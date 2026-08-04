Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
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I've been saying this for a decade or more: we are 330 million people that can't see that our biggest enemy in the world is only 535 strong. This year I amended it to 540 to include members of the SC.

I believe we will fail to change course before a spectacular financial crash. This is evidenced (to me) by the fact that in my last local election, almost 50% of the seats were unchallenged. Incumbents ruled by name recognition and the parties and media destroyed challengers long before the election. Who wants to withstand the opposition research going back decades ruining one's reputation?

You've nail this one accurately. We've long held these thoughts, you put them on paper. We should have continued tarring and feathering them long ago. J6 was a warning to us proles: Try to mobilize to get rid of us and we'll ruin you!

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