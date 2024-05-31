And the Kabuki theater continues. Juan Merchan – we will not call anyone so obviously intent on a specific verdict no matter the evidence ‘judge’ – got his verdict, although we still don’t know what the felony charge that allowed the 34 misdemeanors to be raised to a felony was. We’re not lawyers, but we know you can’t bring charges that are dependent on another charge without at least announcing what the authorizing charge is, at least in the US you supposedly can’t.

Merchan has run a kangaroo court from the beginning, and it’s a shame that the trial had to go to completion before the filing of an appeal. It seems to us that the actions of the court all the way through the trial were sufficient to allow Trump to ask for help from some higher court or authority. With the known prejudice in this trial, how could anyone except a well-to-do person even afford the lawyer’s fees, and know that they’re all wasted because a conviction was going to happen no matter what.

Merchan immigrated to the US with his family from Colombia. The dirty SOB should have stayed there. It’s too bad he can’t be sent back. It’s easy, when you don’t agree with the result of a trial, to find fault with the judge or the defense or the prosecution; in this case, this isn’t sour grapes talking, this was a railroad job from the beginning, and it’s been in public view since day one.

Alvin Bragg, the Mook from Manhattan. Made a career out of saying he’d get Trump if elected. He kept the promise. He should send roses and chocolates to George Soros, who financed his campaign along with a bunch of other progressive political pogues, and we mean the pejorative meaning for pogue for these worms. He had a court that was so biased which brought in a jury that was so biased in a county that was so biased that losing this case was near impossible.

As the guys with the broken noses used to say “the fix is in” and it was.

Enough of the rant. It’s especially unfortunate that the Democrat party manages to find weak, ignorant, corruptible people like Alvin Bragg and Juan Merchan to do their wet work for them when all the Republican party manages is to make grand statements about “doing the right thing” which they rarely if ever do – just look at their voting records – and claim to want smaller government and lower taxes, two goals they’ve failed at in a gigantic way.

Donald John Trump is a populist who did relatively well in his first term. Inflation, food, fuel, housing costs, all were a lot lower than they are now. Yes, the debt increased, and if the country was properly run the debt wouldn’t have increased at all. You can’t blame Trump for that, as the mandatory spending component of the budget is what causes the deficits, and they are out of the control of the President unless he uses his veto power. Mandatory spending has been used as a tool to get votes by both political parties for a long time, so no one president can be held liable for the drain on our national resources. A balanced budget, while preferable, does not exist, however, and is the subject of a different article.

The political fallout of this criminally biased trial is unknown at present. There are those who believe that Trump will be vindicated on appeal, and we tend to agree with this view. Those who are prone to drama will say that Trump will go to jail and this is the end of his run for President. They are wrong in our mind. Sentencing isn’t even scheduled until the end of July, and if an appeal is filed, Trump’s run for President will continue pending the results of the appeal. The election should be over before the result of the appeal will be known.

We believe the American people will move further to the right, and while that’s good news for the country it’s bad news for Joe Biden. A majority of people in the country believe this was a rigged trial. That’s more people who were on the fence voting for Trump. This was a non-trial trial. No one, even now, knows what the felony that allowed the misdemeanors to be raised to a felony is. It was never charged. If the felony was not charged how can it be used to raise other charges? If it was not tried and the defendant convicted, how can the misdemeanor counts be even tried? We’re not lawyers, but this seems logical to us.

There are so many things wrong with the Bragg trial that it almost seems as if they’re more interested in a conviction to use in the election, and not in a conviction that sticks.

Remember this and the other trials that Trump is involved in seem to be a result of the militarization of the Justice Department. Remember the number three person in the Justice Department resigns and joins Alvin Bragg asa prosecutor – a huge demotion in status and income – to prosecute Trump. Fani Willis meets with the Biden administration while preparing to try Trump in Georgia, and the resulting trial is more a circus than a legal proceeding. And of course the Justice Department is involved in a trial in Florida where their favorite ax-man Jack Smith is being thwarted by a seemingly honest judge who will not allow railroading Trump. Jack Smith is a special prosecutor whose appointment is being questioned. We question whether this Florida trial is valid, and whether any of the trials is anything other than a political move.

The solution is to vote for Trump or against Biden, your choice, but vote. And for you never Trumpers, simply hold your nose and vote Trump.

