit from the dysfunction.”

What’s the solution?

Here’s the cosmic punchline:

**The only people who can fix the system are the people the system protects.**

Washington won’t fix itself.

State legislatures won’t save us.

Agencies won’t suddenly rediscover humility.

Political celebrities won’t suddenly discover courage.

And no, electing one or two firebrands—even the ones we like—won’t repair a collapsing scaffolding.

This is a structural crisis.

A generational crisis.

A civic crisis.

What do we do?

What Americans have always done when the country is pushed to the brink:

Call out corruption

Vote the cowards out

Support constitutional reforms that bypass DC’s self-interest

Build real civic coalitions at the local level

Refuse to let political tunnel vision become national destiny

Apply pressure to both Washington AND your statehouse

This won’t be easy.

This won’t be fast.

This is a long march—an unglamorous, grassroots fight to force accountability on a political class that forgot what the word means.

“Politicians don’t have tunnel vision—they have self-preservation vision.

And unless the people intervene, that vision destroys nations.”

And here’s the good news:

When Americans finally get fed up—

truly fed up—

the establishment never sees what hits them next.

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