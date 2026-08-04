Every once in a while, someone in politics says something so painfully obvious that you wonder if they accidentally told the truth.

This—this right here—is one of those moments.

We’ve all been guilty of laser-focusing on one thing so intensely that everything else fades into the fog. You get locked into an idea. A principle. A project. A goal. And because your nose is glued to the target, you lose track of your surroundings, your situational awareness, and whatever’s creeping up on your flank from the pipeline.

For normal people, this is called being human.

For politicians?

It’s called a career strategy.

“If it doesn’t help reelection, it doesn’t exist.”

Let’s not sugarcoat this. Washington, D.C. has perfected a uniquely American art form:

“Public service” without ever serving the public.

Our elected class has become a herd of tunnel-visioned incumbents trained to fixate on one sacred idol: reelection. Not the Constitution. Not the people. Not the future of the nation. No, no—reelection.

They don’t even pretend anymore.

Just watch a congressional hearing. Half of them aren’t asking questions—they’re filming campaign commercials.

The disease is bipartisan.

Left, right, “center,” libertarian-ish, green-ish, red, blue, polka-dot—pick your flavor. The symptoms always look the same:

hyperfocus on donors

obsession with polling

addiction to PAC money

a spiritual devotion to cable-news appearances

fundraising emails written with more urgency than an actual emergency alert system

And meanwhile?

The country burns through debt, our borders dissolve, families struggle, small towns fight for survival, freedom erodes, and Congress is busy making TikTok clips of themselves pretending to care.

“They’re not looking out for America. They’re looking out for the next election night victory party.”

We’ve seen this movie before (and it’s still terrible)

Example time.

Remember term limits?

Voters want them. Polls show overwhelming support.

So why haven’t they passed?

Because the only people who can pass them are the ones who benefit from not passing them.

Remember Balanced Budget promises?

Every two years: “We must stop reckless spending!”

Every two years after that: record deficits, giant omnibus bills, midnight votes, and a debt ceiling that’s starting to look like the Tower of Babel.

Remember immigration reform?

Every election cycle, both parties dust it off, wave it around like a magic wand, and then…

promptly lose it again for 23 months.

Because solving the problem would eliminate the campaign issue.

And they need that campaign issue like oxygen.

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Politicians don’t solve problems—they farm them.

They cultivate them.

They harvest them for votes.

Why don’t they change?

Easy.

Why would they?

This is the only profession on Earth where failure gets you:

a pension

staff

security

a book deal

a consulting gig

and a contributorship at CNN or Fox

You don’t even have to show up for work.

You just need to show up for the cameras.

“Congress isn’t broken. It’s functioning exactly as designed—by the people who benefit from the dysfunction.”

“So what’s the solution?”

Ah yes—the million-dollar question.

Or actually, the trillion-dollar question, given the state of our national finances.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth:

The only people who can fix the system…

are the people who broke it.

That’s like asking a fox to reform poultry management.

Or expecting a pyromaniac to write fire-safety codes.

Or electing Congress to regulate Congress.

Sure, there are proposals:

term limits

banning stock trading

balance-the-budget amendments

campaign finance reform

recall elections for federal officials

lobbyist restrictions

Article V state-driven reforms

But to enact most of them?

You need lawmakers.

And the problem is the lawmakers.

It’s a political snake eating its own tail—except the snake is overpaid, underworked, and spends its free time fundraising at steak dinners while you foot the bill.

Congress: Where Solving Problems Is Optional, But Fundraising Is Mandatory

Watch any congressional hearing.

Half the room is on their phone.

The other half is filming campaign ads thinly disguised as “questions.”

This isn’t governance.

It’s performative politics with a pension.

Examples?

Plenty.

Chuck Schumer

Chuck Schumer is a Democratic power broker whose critics contend he places partisan interests ahead of institutional restraint, favors expanding federal authority, and uses Senate procedure to advance political objectives while opposing similar tactics when employed by Republicans.

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Rand Paul

A sharp mind, good instincts, often a needed voice of skepticism—

but still caught in the same gravitational pull as everyone else.

Grill a bureaucrat one day, fundraise off the clip the next.

In other words:

The incentives warp everyone.

Even the good ones.

It’s Not Just Washington—State Legislatures Are Just As Hopeless

Here’s the part Americans hate to admit:

Looking to state legislatures for rescue is like looking to the junior varsity squad to win the Super Bowl.

Most statehouses can barely run themselves, much less reform Washington.

They’re drowning in:

local cronyism

backroom appropriations deals

lobbyist-written bills

budget gimmicks

ethics scandals that magically vanish in committee

These aren’t the cavalry.

They’re just smaller, cheaper replicas of the same broken political class—with worse furniture and fewer cameras.

And here’s the quote, exactly where it belongs:

“Expecting state legislatures to reform Washington is like expecting a fire department staffed with arsonists — they’re too busy lighting new fires to bother putting out the old ones.”

Yes, there are exceptions.

Yes, some are fighting the good fight.

But institutionally?

They aren’t the solution.

They’re barely keeping their own houses from burning down.

Message Jack Sotallaro

We’ve Seen This Movie Before (and it’s still terrible)

Remember term limits?

Voters want them.

Politicians don’t.

So guess which group gets to decide?

Exactly.

Balanced budget amendment?

Campaign finance reform?

Lobbyist restrictions?

Stock-trading bans?

Everything that would fix politics is controlled by the people broken politics benefits.

“Congress isn’t broken. It’s functioning perfectly—according to the people who profit from the dysfunction.”

“So what’s the solution?”

Here’s the cosmic punchline:

**The only people who can fix the system

are the people the system protects.**

Washington won’t fix itself.

State legislatures won’t save us.

Agencies won’t suddenly rediscover humility.

Political celebrities won’t suddenly discover courage.

And no, electing one or two firebrands—even the ones we like—won’t repair a collapsing scaffolding.

This is a structural crisis.

A generational crisis.

A civic crisis.

So what do we do?

We do the only thing we’ve ever been able to do:

hold the line, call out the nonsense, vote the cowards out, back constitutional reform, support outsider candidates who aren’t afraid to get booed in Washington, and refuse to let “business as usual” become the national obituary.

Because the political class won’t fix itself.

They’re too busy staring at the next election to see the country sliding off a cliff.

“In America, politicians don’t have tunnel vision.

They have self-preservation vision.”

And unless we pry the reins out of their hands, they’ll ride that vision straight into the ground—

dragging the rest of the nation with them.

This won’t be easy.

This won’t be fast.

This is a long march—an unglamorous, grassroots fight to force accountability on a political class that forgot what the word means.

“Politicians don’t have tunnel vision—they have self-preservation vision.

And unless the people intervene, that vision destroys nations.”

And here’s the good news:

When Americans finally get fed up—

truly fed up—

the establishment never sees what hits them next.

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